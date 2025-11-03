A professional hazard for any practitioner employing a personalised ‘root cause’ approach is the regular face-palm moments that occur when individual recount what their allopathic doctor has told them. Yet certain cases stand out for the level of disbelief they provoke. Such was the case with Robert, an executive in his mid-50s, who came to see me just before Christmas in 2018. He had got in touch to deal with the crippling fatigue he was experiencing following a disastrous detox protocol he had followed but, while taking his case history, he had shared how he had suffered from lymphocytic colitis for many years and was due to have 12 inches of his colon surgically removed in the coming February.

Fast-forward to February. Robert has undergone the pre-op and is now speaking with the surgeon, who is sharing that, ‘inexplicably’, he no longer has any traces of colitis. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my 25 years of doing this,” he says. Robert explains the steps we’d taken to support his cortisol status and digestion, as well as the dietary changes we’d employed. The surgeon immediately snaps back to say, “It won’t be that!”.

Robert then poses the obvious question. If it wasn’t the changes he made, then what does he think did it? The surgeon comes back with the response that has stuck with me to this day: “I don’t know what it is, I just know it’s not that!”

“There’s no treatment for your autoimmunity”

Over the last 30 years, Evidence-Based Medicine™ (EBM) has become the dominant paradigm that underscores both research and treatment provided by allopathic medicine. Founded on well-intentioned ideals, namely to eliminate bias and superstition on the part of clinicians, its primary focus is the use of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to determine if any intervention is ‘evidence-based’.

While RCTs can be hugely valuable when designed by those with actual expertise in the condition under study and interpreted with sufficient context, EBM suffers from a number of fatal flaws. These include:

- 1. using group averages to calculate The One True Effect of an intervention (ignoring the inconvenient fact that every most trials show divergent responses within the participants)

- 2. contempt for mechanistic reasoning (and thus never considering what metabolic factors were pivotal in whether someone responds to a set treatment, or not), despite relying upon it to identify potential drug targets

- 3. discounting any evidence that was generated outside a RCT

All of these issues with EBM converge when it comes to autoimmune conditions. Although decades of research has provided us with significant understanding of the mechanisms through which autoimmunity is induced and perpetuated, there are zero RCTs that track responses to interventions that are based on the source of inflammation in any given individual or factors that impact the regulation of this individual’s immune response to it (and, given that there are no drugs capable of doing so, neither is their likely to be).

And so we are left with the autoimmune myth: that there is no treatment. A much more honest statement would be: there is no pharmaceutical treatment available.

I cannot say whether any given doctor truly believes the idea that there is no treatment for autoimmune conditions. Perhaps some really do think this. But it is fair to say that maintaining this position requires some extreme mental gymnastics. “There’s no evidence that impaired adrenal activity has any role to play in autoimmunity”, said one doctor (before prescribing prednisolone, which is quite literally a mimic of the adrenal hormone cortisol). “We need to focus on your thyroid, not your gut,” said a ‘world-renowned’ thyroid ‘specialist’ when a shared patient ‘confessed’ that she was interested in trialling a gluten-free diet.

This latter comment was particularly disappointing, given the unassailable evidence for a role for gluten in Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis; a 2022 meta-analysis that included 1408 patients found that 64.7% saw reduced symptoms from this one change alone.

This is not the only trial that demonstrates the how diet can influence the course of autoimmune conditions. A 2016 trial assessed the impact of removing intolerances in Crohn’s Disease, randomizing patients to either eliminate the four foods with the highest IgG titres or four foods that had not shown as high, and found a notable improvement in only four weeks. Another RCT found that seven weeks of Vitamin D reduced the need for medication in Crohn’s Disease. Vitamin D also showed impressive results in Rheumatoid Arthritis; a randomized trial that provided 60,000iu per week for eight weeks found a 50% reduction in pain.

