Why am I Flushing from Niacin?
Histamine and Two Other Causes
  
Marek Doyle
3

July 2024

Chronic Inflammatory Conditions: How Cortisol Actually Works
Why It Depends on the Mitochondria (and Where Licorice, Adaptogens and the Organic Acids Test Fit In)
  
Marek Doyle
1

May 2024

Vaccine Mania Enters New “Best Information At the Time” Phase
But Here’s 30 Things We Already Knew in Spring 2021
  
Marek Doyle
1
How Does Stress Affect The Body? 3 Ways It Impacts Us, 6 Action Points
Demystifying The Stress Response
  
Marek Doyle

October 2023

"No Proof Probiotics Work"
The Confusion Caused by Evidence-Based Medicine's Futile Hunt for the One True Effect
  
Marek Doyle

May 2023

Heart Variability and Stress Explained
How to Measure It, Healthy Ranges, How to Increase It
  
Marek Doyle
Danish Study Kinda Sorta Links Cannabis to Schizophrenia Risk
Any why, in 2023, its still easier to get good bud than good data
  
Marek Doyle
Statin Wars: Why Has The Latest JAMA Study Been Ignored?
Statistical games, the effect of the pharma-media complex on reporting and why asking questions is now 'statin denial'
  
Marek Doyle
6
