“A rose by any other name would smell just as sweet” is a famous adage from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, which speaks to the importance of what something is and not what it is called. And while such sentiments are subject to near-universal agreement, this is not the case in modern medicine. This 80-year-old discipline departs from all known health systems in that treatment is not based on what changes the body needs to re-establish balance but on what condition the individual has, itself provided on the basis of signs, symptoms and markers. Treatment is delivered according to a pre-agreed flow chart for the label in question.

These conditions are listed in a document called the ICD-11 manual (which, as of the most recent update in 2022, there is a total of 17,000 codes for diagnosable physical and mental disorders). While you may be forgiven for thinking such a dizzying number of labels should provide plenty of scope to accommodate ailments of any shape or form, it is so often the case that individuals simply do not fit any of these boxes. In such cases, doctors will normally propose treatment based on a neighbouring label or cheerfully report that the blood tests show that, regardless of any crippling fatigue and inability to function, the patient “is the picture of health”.

This plays out in many cases, but particularly so in cases of ‘adrenal fatigue’. This condition has not been sanctioned by the authorities and therefore no standard of care exists for such individuals. This population are normally offered a surrogate diagnosis – either depression (with the offer of anti-depressants to boot) or ME/CFS (with the counsel that there is no cure for this particular condition) – or instead provided with the hand-waving explanation that there is no such thing as adrenal fatigue.

Adrenal Fatigue: Origins

The term ‘adrenal fatigue’ was coined by Dr James Wilson in his 1992 book, “Adrenal Fatigue: 21st Century Stress Syndrome”. The book provided a breakdown of the ways stress impacts on physiology, and how chronic stress may result in impaired adrenal activity (and, as a result, drives a myriad of symptoms that go overlooked by conventional medicine). The book was written for a lay audience with the aim of detailing both why they felt the way they did and their options in supporting recovery and, in the 33 years since its release, the book has become one of the best-selling books in the health and wellness space.

The central concepts explored by Wilson in this book were that the adrenal glands are called into action whenever the body is subject to stress (an ‘alarm’ response, with high cortisol output) but, when stress is sustained, that the adrenal physiology would shift into a second stage (‘resistance’, where cortisol output remains high but its cellular affects decline due to a reduced response to circulating hormones) and then a third and final stage (‘exhaustion’, where cortisol output crashes). This resistance phase came alongside a growing list of symptoms, while the exhaustion phase brought about a systemic collapse in wellbeing and function; these phases were sometimes referred to as ‘Stage 2’ and ‘Stage 3 Adrenal Fatigue’.

Wilson’s insights brought about focus on a pattern that had previously been neglected by the medical profession and a framework of understanding to patients who had been attempting to grasp what was happening to them and why they felt so bad. While the physiological reasoning provided was underdeveloped – I have explained the actual physiology here and how the adrenal glands do not actually ‘break’ – and the treatment recommendations were rather hit-and-miss, the timelines and the driving forces outlined by Wilson resonated with readers. It provided them with much-needed clarity on what factors had contributed to the problems they faced.

Many individuals have since relayed to me that this book represented a key juncture in their journey, partially in that it gave them a platform to communicate with others and also in that they could now consider options where none were previously available. But, most of all, that “this describes EXACTLY what I’m experiencing”.

The symptoms described included: fatigue, particularly upon waking and mid-afternoon; difficulty getting up in the morning, even after a full night's sleep; feeling tired, especially in the early morning and mid-afternoon; poor stress response and mood regulation; brain fog; increased energy levels in the evenings; cravings for salty and sweet foods; overuse of caffeine and other stimulants; compromised immune system; hypoglycaemic episodes; nervousness or shaking when under pressure; unexplained fears and anxieties. It also outlined the differences between the walking-through-treacle fatigue that such individuals experienced and ‘regular’ fatigue. It also emphases how, while some mood disturbances and stress reactivity are always likely to accompany disturbances in HPA (Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal) axis, that this condition was clearly separate to depression and anxiety.

Controversy and ‘Proof’

The medical establishment did not take kindly to Wilson’s input. I regularly heard from individuals who, having finally finding an explanation that matched their experience, arranged an appointment with their doctor but were quickly told, “not to believe everything they read on the internet” and “if there was such a disease, they would have heard of it at some point during seven years of med school”. In almost all cases, they were dismissed before even explaining why the explanation had resonated. Once in a while, doctors would agree to testing but then offer only single-point measure, before dismissing them on the basis that “yes, your cortisol may be low but you don’t have Addison’s Disease”.

It wasn’t just doctors who found the idea offensive. Various endocrinological societies launched defences of the status quo, albeit not through any reasoned arguments.

Cedars Senai have an article that ‘debunks’ adrenal fatigue. This article features quotes from a doctor, who tells us that, “You may have a legitimate health issue, but it's definitely not adrenal fatigue… it’s a medical myth”. The doctor in question, Anat Ben-Schlomo, goes on to tell us that, “When you're stressed, the adrenal glands actually produce more of the cortisol and other hormones you need. They will give you all that's necessary.”

The argument being put forward here, if we can call it that, is that problems with adrenal activity won’t happen on that basis that they won’t happen. No mention of the plethora of scientific papers and real-life test results that show cortisol status to be much lower than normal (or just as many showing it to be contextually low, where output languishes in the normal range despite demand being measurably higher). The discordant narrative continues, with Ben-Schlomo explaining that “people are often misdiagnosed by homeopathic practitioners, who make a diagnosis based on a faulty test, then sell very expensive but useless—and potentially damaging—glandular adrenal supplements…. The supplement can make you feel good at first because it's a steroid. But over time, it can actually inhibit your adrenal glands… They issue a diagnosis for a disease that doesn't exist, then treat you with pricey supplements that aren't regulated."

We are not offered any support of the claim that such tests are faulty. We receive no explanation on how such practitioners perform the wizardry required to squeeze steroids, a regulated medication class, into non-regulated supplements. No attempt is made to reconcile the idea that these supplements are ‘useless’ but also make the user feel good.

Meanwhile, your friends at WebMD – that website that somehow pops up on the first page of search engine results when you look up anything vaguely medical – chime in too; “There’s no science to back it up. The Endocrine Society, the world's largest organization of endocrinologists (people who research and treat patients with diseases related to glands and hormones), flatly says that adrenal fatigue is not a real disease.”

In short, it can’t be the case that the establishment’s position on this is wrong, because the establishment say that they are right.

The adrenal fatigue page of the Endocrine Society itself goes further; “doctors urge you not to waste precious time accepting an unproven diagnosis such as adrenal fatigue if you feel tired, weak, or depressed… doctors are concerned that supplements or vitamins sold as a treatment for adrenal fatigue could hurt you”, before warning that the FDA doesn’t oversee nutritional supplements and vitamins. And then the kicker, cautioning that, if you take such supplements when we don’t need them, “your adrenal glands may stop working and become unable to make the hormones you need when you are under physical stress.”

Perhaps there is someone, somewhere who is worried by the lack of involvement of the FDA – the organisation funded by the pharmaceutical industry that is consistently exposed for corruption, conflicts of interest, reworking failed trials and hiding known safety problems with the products it oversees – but this is unlikely to land with normal people. And the fear-mongering that Vitamin B5 or Vitamin C supplements could shut down the adrenal function? It’s absurd, desperate and, most importantly, physiologically implausible.

The Mayo Clinic, once a respected establishment that drew admiration for the advanced testing it employed, is more conciliatory in its wording; it notes that adrenal fatigue is not an official medical diagnosis but that it is a “general term used to describe a group of symptoms that aren't specific”. It acknowledges that “existing blood tests, according to this theory, aren’t sensitive enough to detect a small drop in adrenal function, but that drop triggers the symptoms of adrenal fatigue. However, there is no evidence to support this theory.”

The main problem with this ‘no science/no evidence’ claim is all of the science and evidence that must be ignored to make it. Existing tests for cortisol are conducted as single-point blood tests, typically at 9am. We have known since the 1960s that adrenal hormones are subject to diurnal rhythms (high in the morning, low at night) and, as such, it does stand out as curious that anyone might attempt to measure such daily rhythms from a single-point measure. But conventional medicine does just that. Even worse, it maintains a reference range for morning cortisol as anywhere between 133-537 nmol/L. That’s right, despite cortisol playing a central role in fatigue, resilience, immune function, glycaemic balance and overall wellbeing, despite synthetic cortisol analogues being a mainstay in treating a long list of medical disorders and despite studies showing cortisol levels as predictive of fatigue, mainsteam medicine shows no concern in your plunging cortisol levels even if they have dropped by two thirds (provided that they are 133 nmol/L or higher).

In other words, your levels can be just a third of what your neighbour’s are and you are both ‘normal’. Rather than considering what they should be given the circumstances (ie. if an individual is under exceptionally high stress, we should see exceptionally high cortisol levels in response, not those languishing at the bottom of the reference range).

This is further compounded by ignoring the role of receptor action - even though ample studies demonstrate that cortisol receptors become downregulated in chronic stress (Glassford, 2017; Lynn, 2018). If someone has high cortisol but their receptors have lost sensitivity to this, they will experience the symptoms of low cortisol (regardless of what number is generated in blood tests). Naturally, such individuals tend to experience a severe crash when output itself falls in these circumstances but, before this happens, they demonstrate a consistent pattern of symptoms. And it just so happens that these patterns are explained by both the proposed model of ‘adrenal fatigue’ and the evidence that we have, but not by the hand-waving arguments from the establishment (again, if we can call “YOUR CORTISOL IS IN THE RANGE THOUGH” an argument here).

Naturally, these ongoing attempts at ‘debunking’ did nothing to win over an increasingly suspicious patient population. Doctors are always likely to find it difficult to convince patients that their understanding is wrong, especially when it explains their experience so neatly and the doctor has no competing explanation to offer. Such a task becomes largely impossible when the rationale offered is littered with such logical fallacies.

If only there was a way to transcend these different points of view…? Enter The Science™.

In 2014, a team of researchers published a paper to end the stalemate. They undertook a systematic review of 58 studies and found that there were ‘conflicting results’ and, thus, that their paper “proves that there is no substantiation that “adrenal fatigue” is an actual medical condition. Therefore, adrenal fatigue is still a myth”.

So Adrenal Fatigue is a Myth? Just one problem…

The conclusion provided on the paper was authoritative and welcomed in the hallowed halls of the establishment. It was welcomed by doctors, who no longer needed to entertain the frightful idea that their one-dimensional training in ‘cut-burn-poison medicine’ may not cover the* and often parroted by gym-bro influencers. The only problem with it? The paper was junk.

If you wanted to know if the premises behind a concept stood up to scrutiny, what would you do? Wouldn’t you, you know, start by scrutinizing these premises?

In the case of adrenal fatigue, you may want to take a control group and then compare them to a cohort of individuals who fall into the category of ‘adrenal fatigue stage 2’, then determine if the latter’s biomarkers showed the high-cortisol-with-low-receptor-action pattern predicted by this model, then do the same for those in so-called ‘adrenal fatigue stage 3’ and check if they indeed showed the low cortisol expected.

Alternatively, you could measure responses in these same groups when adrenal support was provided to determine if it had clinical benefits (although it’s only fair to point out that this has actually already been done and, while both trials employed a graceless and one-dimensional approach by simply providing hydrocortisone, both recorded improvements (see here and here)).

However, the researchers took neither approach. Instead, they ran a search for existing studies that both included a reference to key words (in this case, “adrenal” + “fatigue”, “adrenal” + “burnout”, “adrenal” + “exhaustion”, “hypoadrenia”, “burnout” + “cortisol”, “fatigue” + “cortisol”, “clinical” + “burnout”, “cortisol” + “vitalility”, “adrenal” + “vitality”, and “cortisol” + “exhaustion”) and had also involved some cortisol measurements.

The obvious problem here is that there may be a whole host of studies that include such terms but are undertaken on a population that do not have adrenal fatigue. Or that some studies would contain a disproportionate number of individuals with a ‘stage 2’ pattern (high cortisol, low receptor sensitivity) and others with a ‘stage 3’ pattern (low cortisol). Equally – and ironically, for a study that seems so caught up in the importance of good labelling – the use of ‘burnout’ in the title does not give us any clarity on the population being studied, given that this is a term that can mean different things. In short, this approach provided no attempt to identify an ‘adrenal fatigue’ population (or one that showed some sort of similarities).

By definition, you cannot determine the biochemical signature of adrenal fatigue by studying health populations or different disease states, especially if your work purports to determine the specifics of the adrenal fatigue state. Naturally, this is a problem that can be easily avoided by excluding the irrelevant studies. The researchers chose not to do this; of the 58 included studies, 33 were performed on healthy populations.

These healthy populations had reported some ‘burnout’ - defined loosely as any ‘decrease in the cognitive functions, emotional exhaustion, and physical fatigue that is triggered by stressful situations associated with excessive working’ – but were still able to work and go about their normal activities. Unsurprisingly, almost all of these studies - on patients that were feeling the effects of stress but had not yet experienced a ‘crash’, ie. those showing the responses we’d expect in the ‘resistance’ stage (stage 2) outlined above - showed the high cortisol we’d expect.

A large number of these studies in healthy populations were conducted on teachers, with one (Tao et al, 2015) even being conducted on soldiers working in harsh conditions in the arid Xinjiang desert. While the load placed on these servicemen in challenging environments certainly stands out as worthy of study, these were still individuals maintaining performance in especially challenging job roles; how can the endocrine responses of such a group possibly provide any useful information as to the cortisol activity in those who struggle to find the energy to make a cup of tea? And how does the high cortisol status of working soldiers become part of the analysis that ‘proves’ adrenal fatigue does not exist?

Meanwhile, only 25 studies were carried out in symptomatic populations. However, these also included two studies on patients with chronic pain, one with rheumatoid arthritis, one with post brain injury, two with multiple sclerosis, and one involved patients with HIV (with high cortisol the common finding in these conditions).

The problems don’t stop there. When it comes to assessing the results, their method is found seriously wanting. They provided no analysis of size of effect, homogeneity of effects among studies, and strength of evidence. They provided no weighted pooled estimate of the likelihood of burnout syndromes. All they did was put together tables that listed the frequency at which each measurement technique was deemed to find ‘low cortisol’:

This was the only type of “data” provided. Now it is fair to note that these tables were put together for CFS, healthy populations and ‘other’ conditions, but making any suitable comparison between the groups is near impossible due to the way it was tabulated. We get a hodgepodge of per-measurement-technique percentages - as in how often a Cortisol Awakening Response measurement averaged lower in ‘burnout’ versus controls, and then the same for Urinary Cortisol, and so on - but, suspiciously, we do not get a similar list to show us if the studies in question actually found there to be low cortisol / HPA axis abnormalities in those experiencing different ‘burnout’ syndromes.

So, they did a review of studies on different groups, none of which were ‘adrenal fatigue’. Some groups had patterns and conditions that point to high cortisol, and other for which we expect low cortisol. Manually clicking through the references for each paper allows us to see what each study found (note: a pattern quickly emerges if you do this). But there is no assessment of this type conducted; despite making it the purported reason for the study, all we get is a breakdown of how often each type of measurement showed low/high/unchanged cortisol (many studies did multiple measurements). There is no commentary anywhere of what the included studies found and whether this supports the premises of ‘adrenal fatigue’.

What we want to know is what a) the studies showed and b) whether, when pooled together, a pattern emerges. We get neither.

Instead, the only data or assessment of any kind that is provided is this highly peculiar table that chronicles the frequency at which each tested marker differed compared to controls. of making any assessment. If you think this sounds obscure, you’re not the only one. However, we can use less opaque language in describing what this is: a Crime Against Data. Here’s why:

1. Assembling an irrelevant outcome marker that obscures differences between burnout groups and controls. While the researchers billed their work as ‘verify whether there is substantiation for [adrenal fatigue], they then elected to present data that answers an entirely different question; one of whether the individual markers reported in the studies varied between groups. How does it do this and how does it hide the findings of each study? Let’s take Lenartsson et al, 2015 as an example. In this study, they found that CFS groups showed much lower cortisol output, despite having similar levels of ACTH (the hormone that stimulates the adrenals into action). This is a ‘slam dunk’ that 100% supports the premises put forward. However, if analysed only by frequency at which the test markers differed between groups, this suddenly paints a different picture; after all, they tested two markers and only one of them (50%) of the tested markers were different between groups. In one (highly contrived) sleight of hand, a study that emphatically supports the premises of ‘adrenal fatigue’ is now showing ‘conflicting results’.

2. Using averages of the measurements (instead of the measurements themselves) to further disguise differences between groups. There are studies where all measurements taken can show differences between CFS groups and controls, yet these measurements end up classified as ‘no difference between groups’. How did they manage this? Let’s look at Torres-Harding et al, 2008. This took five salivary samples for cortisol over the course of a single day. In CFS, these showed a trend towards a ‘flatline’ pattern (where, instead of the expected diurnal rhythm of starting high and gradually falling over the course of the day, CFS patients had cortisol levels start off as lower than normal yet finish the day as higher than normal). Not only does this highlight the role for considering cortisol dysregulation beyond the more black-and-white “is it low or not?” question, it also means that the daily average was similar between groups. So, the study found low cortisol as a feature of the CFS group and recorded a clear difference in both morning, afternoon and evening measurements. Yet, when they are added together to form a single figure (the average), these differences magically vanish. So in which pile was this allocated? We can’t know for sure as they don’t say. But we do know that, despite these subgroup of studies – those that used salivary cortisol – making a clear case for cortisol disturbances being a feature in CFS when read individually, the review classified 4/5 of these papers as ‘showing no difference’.

3. Using ancillary/trivial measurements to further camouflage differences between groups. If you actually, truly, really wanted to know if lower cortisol activity may play a role in fatigue-related conditions, what would you measure? Active cortisol, or the sum of active cortisol and the inactive metabolites? This is relevant for one particular study, Jerjes et al, 2005. This measured urinary cortisol metabolites and found that there was significantly lower active cortisol in the CFS group, versus controls. However, the CFS group had more inactive metabolites so, even though the results clearly pointed to a serious difference in the activity of adrenal hormones, a comparison of total metabolites conceals this as there was ‘no difference’ between the groups for this. While the researchers did not share their methodology here, there only two studies that fit this category (the other being Moch et al, 2003) and they claim that only 50% of these studies showed low cortisol.

4. Setting an unreasonable high bar for findings to be considered as ‘low cortisol’. This came down to insisting that every sub-group studied must not only show low cortisol, but that all such measurements are statistically significant (a much higher bar, considering the lower number of participants that are now available for analysis). Two examples where such chicanery could be applied was McLean et al, 2005 and Crofford et al, 2004. McLean et al collected saliva samples over the course of the day, doing so for controls and two CFS sub-groups (those with a history of abuse and those without). Interestingly, the researchers found that both sub-groups showed deviations versus controls; those with a history of abuse showed low cortisol and those without it showed high cortisol. Of course, if averaged together, this means that “CFS” did not have any cortisol differences versus controls (even though both sub-groups studies showed clear deviations). Crofford et al studied sub-groups, taking blood measurements of both ACTH/cortisol in those who had been given a label of fibromyalgia and those who had been given a label of CFS. They found lower cortisol in their fibromyalgia sub-group and lower cortisol in CFS too (but not statistically significantly so in the latter). This is another paper that clearly supports the idea of cortisol being altered in these states but one that, at a stretch, could theoretically end up on the ‘not different’ pile if one was to apply a particularly strict criteria (that not only must it show a statistically significant difference in relevant groups, but this must be statistically significant in all groups studied). While the opaque nature of these assessments makes it impossible to know which paper was allocated to which pile, 4/5 papers using saliva samples were placed in the ‘no difference’ pile.

