This is Part Two of a three-part series. If you missed Part One — which covers what the basal ganglia is, why it matters, and why medicine has ignored it — you can read it here. Part Three, covering what effective recovery actually looks like, follows next week.

In Part One, we established that the basal ganglia — your brain’s resource allocation hub — sits at the centre of a remarkable range of conditions that modern medicine treats as entirely separate: ADHD, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, treatment-resistant depression, treatment-resistant anxiety. We looked at the research, including the striking finding that basal ganglia dysfunction accounts for 49% of the fatigue experienced in ME/CFS. And we looked at why the current research paradigm, bound by its one-pill-for-every-ill logic, has so comprehensively failed to engage with this.

The question that naturally follows is: why is dysfunction here so common? What is it about this structure that makes it so vulnerable and why does that vulnerability seem to be getting worse?

Why the basal ganglia are so vulnerable — and the four overlapping factors that push it into dysfunction

The answer lies in the basal ganglia’s exceptional metabolic demands. These brain structures require enormous amounts of energy to function properly. Evolution has equipped this zone with an unusually rich blood supply to buffer these requirements, but the basal ganglia remain vulnerable once metabolic dysregulation crosses a critical threshold. In short: if anything causes a major disruption in cellular energy production, the basal ganglia will suffer disproportionately. So too will anything that disrupts vascular health and therefore blood flow (the critical mediator of oxygen delivery, and a universal bottleneck in mitochondrial performance).

There are four main avenues through which this happens. And in most cases, it is not one of them in isolation. It is the interaction between them that tips the system over the edge.

Avenue One: When Energy Supply Cannot Meet Demand (Mitochondrial Function)

When mitochondrial function becomes compromised — whether through nutrient deficiencies, toxin exposure, chronic stress, or infections — the basal ganglia are among the first structures to suffer. This is a direct consequence of their metabolic demands: the higher the energy requirement, the more acutely any shortfall is felt.

The most common mitochondrial issue I encounter in practice — by a significant margin — is endotoxemia driven by chronic stress (which I’ve written about it here). The stress response opens up the gut lining, allowing bacterial products to enter circulation and trigger an immune response that makes oxygen unavailable at the cellular level. This is not an occasional problem; in the context of the productivity-obsessed modern world, it is a near-constant burden for a large proportion of the population.

Beyond this, nutrient shortages can play a central role. B1 is needed for optimal carbohydrate metabolism. B2 and carnitine are needed to move fatty acids into the mitochondria. NAD+, CoQ10, and copper are crucial for the final stages of energy metabolism at the electron transport chain — the ‘furnace’ of the mitochondria. Magnesium allows cells to move ATP (energy in its usable human form) to where it needs to go. These are not exotic deficiencies; they are common, measurable, and addressable — but only if someone is actually looking for them. An Organic Acids Test is the most reliable way to pinpoint which of these is relevant in any individual case.

Oxidative stress compounds the problem further. Oxygen’s highly reactive nature is precisely what makes it so useful for energy production — but it also leaves cells vulnerable to uncontrolled oxidation. Cells have a limited budget for oxidative stress, and if chronic insults are placed on the cell, energy production may need to slow down to avoid exceeding that budget and destroying the cell in the process. Oxidative stress encompasses iron dysregulation, peroxynitrite issues and excess consumptions of PUFAs (seed oils).

Finally, chronic infections and dysbiosis drive ongoing inflammation – including the forms that make oxygen unavailable - and generates a sustained oxidative burden. To add insult to (microbial) injury, chronic infection results in the activation of many immune cells. Activated immune cells are very energy-thirsty, draining resources further on a round-the-clock basis.

Avenue Two: Oxygen Delivery - Postural Tension and Circulation Issues

We have already touched on the enormous oxygen demands of the basal ganglia. Naturally, circulatory issues compound problems here: anything that reduces blood flow is going to reduce oxygen delivery, and anything that reduces oxygen delivery is going to limit energy production.

Postural tension is a more significant factor than most people appreciate. Our body shares a blood supply with our brain via key blood vessels in the neck, and anything that creates sustained physical pressure on these structures can meaningfully lower blood delivery to the brain. It is not possible to reach adulthood without accumulating some degree of postural tension, adhesion, or structural imbalance — and yet this is almost entirely absent from conventional assessments of chronic illness.

Chronic infections show up in this avenue too, albeit via a different mechanism: the cytokines released by the immune system reliably impact the function of the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, impairing their ability to regulate blood flow effectively.

Hypercoagulation — pro-clotting activity — is an underappreciated factor. This can be a downstream effect of chronic infections, but can also occur following surgery, prolonged immobility, autoimmune conditions, or the use of contraceptive hormones. Genetics appear to play a significant role in who experiences this.

And then there is mould. Mould exposure is regularly ‘the thing’ that sees metabolic challenges cross a critical threshold and initiate basal ganglia issues. While there are nuances for individual mycotoxins, the common themes are anti-mitochondrial effects and a direct impact on blood vessel function — a combination that is particularly damaging in a system already operating under strain.

Avenue Three: The Dopamine Deficit (and the Energy Connection)

The basal ganglia are the main site of dopamine production in the brain, but they also require sufficient dopamine availability to function effectively. Should there be any downregulation in dopamine, the basal ganglia will suffer — and the consequences extend far beyond mood.

The most fundamental driver of low dopamine is one that is rarely discussed in this context: low energy states. We have evolved to reduce dopamine production when energy availability is low. This is a means of modifying behaviour; it leaves us entirely unmotivated to do any non-emergency tasks, which is a sensible survival strategy when resources are scarce but a deeply disruptive one when it becomes a chronic state.

Clostridia and mould metabolites can both impact the dopamine-beta-hydroxylase enzyme that should facilitate healthy dopamine metabolism. When this enzyme is blocked, dopamine ends up being metabolised down a different pathway, forming a metabolite (hydroxy-dopamine) that disrupts neuronal firing. This means lots of dopamine, but little dopamine activity.

Finally, a lack of co-factors in dopamine formation — folate, B6, vitamin C, and sufficient amino acids such as tyrosine or phenylalanine — means that, even if conditions are ripe for optimal dopamine activity, the production process cannot run at the levels required. There can be many occasions where shortage is not down to poor diet. Histamine, for instance, is well known to drain folate, which means that individuals with histamine issues may be depleting a key dopamine co-factor without any awareness that this is happening.

Avenue Four: The Brain’s Waste Disposal System

Glymphatic drainage refers to the lymphatic drainage of the brain itself, orchestrated by specialised immune cells known as glial cells (hence the designation… glial-lymphatic system, or glymphatic system). These cells remove metabolic waste that builds up as a result of normal neuronal activity, using cerebrospinal fluid to pump waste out through specialised vessels.

Glymphatic clearance is vital for optimal function of all neurons. Without it, various toxic proteins accumulate in the cells (including beta-amyloid and alpha-synuclein) and drive inflammation and dysfunction. The key takeaway here is straightforward: the more metabolic activity, the more waste produced. The heightened metabolic demands of the basal ganglia mean that this zone suffers disproportionately when drainage is impaired.

Sleep is the primary driver of glymphatic function and the scale of this dependency is striking. The glymphatic system operates at roughly 90% reduced capacity while we are awake. It becomes active during deep sleep, which dominates in the first few hours of the night. Poor sleep does not just leave us tired; it leaves the basal ganglia accumulating the very metabolic byproducts that drive further dysfunction.

Stress is another major factor. Noradrenaline is elevated whenever we are under stress; it impacts on many pathways but, crucially, it powerfully blocks healthy glymphatic drainage. Of course, there are multiple avenues through which basal ganglia issues can result in increased stress - through poor sleep in some, and through reduced productivity (and subsequently ‘pushing through’) in others – so this speaks to a potential vicious cycle. It’s also why so many individuals need to engineer a temporary drop in the stress they face on a day-to-day basis (be this through a holiday or simply arranging regular phases of NOT being productive). Simple idea, not always easy to implement on the frontline…

Physical injuries and adhesions matter here too. A primary exit point for glymphatic fluid is the cervical lymph nodes, and any postural tension that places pressure at the cervical spine can impair this drainage. Before reaching these exit routes, drainage moves through the meninges (a protective layers that envelope the brain and spinal cord). Adhesions anywhere along the fascia (which runs from the heels to the base of the skull) can create a pull on the dural membrane and impair fluid movement. Serious cases of meningitis leave scarring that physically impedes flow.

Finally, sinusitis and structural damage to the nose — including damage to the cribriform plate, which is common in broken noses — can impair the olfactory drainage route, one of the other key pathways for glymphatic clearance.

Summary: It Is Never Just One Thing

The four avenues described above — mitochondrial function, oxygen delivery, dopamine production, and glymphatic drainage — do not operate in isolation. They interact, compound, and amplify one another. Mitochondrial dysfunction reduces dopamine production. Poor oxygen delivery worsens mitochondrial function. Chronic stress impairs both glymphatic drainage and oxygen delivery simultaneously. Mould exposure hits mitochondria, blood vessels, and dopamine metabolism in a single blow.

This is why the basal ganglia has its fingerprints on so many different conditions, and why those conditions so reliably resist single-lever interventions. There is never one thing to fix. There is always a web of factors to understand and a sequence in which to address them.

Which brings us to the question that matters most: what does that actually look like in practice?

Coming in Part Three

We’ve covered the key mechanisms here. Next port of call is to outline what to do about it and, crucially, what to expect when you start.

Part Three covers what effective treatment for basal ganglia dysfunction actually looks like: why it has to depart from the approach taken by either conventional or functional medicine, why the healing process is reliably non-linear, and why the altered sensory gating can result in challenges as a direct result of improvements.

If you have ever started something that seemed to be working and then felt inexplicably worse, then be sure to check out Part Three.

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