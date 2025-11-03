Health & Humanity

Health & Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
Nov 4

"Cured" is not medically defined in EBM - so called Evidence Based Medicine. EBM has no test of cured for any non-infectious disease - so it cannot find cured cases, so... It can't find "the cause of the cure."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
Nov 3

So far I have never heard of a doctor who knows how to chelate metals properly. Our support group is full of people who got injured.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Marek Doyle and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marek Doyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture