Health & Humanity

Health & Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
Dec 1

This is really interesting, thank you Marek.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Marek Doyle and others
Martinos Gryparis's avatar
Martinos Gryparis
Dec 3

thank you, that is a most important matter, and also a main reason for seeking a professional.

With my clients, i usually use a pulsed approach, yoyoing between challenge and rest, which is very natural.

and prior to any detox, you need to establish a good flow in elimination channels, plus sufficient systemic energy levels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Marek Doyle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture