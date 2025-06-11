Salt As The Bad Guy

For decades, salt has been cast as a dietary villain. Various health authorities have warned that eating large amounts of salt increases blood pressure and, with it, the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Public Health England go so far as to share estimates on how, if the British public were to cut their salt intake from the current 8g per day to 6g per day, there would be 8000 less premature deaths each year and that the NHS would save £570m each year. They don’t explain why there has been no reduction in deaths or cost savings from the 0.9g drop that has already occurred (the very drop they refer to three paragraphs earlier).

The narrative traces back to early 20th-century observations and gained traction in the 1970s when researchers like Lewis Dahl declared “unequivocal evidence” that sodium causes hypertension. What he didn’t declare though was that he needed to provide rats with 8x the usual salt intake and, even then, this failed to induce increased blood pressure in normal rats. The only rats that responded were the so-called “Dahl salt-sensitive” rats that were bred to be susceptible to increases in blood pressure when provided with high-sodium diet. Nonetheless, this conclusion suited a lot of different commercial interests and, by 2011, US dietary guidelines advised about half the population to limit sodium intake to 1,500 mg per day, with a general upper limit of 2,300 mg for others. The UK followed suit, recommending adults consume no more than 6 grams of salt per day (about 2,400 mg sodium). The average intake remains higher although, as noted above, it has fallen by 11% since 2005.

While those that make these claims pat themselves on the back for saving lives, dissenting voices—including prominent researchers and clinicians—argue that the evidence is far from settled and that these blanket recommendations may do more harm than good. Among the most vocal critics is Dr. James DiNicolantonio, whose book The Salt Fix challenges the wisdom and calls for a re-examination of salt’s role in health.

The Argument for Salt: DiNicolantonio’s Perspective

Dr. James DiNicolantonio’s central thesis is that salt is not just benign but essential—and that most people would benefit from eating more, not less. He contends that the demonization of salt stems from a gamble: public health authorities extrapolated small reductions in blood pressure observed in select individuals to the entire population, assuming this would translate into large reductions in cardiovascular events. He goes on to explain how these assumptions ignore some important points:

Salt is vital for physiological function : Sodium, found in salt, is essential for hydration, nerve transmission, and cellular health. Our kidneys are designed to retain or excrete sodium as needed, maintaining a narrow optimal range in the blood.

Most people are not salt-sensitive : DiNicolantonio points to research showing that about 80% of people with normal blood pressure do not experience significant increases in blood pressure with higher salt intake9. Even among those with prehypertension, the effect is modest.

Salt restriction can be harmful : He argues that low-salt diets may increase heart rate, raise insulin levels, and drive sugar cravings, potentially leading to weight gain, metabolic dysfunction, and reduced reproductive health. He also notes that salt makes food more palatable, reducing the need for added sugar.

Historical and evolutionary context: Human physiology evolved in a “salty” environment, and our bodies are adapted to handle a wide range of sodium intakes. DiNicolantonio argues that salt cravings are a biological signal, not a flaw.

In short, DiNicolantonio’s position is that salt is an essential nutrient unfairly maligned by decades of misapplied science and that, for most people, moderate to high salt intake is not only safe but beneficial.

The Evidence for Salt Restriction—and Its Limitations

The argument for reducing salt intake is grounded in epidemiological studies linking higher sodium consumption to increased blood pressure, a well-established risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Landmark studies like INTERSALT in the 90s found a positive relationship between salt intake and blood pressure across populations, with a stronger effect in older adults. Such findings have given rise to the positions of various health bodies, including the modelling discussed above. The only problem with modelling, of course, is that it is simply an extension of a hypothesis. It tells us what would be the case IF the hypothesis was true.

Recent research has also explored links between high salt intake and other conditions, such as type 2 diabetes. For example, a 2023 article in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that a higher salt intake was associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. What amount of salt proved harmful in this study? We don’t know as they never measured salt intake, instead assessing survey responses at the start of the study period as to how often individuals added salt to foods. Which they determined was ‘a surrogate marker for evaluating the long-term sodium intake’. And was then assumed to remain unchanged for the four-year study period. Hmm.

Another study that ‘proves’ the harmful effects of salt was another cohort study published in JAMA in 2023 that found an association between adding salt and chronic kidney disease. It also serves as a great example of why so many observational papers can end up coming to the conclusion that salt should be limited (bear with me).

