This is Part Three of a three-part series. Part One covers what the basal ganglia is and why frontline medicine has ignored it. Part Two covers the four factors that drive it into dysfunction. This final part covers what recovery actually looks like — including the ‘bumps in the road’ that are so characteristic of these challenges.

In Part One, we established what the basal ganglia does and why its dysfunction sits at the centre of so many conditions that medicine treats as separate and unrelated. In Part Two, we went inside the system — the four overlapping avenues through which dysfunction develops, and why they so reliably co-occur and compound one another.

Now comes the part that touches on the key questions: what does this actually look like? what do you do about it? And what should you expect when you start?

The details here are important because, despite having its fingerprints on so many maladies, most people have never heard of the basal ganglia. And the early stages of recovery from these issues can involve both the expected relief but also involve a non-linear trajectory. Understanding why this is allows us to move through each stage effectively.

Compensation → Dysregulation → Chaos: What Basal Ganglia Issues Actually Look Like

We’ve touched on how various issues may compromise the conditions and the performance of the basal ganglia. But how does this all manifest?

In mild cases, we are normally seeing the impact of the basal ganglia being pushed into a state of compensation from excess signalling it receives (specifically, glutamate inputs that which may be due to stress, inflammation or chronic muscular contraction). This is where the cellular function is well-regulated, but ‘normal’ levels of dopamine are not enough for efficient task-switching and optimal ‘sensory gating’. Expectations here would be ‘normal’ function but with:

A benefit from dopaminergic aids, without ever seeing the level of performance gains desired

Being ‘snappier’ in multi-sensory environments

Difficulty shutting down before sleep (‘monkey mind’) and less refreshing sleep

Moderate drop in mood

Difficulty with creative tasks

In more problematic cases, we may see the basal ganglia start to show some dysregulation. This would typically be where there is enough inflammation to not only spike the glutamate inputs but also disturb cellular energy production (and, with it, dopamine production). We can expect the same scenario from mitochondrial bottlenecks that both limit the glutamate transporter (less energy means less ‘clean up’ of glutamate and also put the brakes on dopamine production). What we expect to see here is the same issues listed above, but also:

Brain fog

Fatigue and apathy

Muscular tension / stiffness

Pronounced drop in mood (anhedonia)

Procrastination of non-emergency tasks

In particularly debilitating cases, we can expect to see substantial dysregulation of the basal ganglia. This would typically be where we are seeing an obvious inflammatory burden but also more pronounced disturbances in energy production (be that from blockages in enzymatic steps in energy production, poor oxygen delivery, normally both). We would expect the same issues as about, but additionally:

Sensory distortions (buzzing/zapping/vibrating sensations), more noticeable when slowing down (before bed, etc)

Increased sensitivity to pain signals (central sensitisation)

Shaky hands and feeling less co-ordinated

Finding that everything feels like a huge effort

It’s important to note that I definitely do not see these issues play out in a ‘Stage 1, then Stage 2, then Stage 3’ pattern. It is more a case of strong trends that are, of course, nuanced by the exact interplay between the important metabolic factors (be that mitochondrial energy production, inflammatory burdens or stress-related signalling, etc) and our own personality traits.

But these patterns will be familiar to many, and my hope is that the help provide an important layer of understanding as to the whether issues at the basal ganglia (and the underlying causes that drive them) could explain why they have not seen the desired improvements from the long list of interventions they have tried.

Moreover, building a picture of these frontline patterns – and, most importantly, ‘working backwards’ to map out these patterns in relation to the underlying drivers – allows us to approach these challenges form a different framework, one that contrasts from that currently used in mainstream medicine. This system is one that seizes on one or two symptoms with the aim of placing the individual into the right box; those that mention difficulty in focussing are given a label of ‘ADHD’ and provided with amphetamines, while those that bring up their low mood are given a label of ‘depression’, etc etc.

But what if we didn’t treat these issues as an amphetamine/antidepressant deficiency?

‘Working Backwards”: Identifying Effective Treatment For Each Person

OK so what does this mean on the frontline? In other words, how do we go about treating these issues?

There are two key principles; it is never just one thing and we need to account for the way healing actually occurs on the frontline.

What I mean here is that, when we are dealing with basal ganglia issues, we must consider all of the factors that feel into dysregulation. We are looking at the root cause(s) of the root cause. This stands in contrast to the usual pursuits of modern medicine, where the focus is on finding the right diagnosis and applying the matching medication, but also to most avenues taken in functional medicine, aims to identify ‘the’ root cause through a range of different tests (then, when only minor improvements are achieved, repeats the process with the next tranche of tests, the list of supplements getting longer and longer while the hunt continues).

Instead, we are looking at the interplay between all the factors that influence both the conditions and the energy metabolism in the basal ganglia. This means tending to undue stress responses (which promote a pro-inflammatory state via withdrawal of vagal tone, as well as inducing endotoxemia that directly drives inflammatory reactions influencing circulation and oxygen availability), scrutinising any postural issues (that may otherwise impact blood flow and glymphatic drainage), supporting adequate sleep, dealing with any mitochondrial issues (that otherwise leave the energy-hungry basal ganglia short on crucial resources, as well as promoting oxidative stress), and considering any inflammatory triggers that need attention — be this chronic infections, allergies, reactions to food chemicals, or especially mould exposure.

The second principle is about sequencing. Taking all these factors into account is a necessity, but attempting to address all of them simultaneously is a reliable route to an overly complex protocol with too many moving parts — and, in practice, to very little meaningful progress. The more effective approach is to tend to the most obvious issues first — the low-hanging fruit — and then reassess. Due to the deeply interconnected nature of human metabolism, addressing the primary drivers will reliably produce downstream improvements in areas that were not directly targeted. Some long-standing issues will resolve without any direct intervention at all. Others will not, but there is always considerably less treatment required when things are handled in this order — and it means we only directly intervene when it is actually necessary, rather than running seventeen simultaneous protocols.

Mind-Body Connection: Switching On Circuitry While There is Sensory Distortion

This relates to the gap in understanding that causes more people to abandon effective interventions than almost anything else.

When we begin to improve energy availability in the nervous system — through mitochondrial support, enhanced oxygen delivery, adrenal support that reduces the chronic adrenaline output that has been keeping the system in a state of high alert — the conditions in the nervous system change. What do I mean here? Improving energy metabolism will inevitably see increases in the permission given for various circuits to fire (with these changes mediated by the nervous system). Any drop in adrenaline can also have a potent impact on which zones of the brain are activated (or not). We also see this switching-on effect when oxygen delivery in suddenly enhanced or when neurotransmitter balance is restored.

These changes don’t automatically mean problems. Individuals will often report a very welcome relief from feeling so wired/agitated. They may also share how they no longer experience the energy crashes, the sensory distortions, or how they can once again remember people’s names in conversation and can now actually do simple tasks without it feeling like an enormous effort.

But it’s rare for someone to undergo several rounds of these changes without also experiencing some temporary disturbances along the way. A lot of the circuits that get switched on impact on emotional state. What effect this has on us on the front line is highly variable, and depends on what incoming stimuli has been stored for future processing (held in the implicit memory network, aka the this-feels-important-lets-assess-it-for-next-time network) and our personal relationships with given emotional states; this is complex and often relates to the responses we received during early years from caregivers in response to expressing anger, sadness, excitement, etc.

Making important changes slowly can help ease the adjustment, but somatic approaches are often crucial. Whether this comes in the form of Somatic Experiencing, EMDR, IFS, EFT or breathwork, all converge on allowing for an updating in the reflex response of our alarm centres to sensory or emotional signals, doing so by experiencing these signals without any negative outcome (thus ‘proving’ that such signals are not a sign of impending disaster, only sensations and emotions).

While this pacing is an important principle in any healing journey, this is especially crucial when dealing with basal ganglia-related issues. This is due to the function of the basal ganglia in sensory gating, and therefore blocking out excessive ‘noise’, and speaks to how we should always expect increased transmission of sensory stimuli in all neuronal networks whenever we drive improvements in energy availability (through mitochondrial support or enhanced oxygen delivery) and cellular function, or permit a drop in adrenaline.

These changes reliably change the conditions in the nervous system and permit an improvement in firing/transmission. However, we should be alert for the likelihood of such transmissions interacting with the basal ganglia and, due to poor filtering, resulting in flares in buzzing/zapping/vibrating and other sensory distortions. The appearance of these issues can be highly concerning, they are not a sign of ‘treatment gone wrong’ (and actually tend to occur because of improvements) but need attention. We can reliably work through them, providing we pace interventions and use somatic work to allow for healthy adjustment to these changes in the inner environment.

Summary

The basal ganglia are a collection of brain structures that sit at the very centre of how we experience the world — filtering incoming sensory information, allocating attention, regulating mood, permitting motivation, and co-ordinating movement. They are also the most metabolically demanding zone in the entire nervous system, which is precisely what makes them so vulnerable, and precisely why their dysfunction has such far-reaching consequences.

When the basal ganglia are pushed beyond their capacity — whether through mitochondrial bottlenecks, poor oxygen delivery, dopamine dysregulation, impaired glymphatic drainage, or some combination of all of the above — the effects ripple outward into virtually every domain of human experience. In mild cases, this looks like difficulty switching tasks, a tendency toward overwhelm in busy environments, and a mind that refuses to quieten before sleep. In more significant cases, it looks like brain fog, fatigue, anhedonia, and muscular tension that no amount of rest seems to resolve. In the most debilitating presentations, it looks like sensory distortions, central sensitisation, and a body that treats even the simplest tasks as an enormous metabolic event.

What is striking (and what the current research paradigm consistently fails to appreciate) is that these presentations are not separate conditions requiring separate treatments. They are different expressions of the same underlying dysfunction, playing out at different intensities and in different combinations depending on the individual’s unique metabolic picture. The labels that get applied along the way (ADHD, depression, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, treatment-resistant anxiety) are not wrong, per se. They describe what is happening on the surface. But they say nothing about what is driving it underneath.

This is crucial, because the treatment that follows from a label is almost always aimed at surface-level symptoms. Stimulants for concentration. Antidepressants for mood. Gabapentin for pain. While these are tools that can have value for some people (most notably in breaking cycles and permitting a platform where lifestyle changes become realistic), none of them address the conditions that are causing the basal ganglia to malfunction in the first place. We would expect the improvements to be inconsistent and limited. And they are.

The path forward is not a longer list of medications or supplements, but a genuine attempt to understand the interplay between the factors that are placing this system under strain — and to address them in a logical and appropriately-paced fashion. This is not a simple process, and it rarely moves in a straight line. But it is one that, for most individuals who have spent years being passed from one specialist to another and receiving various labels and diagnoses, finally aligns with what they are experiencing and finally gives them a fair chance.

And we can expect some extraordinary responses when the body is given a fair chance.

Next Steps:

If this resonates with your experience, the next step is determining exactly what factors may be contributing to challenges in your case and the specific combination of support required in your case.

1. Get an Organic Acids Test and work on the results with your existing practitioner. My newly-launched Lucid Labs project offers a range of functional tests, including the Organic Acids Test discussed in this article, and includes a personalised interpretation in the list price. This is a urinary test that you take at home and measures over 50 markers across different zones of the metabolism, which include the mitochondrial energy pathways. Find it for the US here and the UK here.

2. Tend to postural issues. It’s not possible to make it to adulthood without various falls, impacts and injuries. While most of these leave no legacy, some can result in adhesions (scarring) that can play a major role in circulation issues. All traditional healing systems tend to place structural issues a central consideration, yet modern medicine ignores these and a staggering percentage of individuals have never had a single adjustment. There is no single postural approach that is best here, although chiropractic/osteopathic assessments are normally very accessible while myofascial release and Perrin technique (glymphatic drainage) may provide most obvious benefits in these scenarios.

3. Consider ‘obvious’ inflammatory burdens. This means considering triggers – dysbiosis (including SIBO and candida issues), viral infections, mould exposure, ongoing stress responses – but also the factors that influence our regulation of inflammation (most notably, vitamin D and cortisol). I’ve previously written about ‘adrenal fatigue’ and the importance of cortisol.

4. Prioritize sleep and address stress response. It’s fair to say that there can be some complex layers to both factors here, although there is almost always some ‘low-hanging fruit’. Do you have a wind-down routine? A period of time without screens and stimulation before bed? Are you taking your Magnesium? Have you engaged a somatic therapist to get objective feedback on what your nervous system needs to fully rest? Can you complete the ‘one hour challenge’ (taking a complete hour out with just a pen and paper, with no distractions or stimulation)? It’s worth noting that we are all subject to varying levels of stress and a rule of thumb here is that, whenever someone does not feel stressed, this is normally due to round-the-clock adrenaline output.

OR..

Work with me. I work with a limited number of clients one-on-one to:

Map out what you are experiencing on the frontline, what metabolic factors contribute to this, and what the starting points are to give you a ‘fair chance’

Identify treatment options that both help compensate for the challenges, while tending to underlying causes (and doing so at an appropriate pace)

Guide you through each stage, so you know when you are on track (or not) and don’t waste months on the wrong approaches

If you’re ready to stop guessing and start with a clear roadmap based on your actual physiology, book a 15-minute call here to see if this approach is right for you.