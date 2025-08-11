There's an elephant in the room that the diet industry would prefer we ignore: their approach fundamentally doesn't work. And I don't mean ‘it's hard to stick to’ or ‘it requires too much discipline’. I mean the basic premise is scientifically flawed.

About this premise. Let’s start at the start. This means William Banting and Dr Lulu Hunt Peters.

Banting was a British undertaker who, in 1863, published what is considered to be the first ever diet book. Although more a pamphlet than a book, it detailed how he lost significant weight by avoiding bread, butter, milk, sugar, beer, and potatoes while eating mainly meat, fish, vegetables, and dry toast.

Peters is considered the first author to push the ‘calories in, calories out’ (CICO) model that has become the centrepiece to almost all mainstream dieting advice in the century since. In her 1918 best-seller, she proposed: “You should know and also use the word calorie as frequently, or more frequently, than you use the words foot, yard, quart, gallon, and so forth... Hereafter you are going to eat calories of food. Instead of saying one slice of bread, or a piece of pie, you will say 100 calories of bread, 350 calories of pie."

The concept was both simple and seductive. After all, the first law of thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed. Thus, reduce the energy coming into the body and it will be forced into using energy from storage, with weight loss the inevitable result.

There was only one problem with this idea: it didn’t work.

This is not controversial. Despite the unlimited access to calorie counting (and its perpetual usage), obesity rates in the UK continue to climb (reaching 28% in 2024). This makes around 17 million people in the UK alone who are obese and I would safely estimate that around 99% of them have tried calorie counting at various points. When millions of people put an idea to the test and every single one of them experience failure, we may be well-served to consider the wisdom of such an idea.

Sadly, in the world of calories-in-calories-out, each failed attempt is less likely to trigger a re-evaluation of this approach and more likely to see the usual responses: “I just need more willpower”. “This time, I’ll drink more water to keep me feeling full”. “I’ll increase my step count”. “Maybe raspberry ketones or acai berry is what I need?” And we now witness the emergence of an altogether more sinister reflex: “I think I need Ozempic”.

Meanwhile, the allopathic approach to weight loss remains a mess, defined by both the indifference and illiteracy shown by frontline GPs – who, in their defence, spend less than 24 hours learning about nutrition – and the disincentive to do anything about this in the corridors of power (100 billion disincentives annually, according to financial analysts).

The fact remains. Despite thousands of research papers into weight loss, not a single one showed long-term success from the calories-in-calories-out model. Plenty of papers document its failure. Even as far back as 1951, it was crystal clear that the model suffered from a fatal flaw; it did not account for the way the human body has evolved to survive in low energy environments. This was the year of the famous Minnesota experiment, which found that spending six months on a low-calorie diet (men received 1570kcals per day) resulted in up to 40% reduction in metabolic rate. It also documented the change in the way the body stored energy, noting that the participants became hyper-efficient in storing fat (with the ‘refeeding syndrome’ seeing their weight stabilize at 10% higher than their previous baseline). These findings were echoed by a 2007 meta-analysis, which found that between one-third and two-thirds of participants subject to low-calorie diets ended up heavier than when they began.

Studies in metabolic wards – those where every calorie is carefully counted and all variable accounted for - show beyond any shadow of doubt that people fed the exact same level of calories use them differently. At the same intake, some participants lose weight, others maintain, and some even gain weight (see Leibel’s 1995 study that showed the metabolic rate of some participants was only half of that of some of the others, Bourchard’s 1990 study that overfed twins by 1000 kcals per day and saw weight gain vary from 4.3 to 13.3kg; meanwhile, any studies that plot out individual rates of energy expenditure show huge variations even when intake is tightly controlled, eg. Griffen et al, 2022).

No matter what the design of the study or the population enrolled, the results have been the same. Even the much-heralded Women’s Health Initiative Dietary Modification Trial – at $725m, the most expensive study of all time – served to underscore the same conclusions. Following almost 49,000 women over eight years and highly unusual in the level of dietary counselling provided to aid compliance, it found that the group consuming a lower-fat, lower-calorie diet showed a 2.2kg weight loss versus controls after 12 months. But the difference was not sustained, and was clinically insignificant by the end of the study period. It wasn’t the case that the participants were lazy or couldn’t stick with it. They did. And, after eight years of restriction, what did they have to show for it? No additional weight loss. No reduction in any health issues.

Most telling was the conclusion presented by the authors. Having determined beyond any doubt that the dietary recommendations that had been the cornerstone of public health policy for decades did not work for preventing chronic disease or for achieving long-term weight loss, they meekly reported: “A low-fat eating pattern does not result in weight gain in postmenopausal women”. Put simply: it didn’t work.