This paper ticks all the boxes for ‘good science’, according to the prevailing paradigms. Models were adjusted for several potential confounders including age, sex, race and ethnicity, Townsend Deprivation Index, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), body mass index, (BMI), smoking status, alcohol drinking status, regular physical activity, high cholesterol, diabetes, CVD, hypertension, infectious disease, immune disease, and nephrotoxic drugs use at baseline.

Sounds legit, right? But does it hold up to scrutiny?

The first port of call here is in what the researchers themselves report, in that this association only held true in sedentary populations (not in people who were active). Is this because this increased metabolic activity allowed for increased elimination (including increased body heat and, thus, more sweating out of the excess sodium)? This seems like a reasonable take… but the basic assumption – that excessive salt is toxic unless cleared through increased metabolic activity – is instantly called into question by other findings in the same study. The study also noted that the association between salt intake and chronic kidney disease held true in normal weight participants and overweight but NOT in obese individuals or those with high cholesterol (the very groups with hypometabolism).

In other words, the idea of “Mo Salt, Mo Problems” quickly falls flat.

Perhaps most tellingly, apart from in smokers, the associations between salt intake and disappeared when the authors ran the analysis based on eGFR, rather than on a diagnosis of CKD. This is particularly relevant, given that diagnoses of CKD are made on the basis of…. you’ve guessed it, eGFR. This calls the conclusions of the entire study into question, and instead frames the study results as showing that people who add more salt to their food are not more likely to suffer from kidney disease but are more likely to get tests at their doctor (a prerequisite to getting a diagnosis of kidney disease). In other words, those who eat less salt have the same rate of kidney disease but had lower rate of testing/diagnosis.

We are not in a position to conclude why this is, but perhaps those consuming higher levels of salt are concerned by the regular warnings they get – concerned enough to ask for more testing - or maybe doctors may become more likely to run tests if they find out that a patient is consuming more (due to their training that identifies this as a risk factor, thus creating a self-fulfilling prophecy)? This is certainly feasible but, in truth, it seems contrived. In the 20 years I’ve worked one-to-one with individuals, I’ve heard many accounts of their appointments with their doctor. While its commonplace for doctors to authorize testing for those with confirmed health risk factors (eg. high blood pressure), I don’t recall anybody ever recounting how their doctor had proposed a wait-and-see approach only to pivot after hearing about their preference for heavier seasoning.

This does leave a coherent and simple explanation: that the individuals consuming higher salt visited their doctor more often. In other words, were facing more health challenges. More visits to the doctor results in more likelihood of being tested (and receiving a label for a disease process, versus having the same issues but not receiving the label). When we consider that long-term metabolic challenges almost guarantee a reduction in cortisol output or receptor sensitivity – my article here contains 15 references to studies that show impaired cortisol activity in populations suffering from subclinical health conditions, aka burnout – and how cortisol activity is vital to retain salt, we can see a scenario whereby a ‘low-grade illness group’ would both need to eat more salt to feel normal AND find themselves at the doctor’s office more often.

Of course, such a conclusion raises provocative questions: if these individuals are facing metabolic challenges, shouldn’t they see MORE health issues (rather than the same amount)? And given that they didn’t, did their higher salt intake protect them from these expected rates of disease?

Alas, the data is too weak to allow us to answer this question. And this is the point. Observational studies do have their benefits, but they tend to leave us with the same old problem…

The Age-Old Problem of Observational Studies: Correlation Does Not Equal Causation

The vast majority of papers that link increased salt consumption to health problems are observational studies. However, the quality and interpretation of this type of research warrant scrutiny for several reasons:

Healthy User bias : The sub-group of those who eat less salt are made up of some people who simply don’t like it but also feature plenty of people who limit it because they believe it is good for them, ie. people whose food choices are driven by their intention to be healthy (meaning they are substantially less likely to smoke / drink alcohol, and more likely to exercise, etc etc). This “healthy user bias” can confound results, making it difficult to isolate the effect of salt itself. This can be partially corrected for - by adjusting for smoking, alcohol intake, socioeconomic status – but it is subject to the biases on the account of the researchers (who chose exactly what adjustments are made, often on the basis of the results of other observational studies). And, as we saw above, it is a blunt instrument that can’t actually speak to the details that matter (eg. what cortisol status and what level of adrenal-linked patterns are found in the high-salt groups).

