If your liver enzymes are raised on testing, should you take milkthistle? Is curcumin effective in countering joint pain? Will sulphoraphane relieve your systemic inflammation? Should you add in resveratrol, quercetin or green tea extracts?

The short (and unsatisfying) answer to all these questions is: it depends.

Naturally, there is a longer, more nuanced answer (which follows below). But this contrasts from the enthusiastic posts we may encounter on social media, which stress the broad range of benefits provided by sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts, curcumin from turmeric, EGCG from green tea (and the rest). This messaging means that the public is increasingly aware of these ‘antioxidants’ and the research that shows their impact on cellular health, longevity and inflammatory control.

The NRF2 Antioxidant Response

What binds all these plant compounds is that they all work through activating the NRF2 response in the cell. But what is the NRF2 response?

When a cell faces oxidative stress —whether from toxins, chronic inflammation, or a failing energy system—it is NRF2 that co-ordinates the action that follows. This protein (full name nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2) migrates to the cell’s nucleus and activates over 200 protective genes, which focus heavily on antioxidant proteins but also includes detoxification enzymes, stress response proteins and DNA repair mechanisms.

In acute situations, this response is exactly what we want: reduced inflammation markers, enhanced toxin clearance, protection against cellular damage.

I therefore hope it is clear that NRF2 is a vital mechanism that plays a crucial role in allowing cells to thrive in the midst of insults. There is a reason why these NRF2 activating compounds have shown such a wide array of benefits in animal trials and, even when used (misused?) as singular interventions in randomized controlled trials, they often demonstrate impressive results.

Such studies have shown green tea to markedly improve glycaemic control, sulphoraphane to enhance cognitive performance, quercetin to meaningfully reduce cardiovascular risk markers and curcumin to effectively reduce arthritis symptoms. And so on.

The research makes it clear that NRF2 has multiple helpful actions, although one key process is getting problematic chemicals out of the cell. But we need to be aware of what happens to such toxins after they are ejected from the cell. Equally, it pays to consider exactly how these NRF2 activators work and why this may cause problems in those with systemic burdens.

How NRF2 Activators Work

One thing that many find surprising is that NRF2 activators mainly work through causing transient oxidative stress. There is, inevitably, a lot of complexities when it comes to any polyphenol having a pro- or anti-oxidant effect in cells (this is summed up in this review paper) but the key takeaway here is that the pro-oxidant activity of these polyphenols is a central mechanism in inducing the NRF2 response.

In other words, they cause an insult to cells. However, this insult is delivered at just the right place to induce a disproportionate protective response (in the form of NRF2 induction). In other words, providing the NRF2 response responds, these ‘insults’ end up being highly beneficial.

This is a perfect example of hormetic stress. Another example of hormetic stress is exercise; we become weaker for a heavy workout (due to the microdamage in muscle fibres). But our response to this not only repairs the damage but adapts in a way that leaves us stronger.

All hormetic stressors work in the same way, and NRF2 activation is no different. This is why the effects of hormetic stressors are dose-dependent. Exercise may be ‘good for you’ but it is the last thing I’d suggest if you have just completed a marathon (this is a time you need rest). The same principles apply when it comes to NRF2 activation; if your system is subject so massive oxidative stress already – think chronic infections, and especially mould - it’s NRF2 action can be easily saturated.

How this NRF2 is activated (as well as its impact on ejecting toxic chemicals from cells) that is important to bear in mind when we see bad responses to NRF2 activators.

So how do these problems occur?

Problem 1: Toxin Redistribution

When NRF2 activates cellular detoxification pathways, it doesn’t just neutralize toxins—it mobilizes them. Stored heavy metals, biotoxins, and other cellular debris get dumped into the bloodstream for elimination. For chronically ill patients with downregulated Phase 3 transport systems and compromised bile release, this creates a toxic traffic jam. Phase 3 transport (which physically removes the toxic products in bile) is downregulated in low energy states in endotoxemia – both central features in chronic cases – and is extremely sensitive to vagal tone (higher stress = low vagal tone = less phase 3 detox).

We have not evolved to invest in detoxification while running from a tiger.