Only it’s worse than that. The interventional group showed no clinical differences in weight loss despite still undertaking substantial restrictions at the end of the trial period. Their intake was lower which means so too was their expenditure. Aka their metabolic rate was stunted.

Exactly how much of an issue is this? Quite a lot, it turns out. Remember the car-crash reality TV program ‘The Biggest Loser’? Where overweight individuals would compete for a prize based on the amount of weight lost and, despite having their caloric intake severely limited and exaggerating these massive energy deficits through hours of intense workouts each day, there were regular instances of the contestants showing no weight loss between weigh-ins (and even some instances of gaining weight). A 2016 study showed that, six years after this circus, average weight gain was 70% of that lost and almost all participants showed severe suppression of their metabolic rate (averaging around 500 kcals lower than it ‘should’ have been for their weight/size). In other words, those that had not yet put all the weight back on were having to starve themselves to avoid doing so.

This is not what we’d see if the CICO model was correct.

A Big Fat Assumption – The Human Body Is Not Adaptive

This conventional advice appears to stay alive on the basis that it is very simple, makes sense (and because of many financial benefits in obesity management). Also the first two weeks energy emergency do normally see some weight loss (before the adaptive measures start to take place), lending to the illusion that the diet failed due to lapses in discipline and we just need to try harder and cut calories more aggressively.

The fundamental flaw in conventional weight loss advice is that it treats the body as passive, like a simple accounting ledger where calories in must equal calories out. But your body isn't a calculator — it's a sophisticated adaptive system that actively manages every calorie that comes in and goes out.

Your body can dramatically shift energy allocation based on perceived threats and available resources, modifying energy investment, storage, and usage through dozens of mechanisms. The establishment position largely ignores this, despite the well-established mechanisms:

Energy expenditure can decrease through multiple pathways:

Energy storage increases via enhanced efficiency:

Energy conservation occurs through hormonal adaptations:

The reality is that your body has dozens of mechanisms to defend against energy deficit. Believe it or not, this is not a design flaw that evolution accidentally rewarded (again and again and again) then accidentally conserved across all mammalian species (again and again and again). It’s simply the setup that outcompeted all other alternatives, doing so because it improved likelihood of survival (a prerequisite to passing on genes) throughout the various evolutionary pressures.

In other words: after many rounds of evolutionary pressures, the only surviving human prototype is that which deploys robust adaptation to low caloric intake. One that is designed to launch the survival programming whenever it receives a signal.

Whether you like it or not, these are the rules that we’re playing by.

The Rules / How This Plays Out in Real Life: The Three Phases of Energy Emergency

The human body’s evolved strategies to cope with sustained periods of starvation is multi-layered and multi-faceted, but can be broken down as:

a) activating a stress response to mobilize energy from storage sites and

b) lowering the metabolic rate as a means of saving energy.

The activation of the stress response comes with costs, mainly in regards to excessive arousal and inflammation. The lowered metabolic rate is achieved through reduced investment in any tasks that are not necessary for immediate survival.

Importantly, this adaptation means that the body will maintain a lower metabolic rate and encourage energy storage whenever possible until it receives "proof" that the risk of starvation is over. The adaptations to an energy emergency can be best understood as three phases:

Phase 1: When Your Body Hits the Metabolic Brakes

The Emergency Phase. In this phase, the body mobilizes energy reserves in order to meet the emergency need, while reducing metabolic rate (investment in non-survival tasks, including any healing tasks). This phase normally sees weight loss occur for several weeks (only a week for some, substantially longer for others) before we see multiple changes. Some of these are mechanical – excess endotoxemia impairs mitochondrial energy production – and some of these are co-ordinated (reduction in formation of T3, increase hormonal stimuli for fat storage). As energy production falls, inflammation (a ‘theft’ of energy) increases, the gap between the resources we have and the resources we need increases.

The disrepair sees an accumulated array of dysregulation; a classic example here is how impaired mitochondrial function blunts the ability of the mitochondria to use ‘food energy’, which means it cannot take up glucose at the same rate (the consequence being insulin resistance, and further dysregulation of energy metabolism). This can be enough to create the familiar stalemate, where individuals find themselves consuming low calories, experiencing all the symptoms of reduced energy investment yet losing no further weight.

However, such issues are often exaggerated by deliberate changes in the way the body uses its energy supply. What I am referring to here is the deployment of a parasympathetic stress response, aka ‘freeze-type’ stress response, which purposefully shuts down energy investment in non-emergency areas. Less permission is given for activity in the immune system and digestive tract. We produce less heat. Our metabolic rate drops further. Yet we continue to pump out adrenaline in an attempt to get more energy in.

This almost always drives a push-pull pattern where parts of the system are attempting to mobilize our energy supply while other parts are trying to shut down usage. The competing effects often put individuals in a state that is dubbed ‘functional freeze’ and sees HRV (Heart Rate Variability) measurements gradually climb (from the fully-mobilized zone, 20-30 rMSSD, to around the 30-60 zone).

What you'll experience during this phase is exactly what millions of dieters encounter: initial weight loss followed by a stubborn plateau despite continued restriction. Your body temperature drops, you feel cold all the time, your energy crashes, and you might notice your hair thinning or your nails becoming brittle. Sleep is normally disturbed, and obsessing about food is a common feature.

Why it's obvious this isn't about willpower: If you're eating 1200 calories and not losing weight, your metabolism has clearly slowed. This isn't failure — it's your body successfully defending itself against what it perceives as a famine (and the risk of starvation).

Phase 2: When Your Body Becomes a Super-Efficient Storage Machine

The Compensation Phase. The body enters this phase as soon as it has access to a "normal" energy intake. In this phase, it will do what it perceives as necessary to better adapt for the next time it faces starvation by doing everything it can to increase the amount of energy it has in reserves. This means maintaining the reduced metabolic rate in order to prioritize adding more energy into storage. The biggest shift in energy management is the drop in adrenaline; this leaves no stimuli to maintain the push-pull pattern outlined above and our system is now free to do what it was already aiming to do: drop into the parasympathetic stress (which prioritizes the restocking of cellular energy reserves, continuing to prioritize this over investment in pathways that contribute to mood, energy and performance and ensuring that metabolic rate stays low until certain safety thresholds are met).

This is where things get particularly frustrating for people following conventional advice. You're told to ‘eat normally’ after dieting, but rapidly gain weight despite eating what others consider reasonable portions. Your body has become a super-efficient storage machine, extracting maximum calories from every morsel and depositing as much as possible into fat stores.

What you experience: Rapid weight regain despite eating what others maintain on easily. Overwhelming hunger and cravings. Most perceive this as their body is working against them (and, most commonly, immediately cut calories and return to Phase One… the impasse continues).

Let’s acknowledge the obvious here: If you gain weight on 1400 calories while others maintain on 2500, your body is clearly operating under different metabolic parameters. This isn't about discipline. It's about biology.

Phase 3: When Your Body Finally Trusts the Food Supply Again

The Reset Phase. After sustained periods of having energy requirements met, the system accepts that there is no further risk of starvation and, thus, there is no further benefit to either limiting investment into non-survival tasks or maintaining increased energy in reserve. As a consequence, we see a reliable pattern whereby metabolic patterns improve (most notably in regards to investment in digestion, immunity and healing processes, alongside higher body temperatures and improvements in mood and focus) and the excess energy held in storage is ‘given up’ as there is no further need for it.

This is the most important nuance: there is a big difference between forcing your system into releasing energy from storage versus providing the signals that such storage is no longer needed. This is the difference between ‘energy taken’ and ‘energy given’. Accordingly, the most distinctive pattern in this phases is ‘spontaneous’ weight loss, without making any changes to their diet or exercise.

What happens metabolically: Your body returns to normal regulation and trusts that food is consistently available. Metabolic flexibility returns, energy expenditure normalizes, and storage mechanisms relax. The body no longer perceives the need to hoard every calorie and returns to its natural set point.

What you experience: Natural appetite regulation kicks in. Cravings settle down. Your energy stabilizes, your mood improves, and your weight finds its natural level without constant monitoring or restriction.

The Missing Piece: Time, Trust and Energy Security

In short, when individuals meet their energy requirements after years of falling short, we can expect weight gain followed by a period where weight remains stable before natural regulation occurs. However, these patterns can easily be extended if the system receives ongoing signals of starvation — if individuals ‘dip’ in and out of caloric deficits during this time, or ‘hedge’ things by continuing to eat almost-but-not-quite enough (history shows this to be the single most effective way of prolonging these metabolic issues).

But now that we’ve established the necessity of eating enough, it’s important to nuance the difference between eating enough and energy security. We need to eat enough in order to achieve energy security – it is a prerequisite – but eating enough doesn’t automatically guarantee energy security.

Energy security can be boiled down to the balance between the energy resources we have and the energy resources we need. This is where accumulated mitochondrial impairments and increased limbic (nervous system) activation are key. Mitochondrial issues limit the resources we have, while excess limbic activity dictates a need for high resource availability.