And these are not the only studies to demonstrate the promise of dietary changes. A pilot trial of a low-sugar, high-fibre, nightshade-free diet alongside probiotics (the ‘ITIS‘ diet) saw a reduction in pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis patients in only two weeks. An uncontrolled trial of the AIP (Auto-Immune Protocol) for Inflammatory Bowel Disease showed clinical remission and endoscopic improvement in most patients when followed for just 11 weeks. The same AIP was studied in Rheumatoid Arthritis in a cross-over trial, and showed improved sleep, fatigue and pain.

Case Studies: Vasculitis, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and Colitis

VASCULITIS

Edward came to see me with a number of issues, which included fatigue and ongoing challenges with vasculitis. He had developed minor spots on his elbows and knees during a particularly stressful period of life (while setting up a business, which involved long hours and financial strain). After a year in which these spots did not go away, he began to experience pain in his knees to the extent that it effected his walking. This is when he saw his doctor and, after doing so, had undergone testing. These tests showed raised anti-ANCA and, as a result, he underwent a biopsy of the tissues. This confirmed the inflammatory changes and he was diagnosed with vasculitis.

Vasculitis is a technically the label used for a group of inflammatory conditions and can be subdivided into large vessel vasculitis and small vessel vasculitis (with specific manifestations of each, including giant cell arteritis, Kawasaki disease, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis and Behcets disease, amongst others). Edward had been diagnosed with Localized GPA (Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis), which tends to progress to involve damage to the lung and kidney tissues over time. In any case, all these forms affect the blood vessels and, in doing so, can impair blood flow to tissues and organs (and can drive a range of secondary symptoms as a result).

Edward had been treated with steroid medications and this had reduced his joint pain by around 80%. However, it had little effect on the spots and he remained concerned as to the long-term side-effects of steroid medication. He had consulted with a number of doctors from different countries and had been miffed by the conflicting viewpoints; some said this was untreatable, others had suggested biologics (agents that reduce activity of particular inflammatory cytokines, the ‘messengers’ of the immune system) and he had also encountered suggestions for plasma exchange (which takes out the immune cells – and related immune complexes and antibodies - from the blood stream and then returns the blood to the patient).

When we ran the initial consultation, we found a number of issues that Edward had become so accustomed to that he did not initially think to mention them. They included bloating any time he consumed carbohydrate-rich meals, unrefreshing sleep and a long list of adrenal-related symptoms (slow to wake up in the morning and switch off at night, reduced tolerance of stress, major drop in energy each afternoon, difficulty sleeping if he missed the ‘window’, low blood pressure, dizziness upon standing, cold hands/feet, increased sensitivity to bright lights/loud noises, increased startle reflex, post-exercise malaise and feeling ‘tired but wired’).

The adrenal symptoms are consistent with low cortisol activity, which can occur due to either low cortisol production or impaired sensitivity at cortisol receptors (an inevitable consequence of long-term stress). Such symptoms are common for me to come across. They are relevant both to overall wellbeing and, most pertinently, to inflammatory issues. Cortisol plays a huge role in sleep/wake cycles, blood sugar balance, stress resilience and blood pressure. But it is also our primary anti-inflammatory hormone.

We ran an Organic Acids Test, which indicated some dysbiosis, raised oxidative stress, low Carnitine and inflammatory activity; the marker in question here was 5-OH-IAA, which indicates raised activity in either mast cells or platelets (with the latter often seen in vasculitis cases, and ties in with inflammation in the blood vessels). It also showed the low Aconitic Acid, the central marker found in ‘the Everest Effect’ (a pattern whereby low oxygen availability at cells kicks of a self-perpetuating cycle of excessive stress response, inflammation and further disturbances in oxygen delivery, all exaggerated by poor cortisol activity – this is discussed in my article here).

