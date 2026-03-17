Health & Humanity

Health & Humanity

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Bridget
Mar 17

I’ve had two rounds of EBV in my life, with resulting CFS. At one point my fatigue was so bad I couldn’t even listen to music. It was a strange experience to say the least.

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