Confounding: A confounder is a third variable that is associated with both the exposure and the outcome, but is not on the causal pathway between them (rephrased, a factor that drives both increased intake of a substance AND the risk of a disease). A famous example is the association between drinking coffee and increased lung cancer risk; it turns out that smoking is a risk factor for lung cancer but that people often pair a cigarette with coffee (in other words, people who smoked more also drunk more coffee). When smoking was controlled for, the exposure disappeared. Cortisol activity is a very obvious confounder here, given that it can powerfully influence health outcomes and also a profound factor in salt requirements (and, thus, salt intake).

Reverse Causality : This is where cause and effect are confused. An example here is where researchers noted that asthmatics taking more frequent doses of intravenous steroid medication were hospitalized more frequently (versus those using the standard oral form). However, these concerns turned out to be unfounded; it was simply that the more severe the condition, the more likely the individuals were to need urgent care (and, because of the more severe nature of their asthma, they were prescribed the stronger, intravenous form). This is an important consideration in observational studies, and definitely applies in the case of research into salt intake and kidney disease (as impaired kidney function clearly results in changes in blood pressure regulation in response to dietary sodium) although not something we need to worry about in the case of such research on salt intake and blood pressure (there are no feasible mechanisms whereby increased blood pressure would drive increased salt intake).

Magnitude of effect and individual variability: Modern research techniques report results on the basis of whether the effect of an intervention is statistically significant, not if it is clinically significant. A classic example here is how cardiologists bleat about how ‘statins are evidence-based and proven to reduce risk of heart attacks’ but never mention how those who them over many years only extend lifespan by an average of 3.2 days, a preposterously poor return for the long list of side-effects that this medication class tends to cause. Equally, as we touched on above, the average blood pressure-lowering effect of salt reduction is pretty miserable (see below), especially in people with normal blood pressure. Moreover, only a minority of individuals—those who are “salt-sensitive”—experience significant changes9.

These concerns underlie both the need to control for confounding factors, but how controlling for these factors should be seen as a check on whether there is a relationship between exposure (eg. salt) and the outcome (eg. kidney disease) rather than a means to confirm causality, which would see us make premature conclusions.

This is not to say that such studies have no use. Far from it. While I often find myself criticising the use of findings from epidemiological studies - aka observational and cohort studies - this largely relates to institutions using associations found in such research to justify policy changes that they find commercially suitable (despite insisting that dietary changes / natural products should be considered ‘unproven’ until they have gone through RCTs, aka Randomized Controlled Trials), rather than any opposition to this type of science.

Epidemiology allows researchers to identify relationships between exposures and outcomes in ways that would be impossible (or impractical) in randomized controlled trials, either because of the length of time it takes for certain factors to have an effect (no-one is funding a 20-year RCT on the impact of Magnesium on cardiovascular health) or because of ethical concerns (‘let’s expose half of the volunteers to second-hand cigarette smoke and see how many get lung cancer’ is not likely to get approval). Epidemiological studies can also allow for insight into patterns occurring in the real world, where the population receiving the treatment may vary from those who both volunteered and completed an RCT, eg. they may be taking several other medications or may be subject to multiple health conditions, they may be younger or older than the age range studied in the trial, they may modify the dosage over time or may be more vulnerable to side effects (many Pharma trials use a ‘placebo run-in’ to filter out those prone to side-effects, so that they do not ‘ruin’ the results – see the discrepancies between statin side-effects in RCTs versus in real-life).

In short, epidemiological studies are very useful for a number of things, especially in allowing us insight on potential relationships. However, by themselves, they have limited capacity to determine causality. There are some cool tricks we can use to determine how confident we can be as to whether the link is causal or not – this typically involves looking at the size of the effect, temporal patterns, dose-response relationships, existence of plausible mechanisms – although, in most of the more discussed subjects, we can simply ask a simple question: does this relationship still stand when observed in an RCT?

Let’s consider this question for salt. There are RCTs on lowering dietary salt intake and RCTs do indeed uphold the association between salt intake and blood pressure. But this effect is small; meta-analyses show that the biggest effect was seen in those with hypertension where, a mean reduction of 4.4 g/day in salt intake (75 mmol/day sodium reduction) reduced systolic blood pressure by 5.39 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure by 2.82 mmHg. That is a huge drop in intake, but means that someone whose blood pressure was previously 145/93 would now see a reading of 140/90. So it is not meaningless but, for the majority of hypertensive individuals, would see them go from being hypertensive to, well, still being hypertensive.

But here is where the rubber meets the road: does this actually have any impact on health outcomes? Blood pressure is a soft measure and so, by itself, doesn’t actually mean much. What is meaningful is the hard outcomes, as in whether there is any impact on heart attacks and strokes. Meta-analyses of RCTs have found that, although salt reduction lowers blood pressure modestly, it does not consistently reduce mortality or cardiovascular events in the general population. The same meta-analysis shows that, even in heart failure there is no difference in between strict sodium restriction (1,500 mg/day) versus more moderate intakes (2,000–3,000 mg/day).

The Effect of Salt and Individual Variation

The deeper we get into the literature, the easier it is to accidentally imply that ‘salt restriction only has a minor effect on blood pressure’. And it is worth zooming out for a second and recognizing an important principle, that all the figures above are average figures (either from the studied population at large or from sub-groups, such as those with hypertension). These figures do not account for individual responses, which can be easily observed on the front line:

Insulin and salt sensitivity : Not everyone responds to salt the same way. Those with insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome are more likely to develop high blood pressure with increased salt intake. For these individuals, salt restriction may be considered beneficial… but more accurately, salt restriction may lower their blood pressure. A tiny bit (see above).

Cortisol and sodium losses : People with low cortisol activity (nearly universal in chronic health challenges and chronic stress) often need more salt, as cortisol is needed for the body retain sodium. In such cases, low salt intake can lead to symptoms like fatigue, low blood pressure, electrolyte imbalances and general malaise.

Kidney function : Healthy kidneys can excrete large amounts of sodium, protecting against excess. Problems arise primarily in those with impaired kidney function or other comorbidities.

Dietary context: The adverse effects of salt are amplified in the context of high sugar, processed food, and low potassium intake. Conversely, a whole-foods diet rich in potassium and magnesium may mitigate the risks associated with higher salt intake9.

The Biggest Question of all: What if High Blood Pressure Wasn’t Actually the Problem?

I am keen that the above discussion serves to clarify the important role sodium plays in human metabolism, the reasons why it has been demonized and the flimsy nature of such claims. This speaks to where we are at with both the existing guidelines and the evidence base for lowering salt. However, while this can easily be framed as a commentary on whether we should restrict salt or not, there is a basic yet vital question that is almost never asked, but should be front-and-centre whenever we see high blood pressure: what causes blood pressure to spike in the first instance?

While there is a call to account for (rare) genetic mutations in handling sodium and in aldosterone status, hypertension is a built-in adaptation to insufficient oxygen availability. The main players here are the carotid body, a small cluster of chemoreceptive cells located in the carotid artery, and interstitial cells in the kidney, which initiate both immediate and longer-term adaptive responses through the production of EPO (which goes onto boost red blood cell production) and adaptive responses in the renal nerves (which trigger the increase in blood pressure). Both zones have evolved to respond to low oxygen availability and, in the case of the carotid body, to signals associated with increased usage of energy compounds (such as leptin and insulin, see here) that would call for increased availability of oxygen. (Reminder: oxygen is needed to efficiently metabolise glucose and other forms of ‘food energy’… this explains why high insulin acts an indicator of increased oxygen requirements and why it reliably triggers the carotid body to increase blood pressure).

It’s also noteworthy that both increased activity in the sympathetic nervous system and increased adrenaline release will result in higher blood pressure, through direct actions on receptors in the lining of our blood vessels; of course, this too cannot be separated from oxygen requirements (as all actions of the sympathetic nervous system exist ultimately to increase blood flow and oxygen availability in order to permit the energy metabolism required for successful fight or flight).

The takeaway here? That increases in blood pressure occur as an adaptive response to insufficient oxygen availability. It is not the problem, but the body’s attempt at a solution to hypoxia. Thus, any assessment in cases of high blood pressure should be framed by this understanding, and consider what factors are causing low oxygen availability or signals of increased oxygen demand.

Here are the factors that limit oxygen availability:

Cellular hypoxia . This is extremely common in stress-induced illnesses and chronic/complex illnesses (it can be measured through Aconitic Acid levels on an Organic Acids Test and I see this around 75% of individuals that fall into these categories). This is driven not by an actual shortage of oxygen, but by excessive production of nitric oxide that goes on to compete with oxygen at the mitochondria.

Anaemia . Whether this is driven by deficiency of iron or folate/B12 or through the ‘anaemia of chronic disease’ (which limits iron usage, despite having the iron available), anaemia sees a reduced number of circulating red blood cells. The consequence is that there is not enough ability to deliver oxygen to the cells that need it.

Hydrogen Sulphide SIBO . The most common form of SIBO results in excessive formation of hydrogen gas, which typically causes bloating and disturbances in the gut lining. However, one form of SIBO involves bacteria such as desulfovibrio or bilophilia, which form hydrogen sulphide. In higher concentrations, this gas also competes with oxygen at the mitochondria.

Mould exposure and Hypercoagulation. Mould induces inflammation that has disproportionate effects in the coagulation cascade, which leads to excess formation of fibrin (‘sludge’) in the blood vessels and reduced circulation to the cells. While mould exposure is not the only factor that leads to hypercoagulation (with some genetic mutations impacting on coagulation activity from various inflammatory triggers), it remains the most common.

And here are the factors that act as signals for increased oxygen requirements:

Insulin. Often-demonized, insulin just an energy signalling hormone that helps co-ordinate the usage of energy in the body, providing permission for energy-intensive process and encouraging storage. Problems occur when we become insulin resistant; this can occur when there is a mismatch between energy availability and the capacity of the cells to use this energy (either because there is simply too much calories being consumed or, more commonly, because there are mitochondrial issues which limit the rate that energy can be taken up). HOMA-IR and HDL-to-triglycerides ratio can flag insulin resistance and can easily be measured in blood tests.

Leptin . An energy signalling hormone produced in the fat cells, its basic function is to tell the brain how much energy is in storage. It can be considered a ‘long-term’ version of insulin, which works short-term. Like insulin, leptin is a contextual signal that communicates energy availability, initiates increased energy usage/investment and we can run into problems if levels remain high for too long. While simply eating loads and gaining lots of fat mass will spike leptin – as it should - the most common cause I come across is due to dysfunction in the fat cells (specifically, the infiltration of immune cells into the fatty tissue). Leptin can be measured on blood tests.

Activation of the Sympathetic Nervous System (aka ‘fight-and-flight’ stress response). The primary role of this system is to mobilize the energy reserves, to move more energy compounds and oxygen to cells that are about to be called upon. The way this works is simple: the higher the blood pressure, the more that blood is pushed into the capillaries and the more opportunity cells have to quickly take up both glucose and oxygen.

It goes without saying that starving the body of sodium is not a sensible way to handle an overactive stress response. Starving the body of sodium is not a sensible way of restoring insulin sensitivity. Starving the body of sodium will not rectify hypoxia issues, resolve anaemia or address ongoing mould exposure.

Conclusion: Assumptions vs Reality

The campaign against salt was flawed from the very start and relies on oversimplification and overextrapolation. While there is clear evidence that reducing salt lowers blood pressure in some individuals, the leap from blood pressure to hard clinical outcomes is less certain, especially in the general population. Randomized controlled trials and meta-analyses do not consistently show that salt restriction reduces heart attacks or deaths, and in some cases, very low salt intake may even be harmful.

The data we have on hard outcomes (heart attacks, death) makes is abundantly clear that people who cut their salt have little likelihood of actually benefitting. Only around a fifth of those that restrict salt see a drop in blood pressure, but this does not translate to actual benefits yet they still stand to suffer from the side-effects of restricting salt (which starves their cells of the oxygen it needs).

In short, limiting salt is an entirely fruitless exercise for the vast majority of people. For these individuals, there are no upsides, only downsides. Even for the small minority that respond to salt restriction, this upside is meaningless. But still experience all the challenges that come with starving the body of an important nutrient.

Of course, none of this should be surprising. Modern medicine has spent decades waging war against the human body and the wise responses that have been refined over milennia, ardently seeking out new ways to suppress adaptive responses and manufacturing novel agents that aim to generate a second imbalance to compensate for the first one. The results speak for themselves; wherever this allopathic approach has been adopted, human health has plummeted at an unprecedented rate.

There is another way. And it starts with asking why your body is generating such a response – be that high blood pressure or any other change in homeostasis – then understanding what it is trying to accomplish and providing any support that may be necessary to achieve this return to balance.

[NOTE: hypoxia can be measured using the Aconitic Acid marker on an Organic Acids Test. If you’re in the UK and haven’t yet taken an Organic Acids Test, you can order one here. This is a link to my Lucid Labs portal, which offers functional tests at the list price but includes a personalised interpretation].