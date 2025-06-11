Health & Humanity

Jun 12

When I went carnivore, I became very aware of the importance of salt intake. I struggled with getting this right. Low salt intake can cause constipation and lots of other problems.

I now upon waking up, drink 16 once’s of water with one teaspoon of salt. I do this first thing. I also make sure to add salt to my water throughout my day, and I finish my day with electrolytes water that I make myself.

Most people don’t have to worry about it as they get plenty of sodium from the standard American diet. (SAD)

Edit: I want to also add that I went from having high blood pressure to having spells of low blood pressure. When my blood pressure gets low… this is how I know I need to up my salt.

The body know…

Jun 11

