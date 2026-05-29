Health & Humanity

Health & Humanity

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GeoffPainPhD
May 31

Marathon Runners sometimes collapse and die of Heart Failure and this has been traced to Leaky Gut causing increased Endotoxin levels and associated Cytokine Storm, known since 1986. This is sometimes described as Pheidippides (or Phidippides) Cardiomyopathy, named after a Greek messenger who experienced Sudden Death after running more than 175 miles in two days.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/leaky-gut-caused-by-endotoxin-in

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