One common finding here is the ‘Everest Effect’ (described in more detail here), which sees a self-perpetuating cycle wherein low energy causes a stress response and the stress response causes low energy. This is something I find in 80% of individuals who have been resistant to weight loss, and calls for attention to activation of the nervous system (maladaptive perception of threats) through somatic steps, cortisol activity (Licorice Root and adaptogens), plus assessment of any other blockages at the mitochondrial level and any other challenges across the metabolism that may impact on inflammatory activity, neurotransmitter signalling / conditions in the nervous system and investment into the digestive tract.

Additional issues at the mitochondria will vary between individuals, and this is where I use an Organic Acids Test to identify where any blockages lie and what steps are called for to resolve them. We should also consider the ‘legacy’ issues from a sustained period of energy emergency, such as insulin resistance and digestive issues (common after a phase of disinvestment into the gut).

The takeaway here? If your mitochondrial issues remain, you will not have enough energy availability. If your limbic (nervous system) is overactive, you will require higher levels of energy resources than the body can provide at baseline (even when metabolic function is optimised). This will mean you do not have energy security.

Some people will only need to eat enough and wait. Some people will need to eat enough AND resolve any metabolic issues. Most will need to eat enough AND resolve any metabolic issues AND tend to overactive limbic responses. One thing that unites the No-Weight-Loss-No-Matter-What camp is that they have never done any of these three things. They have never had a fair chance.

It’s important to point out that the concepts here are very simple, but that does not mean that it is easy.

For one, if we are dealing with humans (which is generally the case), then we must acknowledge that there will be some level of cognitive dissonance. These notions are contrary to those that underpin conventional diet culture and, while I’m not aware of anyone who thinks that the current approaches are working, it’s important to recognize that this can take some adjustment to accept the concepts here as self-evident.

We should also note that the existing model pays no mind to the role of the nervous system and so, although even the most rationalist-materialist amongst us can recognize that the link between an over-active stress response and increased energy requirements is unquestionable, it remains entirely for individuals to feel resistance to doing the inner work: “I only want to lose weight… do I REALLY have to tend to my nervous system?” In most cases, the answer is simple: yes.

The roles of mitochondrial/metabolic health and the nervous system arousal are important considerations that go into answering the most common question of all: how long until I see weight loss? I say this because I have seen extremely reliable patterns whereby, once someone has achieved energy security, they will see ‘spontaneous’ weight loss in around 12-14 weeks.

Fortunately, we can quantify this energy security in order to know where someone is at (and, most importantly, if additional steps are called for in order to achieve this key milestone). This is where the use of Heart Rate Variability (HRV) measurements is ideal.

HRV tracks the state of the nervous system, telling us whether it is mobilized (scrambling to find energy, and liberating resources from reserves) or demobilized (such activity is paused). One important note here is that low figures tell us with total clarity that someone is in a state of sympathetic dominance (‘fight-or-flight’) and high figures indicate a state of parasympathetic dominance, but we can see the same high figures in states of parasympathetic stress (‘freeze’) as we would in cases of ‘true’ parasympathetic state, aka ‘rest-and-digest’. This is where some interpretation is required, although this is never complex; if an individual is suffering from a range of ‘unexplained’ issues and has a high HRV, they are in freeze. If they feel great alongside such figures, they are in rest-and-digest. It’s that simple.

I elaborate on the above because being in a state of energy security automatically means that someone will be in ‘true’ parasympathetic state, and vice versa, thus outlining the utility of these measurements. However, at the same time, there is the opportunity for further frustration – “how come I’m still not losing weight when I’m clearly in a parasympathetic state!?” – if we treat the data the same way the various smartphones apps do (ie. low figures are bad, high figures are good).

Breaking Free from the Diet Cycle

The implications of understanding these three phases are profound. It means a transition from fighting the body's adaptive responses to working with them. Instead of viewing weight regain as failure, you understand it as a necessary step in proving to your system that there is no longer a risk of starvation (and, thus, no longer a need to deploy the anti-starvation machinery). Instead of pursuing increasingly restrictive approaches, you provide your body with the consistent energy supply it needs to trust that resources are abundant (and, crucially, that permitting increases in energy usage will not risk starvation).

This isn't about giving up on health or accepting unwanted weight gain as permanent. It's about understanding that lasting change requires working with your body's sophisticated regulatory systems rather than against them. When you provide consistent, adequate nourishment over time, your body will naturally find its optimal weight and energy balance — without the constant vigilance and restriction that characterizes diet culture.

The diet industry's biggest lie isn't just that willpower is enough — it's that your body is a passive participant in this process. Once you understand that your metabolism is an active, adaptive system designed to keep you alive and healthy, everything changes. The question isn't how to override these systems, but how to work within them to achieve lasting health, wellbeing and the body composition you desire.