What would an analysis look like if conducted in a normal manner, ie. looking at the available studies on CFS groups, and noting which ones supported the ‘adrenal fatigue’ concept?

What did the studies actually show?

In other words, what if we honed in on the endocrine responses seen in the studies with cortisol measurements undertaken in populations who best match ‘adrenal fatigue’. Or to make a more straightforward comparison in a multi-phasic condition, hone in those who best match the description of ‘adrenal fatigue stage 3’. This would be those that a) were experiencing fatigue, to the point it either limited their ability to work or had resulted in a ME/CFS diagnosis, and b) where their HPA status was not unduly influenced – ie. less than 50% of the group - by confounding conditions (such as depression and anxiety, both of which are heavily associated with high cortisol output)?

There were 18 studies that meet this criterion. And, while the studies are not naturally able to inform us of the exact symptom profile of the participants – and thus fully determine if such individuals matched the ‘adrenal fatigue’ model or not – they provide a solid staring point to answer the question of whether individuals who match the main criterion of ‘adrenal fatigue’ experience low cortisol (as proposed by those who recognise the syndrome) and/or disturbances in HPA activity.

This is what we see:

The table demonstrates reveals a particularly inconvenient picture for a paper that claims that adrenal fatigue does not exist, and makes such claims on the basis of cortisol levels.

It does not just show a trend towards low cortisol or a tendency for HPA disturbances. It makes an incontestable case for cortisol status as a defining feature of those whose physiology has been dysregulated by chronic stress. It demonstrates an undisputable pattern whereby those who have ‘crashed’ display low cortisol levels.

The figures speak for how the reporting techniques used warp the results. The review paper (in Table 4) calculates papers for these CFS groups and provides figures for each type of measurement, according to the contorted methods described above. How does this actually compare to an analysis that actually seeks to answer the question they originally posed, ie. does the included literature show support for low cortisol as a factor in the fatigue, when using the CFS groups as a surrogate?

CAR measurements : two studies that took these, with both featuring low cortisol (100% in accordance with low cortisol as a feature). However, accordingly to the researcher’s undisclosed counting methods, there were three papers of this type and only one classed as low cortisol (33%).

Salivary cortisol : this was the most common measurement technique used, and 9/10 supported the role of low cortisol in adrenal fatigue (90%). Somehow, the researchers managed to count the papers matching this criteria as just 6 and their methods classified just one of these as low cortisol (16.7%).

Blood cortisol : this includes both ‘blood cortisol’ measurements above, but also ACTH/Synacthen challenge tests (which include a blood measurement). 4 such studies, all showing low cortisol. Meanwhile, in the world of these researchers, there were actually eight studies matching this criteria and now just two showing low cortisol (25%).

Total: Due to the nonstandard reporting choices – reporting per marker studied, rather than on the study outcomes – this means they identify 38 reporting points and they classify only 10 as showing lower cortisol (26%). However, even if looking only at cortisol output in the studies above, 15/18 (83%) support the premises of low cortisol in ‘adrenal fatigue’.

Far from ‘proving’ adrenal fatigue does not exist, the actual evidence they refer to makes a compelling case that there are clear differences in endocrine status in those whose physiology shows adaptive responses to stress compared to those whose response follows the pattern predicted by the ‘adrenal fatigue’ model.

Applying a dose of context to these figures

As I’ve outlined above, the most obvious analysis would be to take the available studies and determine if the data they yielded supported the ‘adrenal fatigue’ concept or not. This review did not do this, instead completely omitting this data. In its place, they provide highly irregular data presentation that takes unambiguous findings and reconfigures them in a way that generates ‘conflicting results’.

But the folly doesn’t even stop there.

The concept of adrenal fatigue makes very clear the role of cortisol resistance. I find it perplexing that any researchers would make cortisol status the centrepiece to their study, then make conclusions on it without any reasonable attempt to consider its activity (you need to consider both how much is in circulation and the sensitivity of the receptor).

Just as importantly, no attention is provided to context. The defining feature of the ‘adrenal fatigue’ syndrome is an insufficient adrenal response versus demands. Individuals with the hallmarks of this condition display high activation of the HPA axis (high demand for cortisol), yet the cortisol activity remains well below that required to regulate the system. Equally, no attention is given to the role of receptor activity – as mentioned above, a well-studied feature of populations that display maladaptive responses to stress – and cortisol production is treated as akin to cortisol activity.

Perhaps we should not be too surprised. Although just assessing the figures provides powerful support for ‘adrenal fatigue’, adding this context further enhances this support. For example, I allocated the results of Rahman et al (2011) as ‘no change’ in cortisol, doing so to ‘strongman’ the competing argument as it did not actually show lower cortisol levels in the CFS group versus controls. However, assessing such markers in isolation misses the bigger picture; the HRV figures differed substantially between the CFS group and controls (34.1 vs 68.4 rMSSD), which shows that there was substantially more stimulation of the HPA axis in the CFS group. Yet, they showed no change in output.

In summary, they took data that was not produced in ‘adrenal fatigue’ populations, ducked out of any discussion on what the included studies actually said, created a peculiar presentation technique that made these ‘slam dunk’ papers appear contradictory and inflated the number of such contradictions through the use of averages that hid deviations in measurements. They then concluded that, on the basis of that their undisclosed methods that reclassified these studies as showing CFS measurements as ‘no difference’ from controls, that adrenal fatigue does not exist.

Offering any conclusion for the existence of adrenal fatigue in a review that includes no papers that actually studied adrenal fatigue is one thing. But to do it with such strained reworking of the evidence – one that shows total illiteracy of the premises put forward for adrenal fatigue, and one that goes to such bizarre lengths to avoid making a simple summary of what the evidence says - is quite another.

So adrenal fatigue is real: so how to fix it?

Having assessed the evidence that supports the use of the ‘adrenal fatigue’ label, this is an obvious question. But this is where we must recognize the limitations of labels.

Labels can be useful for both initial understanding of a problem and for building a framework against which to identify individual differences/needs yet will always be subject to limitations when it comes to the most important question of all; that of what each individual should do next to feel better.

To this end, its fair to state that labels can provide a starting framework for individuals to better comprehend what they are dealing with, to understand that they are not alone in the challenges they face and to open conversations with medical practitioners. However, within the context of modern medicine, labels are often the defining (and, thus, limiting) factor in treatment; the name of the condition dictates the treatment provided. with the ‘standard of care’ for each condition decided by centralised committees (according to the average effect size seen with various drugs on groups that share this designation, with no thought given to the mixed responses shown in such trials and natural treatment options strictly barred from considerations).

As such, we should bear in mind that, in individuals who experience the patterns described by the ‘adrenal fatigue’ model, there will always be some key patterns that we see in all. But there will also be unique features in each individual.

We can expect insufficient cortisol activity as a defining feature of the issues they face. This may be impaired activation of the adrenals, decreased production by the glands themselves or subdued response at the receptors; often, it is a combination of all three. As touched on in this article, we can expect three things any time there is insufficient cortisol activity:

1. A reduced ability to regulate the HPA axis activity. With this comes a disproportionate and sustained stress response, which includes an opening of the gut lining to grab more sugars and salts (but, in doing so, an increased movement of endotoxins into the bloodstream)

2. Lowered capacity to regulate the endotoxin-induced inflammation, which can lead to both inflammatory patterns (which can include fatigue) as well as excess nitric oxide (which limits oxygen usage at the mitochondria, and thus limits energy production)

3. A self-perpetuating cycle where the low energy availability necessitates more of a stress response to find the energy resources needed, while the maladaptive stress responses drives further depletion of energy availability and more symptoms (plus, most importantly, ongoing disrepair and disinvestment that leaves the individual unable to adapt to further insults and challenges… the end result being accumulated symptoms over time)

Successful treatment therefore calls for recognition of how this central, self-perpetuating cycle may be impacting the individual (and steps to limit activation of the stress response, to support increased cortisol activity and oxygen availability at the mitochondria), but also on additional pathology that may have arisen in these circumstances. It should also consider other insults to the system that further contribute to systemic stress, inflammatory activation and impaired energy production.