It was relevant that Edward experienced digestive issues whenever consuming a higher-carbohydrate meal but, due to a lack of Carnitine, stood little chance to benefit from a higher-fat diet (which would often be a useful workaround). I made some initial supplementary recommendations:

- Magnesium: helps sleep, supports energy production, anti-inflammatory

- Carnitine: important to bring fatty acids into cells so that they can be used efficiently for energy

- Vitamin C, E and NAC/Glycine: Vitamin C and E work together to provide an antioxidant effect. They also help regenerate Glutathione (which, in turn, help regenerate the Vitamin C/E). Glutathione’s production can often be limited by the availability of NAC and Glycine (hence their inclusion)

- Licorice Root and Rhodiola: Licorice helps support the availability of cortisol at cellular level (by slowing its breakdown), while Rhodiola is one of several adaptogens that enhances sensitivity of cortisol receptors)

- Betaine HCL: support acidity in the stomach, which itself is a major factor in the regulation of bacterial populations in the small intestine (more acid = better bacterial control = less fermentation of carbohydrates = less gas/bloating)

Alongside this, we discussed a moderate carbohydrate diet, consuming 140g of carbohydrates per day (and making up the difference through increased fat intake, something we could now expect him to get more benefit from). We had considered a potential role for the ketogenic diet, with this proving attractive due to its inbuilt anti-inflammatory effect and also because this would allow Edward to temporarily remove carbohydrates without leaving his nervous system underfuelled. However, as Edward was entering a stressful phase that would involve international travel and two weddings, we opted against this change and stuck with an approach that was more conservative but still gave him an opportunity for relief from digestive challenges (with less carbohydrates coming in, and the addition of digestive support to reduce likelihood of fermentation and, thus, bloating).

We also discussed tending to Edward’s stress response, recognizing the inflammatory costs of excessive activation of this response – mediated by reduced vagal tone and especially by the opening of the gut lining (and subsequent ‘spilling’ of gut endotoxins into the bloodstream) – while also noting that his symptoms had first occurred when under unusually high stress. To this end, I had suggested some breathwork sessions, although he was not able to arrange these during the ‘first round’ of changes.

Nonetheless, there were some big changes from the diet changes and supplements. He no longer experienced any joint pain and the adrenal-linked symptoms were either much better or gone. His sleep was much better too, and his HRV values reflected a shift into a parasympathetic state (‘post-marathon mode’), which came alongside some ‘good tiredness’. Bloating was not gone but was clearly reduced. However, he continued to see the spots on his knees and elbows, which had remained a good metric for ongoing vasculitis activity.

We then undertook a three breathwork sessions, with the intensity of his experience increasing with each session. This surprised Edward, who admitted that he ‘did not believe’ that breathwork could do anything for him but had rationalized that he would at least try it (on the basis that he had tried ‘more unusual’ things in the past and that I, an experienced practitioner with a scientific lens on the process, had been so vocal on how important I thought it would be for him).

He noticed shifts in physical tension, feeling an immense improvement in wellbeing after a release of tension in his gut (and found that he no longer experienced any bloating from carbohydrates whatsoever from this day forward). He also felt more connected to sensations and emotions, and one pattern stood out in particular; he could no longer ignore tiredness and could no longer go back to work on his laptop after dinner (something I did not know he was doing, and would have warned against if I had!). For the first time in many years, he was working only ‘regular’ hours and now had downtime in his schedule every day.

After this third session, he emailed me to tell me that the spots were gone. This was confirmed by a negative ANCA test and a negative biopsy, which his doctor described as ‘inexplicable’.

HASHIMOTOS

Hashimotos is the most common autoimmune condition among individuals I work with, and occurs due the immune system producing antibodies against thyroid tissue. It can occur when the body produces antibodies against either thyroglobulin or thyroid peroxidase (anti-G and anti-TPO, respectively). It seems that, as the one organ that uses hydrogen peroxide under baseline conditions, the thyroid is particularly sensitive to conditions of high oxidative stress (which is ever-present in chronic inflammation). Therefore, identifying the source of this inflammation is always crucial.

Of course, current medical paradigms involve zero attempts to determine the source of this inflammation, let alone steps to resolve it. Such was the case with Rebecca; like every other case of Hashimotos I have worked with, she was told that there is ‘no treatment’ for Hashimotos and was prescribed thyroxine. She had reported back that she had experienced no change since starting thyroxine but, in response, had received what amounted to a shrug.

She paid to see a private GP that ‘specialised’ in thyroid problems, but her request to try T3 was fobbed off and any hope she’d had of getting expert insight on potential solutions was quickly dashed; when she brought up the potential role of gluten, the ‘specialist’ laughed and dropped the unforgettable quote I shared above (that Hashimoto’s is a thyroid problem, not a gut problem).

As it turned out, Rebecca was one of a sizeable minority experiencing cellular hypothyroidism (discussed here)***, which is where cells reduce their uptake of thyroid hormone in response to low cellular energy or signals associated with this (such as raised free fatty acids, which are raised in starvation states but also in cases of insulin resistance). This can be identified from Malic Acid levels on an Organic Acids Test (which is processed by an enzyme called Malic Acid Dehydrogenase, a thyroid-responsive enzyme). As well as Malic Acid, her Organic Acids Test also showed:

- Low B2

- Low aconitic acid without a rise in Pyruvic/Lactic acid (the self-perpetuating cycle outlined above, which centres on low oxygen availability but also involves dysregulation of the stress and inflammatory responses)

- Low dopamine activity

- Raised alpha-butyric acid, indicating low NAD+ status

- Markers for malabsorption

This was especially relevant to consider in the content of her nervous system activity, which showed a classic ‘functional freeze’ pattern (one where the system is attempting to induce the parasympathetic stress response, a state compared to hibernation, while the cells trigger a sympathetic stress response to liberate extra energy from storage. Her HRV values came in between 60-80 rMSSD).

We began by correcting B2 shortage. She too got Licorice Root and Rhodiola (with the latter the obvious choice of those provide these benefits, because Rhodiola also slows the normal breakdown of dopamine). We also provided NAD+. We then focus on her caloric intake; she used on the usual counting apps and was surprised to find that her daily intake came in at 1170 kcals.

Low caloric intake is a big deal in any chronic condition due to the stress this guarantees; by stress, I refer to any circumstance where the perceived demand on energy resources exceeds those the availability of energy resources. This forces the activation of the stress response, a physiological shift that turns off investment in non-emergency tasks, liberates energy from storage and opens up the gut lining to grab more sugars in an attempt to ‘balance the books’. Low caloric intake is a big deal because, whereas mitochondrial bottlenecks or insulin resistance means that our system cannot make efficient use of the energy consumed, a lack of calories means that the energy is not there in the first instance.

Rebecca struggled to eat enough, which is a common challenge. We adapt over time to low intake and adrenaline can have potent appetite-suppressant effects, meaning that it is never a case of ‘just eat more’. Equally, she experienced feeling light-headed if she ate higher-carbohydrate meals and intestinal cramping (accompanied by bloating) if she ate a higher-fat meals, which limited her choices.

It is often assumed that we only experience bloating from carbohydrates rather than fats but, while less common, this is pattern is hardly rare. What happens here is that, in response to fats entering the digestive tract, our gall bladder squeezes out bile so that it can be broken down effectively when it reaches the gut. Problems can occur because bile also triggers contraction of the intestinal wall (important to maintain healthy movement, but can trigger spasm if an individual is subject to high levels of tension in this zone).

A combination of conscious connected breathwork (CCB) and visceral manipulation resolved the tension in Rebecca’s abdomen. CCB changes the biochemistry of the bloodstream – generating a state of alkalosis – in a way that dials down activity in the brain stem; in doing so, it dials down reflex bracing and allows us to ‘prove’ to the alarm centres that a braced posture is no longer necessary (that removing it does not result in damage/disaster). Visceral Manipulation is an osteopathic technique that focuses on releasing adhesions in the fascia.

This meant that Rebecca could now tolerate high-fat meals and we introduced the ketogenic diet. She felt better for this, despite not producing sufficient ketones (nutritional ketosis is defined as 0.5 – 3.0 nmol/L, and she was coming in at 0.3-0.4 nmol), noting better sleep and the ‘good tiredness’ that we would expect whenever someone moves from not getting enough calories to meeting these caloric needs. Her HRV indicated the anticipated ‘post-marathon mode’, now coming in at 110-127 rMSSD. However, I expected there to be more benefits to come from enhancing ketone production; she was already experiencing a benefit despite a lack of fuel to the nervous system, thus we could anticipate her feeling even better for addressing this. We ensured that she was getting enough fat in her diet and provided Digestive Enzymes that contained Ox Bile (something she previously would not have tolerated) and provided support in the form of Butyrate and Gynostemma. The combined effect of these saw her ketones jump until the range of 1.3-1.8 nmol/L and she reported feeling ‘good’ and ‘alive’ for the first time in many years. Her thyroid antibodies had had also dropped and were now very almost in range.

Within a fortnight of noticing this shift, Rebecca began to experience anxiety and difficulties crossing over into sleep. I asked her to check her HRV values and, as expected, these had dropped considerably. It is a common misconception that any drop in HRV values is a ‘bad’ thing – a myth fuelled by the black-and-white summaries provided by the tracking apps, none of which account for the role of parasympathetic stress (discussed here)*** – but this is actually a universal pattern that we see when individuals in parasympathetic stress experience improvements in energy security. The whole focus of this parasympathetic stress response is to override the classic sympathetic stress response, doing so to prioritize the restocking of cellular energy reserves; when such energy stores are adequately topped up, there is no further need for this response and it is withdrawn (and, with it, the ‘override’ of the sympathetic activity). The end result? We see the emergence of the sympathetic ‘fight-and-flight’ response. This tends to result in anxiety (and, in some, physical tension) and the expected impacts on sleep as the body’s defences go from being shut down to being reactivated.

This known as ‘mobilization’ and its important to note that the defensive reflexes that are now unshackled also include our microbial defences. Thus, anyone who is undergoing mobilization can expect a temporary spike in inflammation. And anyone with autoimmune who is undergoing mobilization can expect a temporary worsening in their condition.

Rebecca was naturally disturbed by the combination of feeling worse and seeing a rise in her antibody counts (which felt like the gains she had made had been erased and the effort she had committed was for nothing). Thankfully, I had outlined how I had expected this and, while she remained doubtful, she found it in herself to see out the course.

A combination of herbal support – Valerian Root and California Poppy – and a further course of breathwork sessions were pivotal in allowing her to orientate (adjust) to the novel inner environment. Sure enough, her antibodies dropped.

But they still lingered above the reference range.

We ran a number of additional tests, including the Randox GP3 panel. A couple of markers stood out (which was a raised calcium:phosphorus ratio and a high PTH/parathyroid marker). Although calcium status influences what we see, PTH can be considered a metric of ‘cellular thirst’ for Vitamin D and high levels are found when there is low Vitamin D availability or, crucially, when there is plenty of Vitamin D present but when the Vitamin D receptor is blocked. Because we had tested the Vitamin D an knew that it was sufficient, this was a clear indication of Vitamin D receptor blockage.

Unblocking the Vitamin D receptor is normally simple enough, and involves the use of Rosemary, Colostrum and Kefir. It is also helpful to undertake anti-microbial steps (as bacteria, vulnerable to Vitamin D-induced cathlecidin and beta-defensin, have evolved to block the receptor to stop the release of these antimicrobial peptides). So we did both.

While we needed to bring in the antimicrobial herbs gradually and deploy both saunas and charcoal to avoid the unwanted ‘Herxheimer’ response that can occur, she noticed a powerful shift on the other side of these steps.

Her antibodies were now in range for the first time in years. She also found that, as well as feeling better and no longer experiencing any thyroid-related symptoms (foggy thinking, cold hands/feet, sluggish digestion), she could eat whatever foods she desired ad have no reaction. She also gradually removed the thyroid medication, with no issues from doing so.

Contrary to the hostility that we normally see when individuals report such great results with non-allopathic approaches, this turned out to be one occasion where her doctor conceded that the changes she’d put into place had clearly made a difference and that she should ‘keep on doing whatever she was doing’. But she did not ask for any specifics of what Rebecca had done.

COLITIS

While most people have to run through a number of rounds to get on top of their autoimmune conditions, there exists a minority who see exceptional results from simply tending to the ‘obvious’ things. Robert, discussed in the introduction, is one such example.

Robert was someone that society would call ‘generally healthy’ but, for many years, had been subject to a number of nagging concerns that were impacting on his quality of life. His sleep quality was poor, he was drinking lots of coffee to help revive himself each morning, he experienced regular tinnitus and, most relevant of all, had been dealing with lymphocytic colitis since his 20s (taking Budesonide, a steroid medication that targets gut tissue, which clearly reduced pain but did not eliminate it).

In taking his case history, we saw that Robert had noticed his dietary choices made a big difference (and had removed dairy and limited grains a year before hand, with some positives for doing so). We’ll come back to this.

One of the pivotal moments in his journey was the impact of a failed mercury detox procedure. Robert had noted how many of his symptoms matched those listed for mercury toxicity and so sought out the help of a practitioner who specialised in this area. Unfortunately, the use of chelating agents resulted in major agitation and extreme nausea (losing two stone in the process). Although the agitation and nausea subsided gradually after removing this protocol, he had continued to feel markedly worse since (with round-the-clock fatigue the biggest issue).

This type of reaction to detoxification protocols is unfortunately very common when there are insufficient resources to handle the procedure. The human body has evolved to limit detoxification activity during times of low energy status, especially phase III detox (the physical ‘trapdoor’ that sees unwanted chemicals dumped from the liver into the gall bladder within bile) Anything that provokes stage I or stage II detoxification in these circumstances is destined to cause a spike in toxic chemicals in circulation (without any pay-off for doing so).

Just as it had contributed to this challenging reaction, the underlying role of stress on Robert’s system was the main takeaway from his case history. He had been working extremely long hours heading up a team at an advertising agency, although had been working part-time hours for the two months leading up to our appointment (prompted by the lack of other options following the pronounced drop in wellbeing and capacity after the detoxification procedures).

However, he had seen only minor improvements since doing so, something he found both disappointing and confusing. His HRV scores were extremely low (coming in at 17-24 rMSSD, indicative of a pronounced state of sympathetic dominance, aka ‘fight-and-flight’). Unsurprisingly, he reported a whole host of adrenal-linked symptoms (similar to those noted above, in Edward and Rebecca) but with frequent urination, dizziness upon standing and poor sleep the most troubling concerns alongside his low energy.

It’s key that, if there is poor cortisol activity, we will not have a fair chance to turn off the stress response (an important but under-discussed property of cortisol, discussed here). This is almost always something I see whenever individuals have removed themselves from the sources of stress, yet see little benefits from doing so. It’s also crucial to consider energy availability because, as touched on above, ‘stress’ refers to any circumstances where there the needs for energy resources outweighs demands; this can be because of low energy availability (eg. mitochondrial blockages) or due to high energy demands (eg. speaking, physical threat, etc, but also inflammation, with activated immune cells particularly energy-thirsty).

So, as well as supporting cortisol activity – to give him a suitable opportunity to turn off the stress response – I was also interested in the role of lectins. Lectins are an ‘natural pesticide’ that are found in all nightshades (potato, tomato, pepper and aubergine), most grains/seeds, grain-reared dairy and legumes; while we have evolved counter-measures to neutralize these pesticides, these depend on sufficient investment into the gut and may falter in circumstances of sustained stress (which necessitates disinvestment into digestive activity). There are no tests for lectin sensitivity, and so conclusions can only be made from trialling their removal (something that is not always easy).

Additionally, his Organic Acids Test indicated some issues with energy production (as is normally the case). His results showed:

- Low aconitic acid without any rise in lactic/pyruvic acid (another example of the Everest Effect in action)

- Low B1 and Magnesium

- Raised ketones (indicating a lack of carbohydrates)

- Dysbiosis (bacteria) and markers for malabsorption

- Raised vanilmandelic-to-homovanillic acid ratio (indicative of increased adrenaline production) with raised succinic acid (which ties in with adrenaline resistance)

We tended to these shortages and created a plan that would ‘feed him without inflaming him’. In the screening process, it had become clear that there was a connection between flares and the consumption of lectin-rich foods. As a consequence, I recommended a low-lectin diet. We also placed major focus on adrenal support (in the form of Licorice Root and Ashwagandha), as well as additional support to reduce formation of adrenaline (Niacin) as well as the conditions in the digestive tract (making use of Betaine HCL, Digestive Enzymes, Glutamine and Butyrate). Robert initially found difficulty in hitting his caloric goals but found that generous servings of fruit after each meal solved this (and were something he actually enjoyed).

It’s worth sharing that I would always expect a plan that tended to multiple areas to have measurable effects. However, there are a minority for whom the response is particularly spectacular. This was very much the case for Robert. His sleep improved massively and he felt ‘good tired’ (a very unfamiliar but very welcome feeling).

It still came as a surprise that his long-term colitis had resolved in such a short space of time. And, as is always the case in these circumstances, we cannot know precisely what specific change was the main player here; was it the adrenal support (and the downstream impact on regulating both stress responses and adrenal activity)? was it the digestive support? was it the removal of lectins?

Of course, it doesn’t actually matter. What matters is that, simply by removing the ‘obvious’ obstacles, Robert’s system had a fair chance (something that had been sorely lacking for a long time). And, as we saw in his case, the human body does extremely well when it has a fair chance.

Foundational Principles of Treatment in those with Autoimmune Conditions

The above case studies lay out some key principles when supporting someone with an autoimmune condition:

The stress response plays a pivotal role in sustaining excess immune activity . Far from being ‘something that would be nice to deal with someday’ or a driver of anxiety, activation of the stress response direct influences immune activity. Evolution has rewarded a set-up whereby immune cells possess receptors for stress hormones (and therefore become activated whenever there is a stress response) and the vagus nerve withdraws its ‘brake’ effect on defensive behaviour (against both physical and microbial threats). The stress response also involves opening of the gut lining to grab more sugars, which allows endotoxins to enter circulation (and interact with immune cells). As well as these direct effects, we will often see secondary issues as a result of poor sleep and insulin resistance.

Energy metabolism is often overlooked . The tendency of modern medicine to put symptoms in boxes means we often look to treat ‘the inflammation’ rather than the person experiencing these inflammatory patterns; equally, we often overlook the interconnected nature of the metabolism. Disturbed energy metabolism can easily drive insulin resistance (meaning there is a higher insulin signal to encourage immune activity) and generate massive oxidative stress (causing cellular injury and, as a result, more immune activity). But, most importantly of all, low energy availability automatically invokes the stress response (with all the costs noted above).

The body’s primary anti-inflammatory agents are cortisol and Vitamin D . If either is non-functional, then you do not have a fair chance. Issues with the Vitamin D receptor (as seen with Rebecca’s case) is an individual thing, which we see in some cases of autoimmunity and not in others. However, reduced cortisol sensitivity is an inevitable feature of chronic stress and pretty much universal among the individuals I see.

If we do not deal with the triggers, then the immune system will remain over-stimulated. This is a very individualised thing, as some individuals will be dealing with issues with lectins (as per Robert) and others

Conditions in the digestive tract play a massive role. Our immune system takes its cues from the environment in order to elicit enough activity to protect us from outside invasion but when less activity is adaptive (important to avoid undue drains on resources and/or inflammatory damage). The external layer of our bodies interact with around 2.5m2 of the environment, while our gut lining interacts without around 600m2; accordingly, what happens in the gut has a huge say on the tone of our entire immune system. If there is dysbiosis, allergic reactions, reactions to food chemicals or spasms (which are much more common than is often thought), these signal chaos and the immune system will do what it has evolved to do and ramp up activity.

They also include some pragmatic concerns that become relevant for many along the way:

Improvements in metabolic function almost always result in changes to signalling in the central nervous system . Whether this relates to a shift out of parasympathetic stress (‘mobilization’) or a shift out of sympathetic stress (and a transition into the parasympathetic ‘rest-and-digest’ state), there is a change in permission given to various circuitry and this calls for help in orientating to this novel inner environment. Somatic approaches, such as breathwork, allow us to update reflex responses to sensory signals that are yet to be contextualized. Without such assistance, it is easy to classify disturbances in mood or sleep as ‘bad reactions’ and do a U-turn (when the irony is that such changes only occurred due to removing a key obstacle and therefore call for moving through).

Any individual who ‘mobilizes’ (comes out of a parasympathetic stress response) will see a temporary rise in immune activity. This is will often result in a spike in both symptoms and antibodies, which is normally disconcerting. This is an important caveat to keep in mind during the recovery journey, as it applies to a large portion of those with long-term burdens on their system.

Treatment Checklist

Symptomatic relief: some conditions feature symptoms that are annoying but do not disturb day-to-day life or interfere with the recovery process. However, if they do, then it is essential to provide attention to these symptoms (be this medication for hypothyroidism or anti-inflammatory steps for joint pain) while simultaneously addressing root causes.

Address triggers : this could be gut dysbiosis, reactions to allergens or food chemicals (including gluten), mould exposure or dysregulation of the stress response (which both activates the immune system directly and causes the flux of gut endotoxins into the bloodstream).

Support inflammatory control: cortisol and Vitamin D are the star players here, although there are a host of ‘resolvin’ chemicals that the body produces in order to effectively balance the immune response (the most important of which is IL-10, for which Butyrate and Vitamin A are powerful inducers). Sufficient antioxidant activity can also be a key factor. In some, methylation status will need attending to in order to permit a more balanced immune response

Summary

While the above checklist serves as a framework rather than an illustration of a protocol, its my intention that this provides some clarity on what steps are necessary when supporting cases of autoimmunity. This is important because I speak with far too many individuals who have tried protocol after protocol, repeatedly going through a cycle of hope that is followed by a familiar despair. What has bound all such individuals is that none have actually received attention to all of these key factors at the same time and, in every case, the recommendations have not accounted for the bigger picture (and how the human body heals in stages).

I hope this explains why there are the occasional success stories from singular interventions – the intermittent fasting, the heavy metal detox, the H Pylori protocol, high-dose Vitamin C/D, etc – but these tend to result in limited effects.

However, by assessing the situation with sufficient depth and breadth – employing the test results to determine the specific steps at specific pathways that need support, while also considering the inter-connected nature of the human metabolism and the various stages that occur in genuine healing processes – we can give ourselves (and our immune systems) a fair chance of restoring balance.

This is a perfect example of ‘fair chance medicine’. The body is self-healing unless there are obstacles stopping it from doing so. And while it is true that there is little hope in seeing resolution of these conditions if we take no steps to investigate why this is happening, the results we see from addressing root causes agrees with the findings of multiple studies; the idea that “there is no treatment” is dogmatic and completely untrue.