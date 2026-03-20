Health & Humanity

Health & Humanity

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Sez77's avatar
Sez77
8dEdited

I imagine it takes at least a good 12-18 months to advertise, recruit, vet, and sign contracts for upcoming trial participants.

I've always found it odd that (weirdly/suspiciously/serendipitously) - the participants manage to develop the very disease they're enrolled in a trial for, during the very time the trial becomes active. Not before. Not after. But right when needed.

Also odd that the only endpoint most of these trials focus on is antibody titers - the increase of which they conclude is the miraculous consummation of human biology with a proprietary-protected magic elixir the body didn't know it needed, and (apparently) is now corrected and fortified by.

Increased antibody titers is not your body screaming that you've just poisoned it by injecting a foreign substance full of toxins. No, “it just means it's working!”

Kudos for exposing AI's inbuilt water-carrying for Big Pharma. Jamie Andrews did an excellent article on this contrived theatre as well.

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/meningitis-outbreak-uk?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

When it comes to getting shots in arms, this industry has so thoroughly disgraced itself that it can no longer rely on a simple sales pitch. It now needs to concoct a full backstory of false multi-layered deception to reel in the marks. If it's willing to be this duplicitous in advertising its products, it will have no hesitation in using duplicity in its trials.

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Sue's avatar
Sue
Mar 20

Great demonstration of how asking the right questions gets you the right answers Marek!

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