If we induce NRF2 activity in these scenarios, we can see these chemical mobilize from cells but then have nowhere to go. The toxins recirculate, often causing significant symptom flares.

This is often reframed as a ‘good thing’ and a sign that we are detoxing. While there is a detoxification reaction occurring, heavy symptoms are a sign that only partial detoxification is occurring. This is not a good thing.

Problem 2: Oxidative Stress Without the Antioxidant Response

While the problem above can be classified as an NRF2 response at a time that the system cannot keep pace with it, the second issue is a lack of NRF2 response in the first place.

As touched on above, some individuals may not be able to launch a sufficient NRF2 response.

In these circumstances, it is no longer a case of applying a tactical insult in order to generate a beneficial response. It is just an insult.

As we touched on above, chronic viral infection and especially mould exposure has an important relationship with NRF2 activity. This is because it doesn’t just induce the inflammation (and, in doing so, push NRF2 responses above its capacity) but, at higher levels of exposure, it also directly impairs the NRF2 response. If you have a downregulated NRF2 response, it is a wise move to avoid challenging it further.

Frontline observations

In individuals with a chronic burden on their system, there are two common outcomes: no response, or a bad response.

When we see issues with toxin redistribution, this can be very obvious – headaches, rashes, agitation, brain fog – or can be much more subtle (where we may see changes in metrics like HRV or body temperature, without an obvious impact on the frontline).

When we see these compounds causing oxidative stress (due to a poor response from NRF2), we may see more varied symptoms but the general rule is simple: whatever symptoms are present at baseline, we can expect them to be exaggerated.

Whenever we see a poor response (or a lack of response) to these herbs, our focus should be on if we are looking at a case of an inappropriate environment in which to activate NRF2 (at a time of especially low vagal tone, where the subsequent detoxication cannot be completed) or a ‘failed’ NRF2 response (due to chronic infection or mould exposure).

In both scenarios, we may want to look at countering excessive oxidative stress through ‘true’ antioxidants, and doing so by supporting the antioxidant chain (eg. a combination of Vitamin C, Vitamin E and astaxanthin/lycopene).

If the case of excessive stress, then we want to support the system on a central basis. This can be through somatic steps to retrain the limbic system, supporting the metabolic conditions in the nervous system or through supporting the adrenal response (likely all three).

In the case of a ‘failed’ NRF2 response, then it is essential to address the root cause. As touched on above, viral infections will often be the culprit here but mould exposure definitely remains the most common to encounter (and this is where A. avoiding ongoing exposure and B. using mould binders to help eradicate the mould toxins is called for).

When we address root causes, we can reliably restore the same agents and now see a good response.

A Nuanced Approach to NRF2 Activators

This understanding doesn’t mean individuals with complex chronic issues must avoid every herb or compound that touches the NRF2 pathway. It means they must be exceptionally discerning.

I would therefore suggest they introduce them one-by-one to gauge response; this allows us to determine if the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. Any signs of malaise or bad responses should be acted upon (they should not be interpreted as a sign of detox).

One general rule is that multiple NRF2 activators should be avoided in these circumstances. This is unfortunately very common to find in individuals when I first see them. This is understandable, as the research does, after all, paint a very promising picture for these agents. However, the body of research leans heavily on animal studies and, in human studies, exclusively uses individual herbs (rather than combinations). Most importantly, there are no studies on the use of these agents in chronic fatigue or treatment-resistant populations (which would best expose the issues discussed here).

Beyond Population Averages

This is yet another subject that perfectly illustrates why the uncritical adoption of ‘Evidence-Based Medicine’ (EBM) consistently fails the very people who need help most. EBM builds its recommendations on population averages, with data generated almost exclusively in populations who do not exhibit profound metabolic and nervous system dysregulation.

The obsessive focus of EBM to determine if any given intervention is ‘effective’ and its hostility to pathophysiological reasoning means that the mechanism through which such effects occur is given no attention. No question is asked of how the effect was achieved, the differences always seen in the responses of the participants and, most importantly, what factors determined such divergent responses.

If we do so, we can see that the NRF2 activators show impressive properties but that the way they work means that they are destined to show disappointing results in many. And the reason is not a mystery.

Takeaways: