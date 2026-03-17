This is Part One of a three-part series. Part Two covers the four factors that drive this system into dysfunction. Part Three covers what effective recovery actually looks like — and why it’s nothing like what you’ve been told.

A lot of individuals that come to see me have previously been diagnosed with anxiety, depression or ADHD. Or been told that they just need to sleep better or eat better.

Sometimes, these labels make sense. But, more often, individuals are left with a instinct that there is more going on. In my experience, they are almost always right.

So what is actually going on here? Naturally, there is no ‘one thing’ that accounts for every pattern experienced by every person. But there is a brain structure with pivotal effects on mood, concentration, fatigue and our entire experience of the world around us (as a result of its function in filtering incoming stimuli). Yet its unique function and metabolic demands means that current research paradigms — bound by the profit-driven, patent-based, one-pill-for-every-ill model favoured by those who fund the studies — remain woefully inept in finding the holistic solutions necessary.

As a result, this critical system gets no focus while society continues to wrestle with an explosion of unexplained ‘syndromes’ and ‘disorders’.

The Basal Ganglia: The Brain Structure That No-One Told You About

We speak about the role of dopamine in focus and mood, but we rarely speak of the structure that produces this neurotransmitter (and mediates its effects). We hear more about ADHD treatment options, but we never discuss the target of such medications. It is commonplace for coaches to discuss tactics to quieten the ‘monkey mind’, but not the neurological hub that mediates such shifts in awareness. Sensory distortion and fatigue are central talking points in ME/CFS, but the neural structure central to these symptoms is rarely given a mention.

What do all these concerns have in common? They all involve basal ganglia dysfunction.

The basal ganglia are a zone of the nervous system that is central to most of the issues that are rampant in modern times, yet most people have never even heard of it. It functions as your brain’s resource allocation hub, co-ordinating both attention and delivery of resources in the brain in response to incoming environmental signals.

It filters out the background ‘noise’, decides whether you can access motivation, whether emotional expression flows freely, whether your posture remains fluid, and whether you can shift between different states of being. When this system malfunctions, the consequences ripple through virtually every aspect of human experience.

Research (and frontline observations) lay bare its role in conditions that confound modern medicine, where billions are spent trying to find a magic bullet for each without any attempt to understand the physiology that underpins these challenges. Yet a simple search of the literature highlights how basal ganglia dysfunction is not just found in Parkinson’s (which is the most studied) and dystonia, but also a feature of chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), fibromyalgia, ‘treatment-resistant’ depression, and ‘treatment-resistant’ anxiety.

[I use quotations with a sense of irony; the treatment-resistant label refers only to failure to benefit from existing treatment which, given that it is itself limited by the one-pill-for-every-ill pharmaceutical model mentioned above, is a paradigm that makes zero attempt to understand what is driving pathology in any individual case — and an approach that is guaranteed to fail in a huge percentage.]

It is worth stressing that basal ganglia function is not simply an artefact found within the milieu of patterns that occur in any chronic disease.

To put this in context, a 2014 study on individuals with ME/CFS measured activity in various areas of the basal ganglia; not only did they find higher activation of the globus pallidus tracked with mental fatigue, their analysis showed that this accounted for 49% of the fatigue experienced.

This captures the major contribution of the basal ganglia, even in a condition as multi-factorial as chronic fatigue. A single structure being responsible for even a tenth of the fatigue present would be a big deal. Basal ganglia function explains 49%. That’s huge.

Further research bears out the importance of the basal ganglia. A 2016 study showed that cerebral blood flow to the basal ganglia predicted the extent of disability in fibromyalgia. The more disturbances in this one part of the brain, the worse the illness.

But it is not just ME/CFS and fibromyalgia where the basal ganglia play a central role. Their position in multiple crucial functions of brain means that issues here can drive a huge range of problems that individuals experience, which obvious include these disabling fatigue and chronic conditions but also include more ‘everyday’ challenges (from nagging brain fog and trouble concentrating, to feeling tight, flat and tired).

The basal ganglia are actually a collection of brain structures (made up of the striatum, globus pallidus, substantia nigra and subthalamic nuclei). While other neurotransmitters contribute to its function, the two main players are glutamate (which sensory circuits use to fire an excitatory signal into this zone, to communicate what is happening in the body and our external environment) and dopamine (which mediates the selection of both what stimuli are passed on to conscious awareness and what brain areas will be ‘lit up’ in order to respond optimally).

Why is understanding the role of the basal ganglia so important? Because it may just explain why conventional treatment has failed you — and why the patterns you experience never quite fit into the various diagnostic categories.

Evidence-Based Medicine™: A Tool For Finding Drugs, Not Answers

How can the basal ganglia be so critical to a whole load of different conditions and yet receive so little attention?

This is yet another example of modern healthcare and its obsession with Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM). This is a system that treats symptoms in isolation while completely ignoring the underlying mechanisms that connect them. This is the EBM ‘black box’ that runs trials whereby participants with specific labels — “chronic fatigue”, “ADHD”, etc — are given a drug and then the group average is used to determine if it has outperformed placebo. Such trials give little consideration to what might be contributing to the issues in any individual case, and why some participants respond well and others don’t (and what differences in physiology influence this).

This is highly reductionist and works like this: got depression or anxiety? Here’s an SSRI. Chronic pain? Try gabapentin. Struggling to concentrate? Amphetamines (albeit it has become common practice to only ever call the product Adderall). The idea that these symptoms might stem from a common underlying dysfunction in the basal ganglia — and that addressing this root cause might resolve multiple conditions simultaneously — simply doesn’t compute within the current paradigm.

Of course, the fact that there are no drugs to support the conditions in this key zone is, I’m sure, just a coincidence.

However, if researchers actually assessed the literature on various conditions through the lens of basal ganglia function, they would discover striking patterns. The same brain circuits that become hyperactive in Parkinson’s disease also show dysfunction in chronic fatigue. The “hold” states that characterise severe depression overlap significantly with the sensory gating problems seen in ADHD (that play such an important role in the ability to focus). Yet because the current scientific paradigms mean that these conditions are studied in separate silos, these connections remain invisible to even well-intentioned researchers.

Coming in Part Two

So we have established what the basal ganglia does, why it matters, and why medicine has so comprehensively failed to engage with it. But this raises the more pressing question: why is dysfunction here so common in the first place?

The answer lies in a set of overlapping vulnerabilities that are, in many ways, a product of the modern world; at no point during evolution were humans exposed to such an array of metabolic burdens. In any case, understanding what drives issues here is the first step toward doing something about them. In Part Two, we go inside the system: the four factors that drive the basal ganglia into dysfunction, why we see them so often, and what the research actually shows about the mechanisms involved.

If you’ve ever wondered why your brain fog, fatigue, or mood issues seem to resist every intervention you’ve tried — Part Two is where that starts to make sense.

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