Some individuals that fall into this category of ‘adrenal fatigue’ will have been subject to mould exposure, but some will not; treatment decisions need to reflect this. Some will have H Pylori, some will not; while adrenal support is likely to provide some measurable relief in both circumstances, it cannot induce a recovery if a major burden of this type goes ignored. The same applies for nutrient status, efficiency of their antioxidant responses, microbial influence on neurotransmitters (eg. clostridia and dopamine). We still need to consider environment, diet, posture, reflexive responses in the nervous system and the rest.

Just because the ‘label’ of adrenal fatigue speaks clearly as to state of the adrenal response, it can’t ever tell us what may be contributing to this demand or interfering with the mechanics of the HPA Axis. One of the reservations I have as to the use of the ‘adrenal fatigue’ label is that it implies that the problems are caused by adrenal dysfunction; instead, its vital to remember that the adrenal system is deployed to compensate for stressors placed on the system. If we are subject to substantial burdens but our adrenal system is doing a great job of compensating, we are unlikely to feel great but we will feel ‘fine/OK/decent enough’. It is when the adrenals are no longer able to offset the strain placed on the system that we encounter a sudden emergence in symptoms, aka the ‘crash’.

Summary and takeaways

I hope that the above makes it clear why quoting this paper as ‘proof’ that adrenal fatigue does not exist is all a bit ridiculous, that it was clearly undertaken by researchers with no knowledge of adrenal physiology and with no interest in assessing what the data actually says. Equally, that there is a key biological signature of ‘adrenal fatigue’ that can both explain the patterns we see and guide suitable treatment. And, although the body of literature in this area is clearly inadequate, the evidence we do have provides rugged support for the concept.

To summarize:

It is utterly irrelevant what we call something. What matters is what is happening and what steps are called for to handle it

Despite this, modern medicine maintains a weird obsession with applying a label in order to provide treatment, and doctors consistently shrink when confronted with physiological patterns that they cannot name. They routinely choose to offer all manner of wishy-washy excuses before forming a rational conclusion on the available data (provided that such as conclusion involves independent thought and especially if this thought has not been pre-approved by the establishment)

The paper that is regularly quoted as ‘proof’ that adrenal fatigue does not exist is incontrovertibly flawed in multiple ways. It features highly irregular data presentation, missing methodology to hide how they classified each study, misuse of averages to create an illusion of ‘no difference’ when every measurement was difference and a total disinterest in actual cortisol activity.

There are 18 studies included in this paper that have a realistic likeness to the patterns expected in the ‘stage 3 adrenal fatigue’. When examined, these 18 papers make an emphatic case for adrenal fatigue, not against it

Any medical professionals quoting this paper as ‘proof’ have not read the paper and, as such, are demonstrating ineptitude, ignorance and laziness

The ‘adrenal fatigue’ syndrome is a useful framework in understanding a shift from a state of compensating for stress to one of self-perpetuating dysregulation, but cannot identify what placed the burden on the system in the first instance

Treatment for ‘adrenal fatigue’ always involves a heavy focus on adrenal activity but, for a complete response, must also include considerations of individual burdens that initially contributed to dysregulation and continue to impact on the stress response, inflammatory regulation and energy production

You cannot determine a healthy adrenal response from blood/saliva levels alone, as you need to know the level of stimulation the adrenals are receiving to assess if this response is optimal or not. Equally, you cannot determine cortisol activity from blood/saliva levels alone, it the sensitivity of the receptor is just as important.

