After 12 different practitioners and years of unrelenting insomnia, Darren came to see me to see if we could identify what was behind these challenges. He didn’t know what was driving it, he just know it wasn’t stress.

As well as these unforgiving sleep issues, Darren also had some unexplained digestive disturbance – experiencing loose stools immediately after meals on some days but not on others – as well as lots of ‘nuisance’ symptoms elsewhere. But it was the lack of sleep that was wrecking his quality of life on a day-to-day basis.

As is often the case, we started by introducing metabolic support, which aimed to remove the ‘obvious’ obstacles that we had identified from taking his case history, building a map of the patterns he was experiencing on the frontline (and the relationship between them) and, of course, reviewing his Organic Acids Test. This had identified a call for supporting digestion and cortisol activity alongside steps to remove bottlenecks in energy production (which, in his case, called for B1 and B2).

But, while these steps were important to ensure that these important obstacles would no longer hold him back, I wasn’t expecting them to directly move the dial. The level of agitation in Darren’s system was clear from his case history and patterns, but also visibly (the most evident example being the marked bouncing of his legs throughout our appointment).

I therefore explained that, having encountered these scenarios on many hundreds of occasions, I was looking to this metabolic support to stabilize things and generate a platform for change but expected the main shifts to occur only after we took steps to train (detrain?) the alarm centres in his nervous system (for which we had considered a place for Somatic Experiencing and IFS/Internal Family Systems, but had together selected breathwork as a starting point).

Of course, this was not my first neurobiological rodeo and, as is common, I detected reservations in regards to the nervous system steps that were not present when discussing support for mitochondria, hormonal balance, digestive function, etc.

I invited Darren to share any doubts he might have. “I totally get why you recommended the breathwork and why this is important for most people, it’s just that I never feel stressed”. He shared some entirely rational observations, reasoning that stress couldn’t be a contributor in his case because:

He felt no difference for working eight hours per day, or working 16 (so stayed ahead of the game by doing the latter)

Whenever he tried the usual recommendations to reduce stress – avoiding working in the evening, slow breathing, journalling – he noticed “no benefits for doing so and actually felt more annoyed, if anything”

He felt worse, not better, if he ever slowed down at the weekend

He had been spinning ‘100 different plates, all day every day, eight days a week’ since he started his own business in his early 20s – he was now mid-40s - and but had only experienced sleep issues in the last few years

Spoiler alert: I did not agree with this conclusion, and would actively list all of the above as reasons why his stress response was the number #1 obstacle in achieving his aims.

Before expanding on my own thinking here – and what can be concluded from the outcomes I’ve tracked over two decades on the frontline – it may be helpful to step back and consider some key principles that underpin the function of our nervous system and its exquisite stress response, plus the mechanics that drive this.

Key Principles: How Your Nervous System Works

The human nervous system is a prediction machine , with the primary aim of the human nervous system is to predict and protect

Evolution has rewarded speed of response over accuracy of response

The amount of stimuli we encounter at any moment in time is astonishingly high (and way above conscious processing capacity), leaving most processing to occur at the subconscious level

Stress = any circumstance where perceived energy availability is less than perceived energy demands

The stress response is the reflex shift in physiology that occurs to bridge the gap between perceived energy availability and perceived energy demands

Unless we are exposed to contrast, we will not have a fair chance to form a point of reference… and therefore we will not feel stressed, just ‘normal’

It is an irony that, given the central focus our nervous systems place on predicting-and-protecting, we are biased towards predictable environments, aka whatever is familiar. This makes us hard-wired to resist taking actions if we are not sure of the outcome and evolved to avoid entering novel environments unless there is an incentive. This has served humans well throughout their history but, for most of us, slowing down generates such a novel environment (and doing ‘the work’ even more so). Thus, such steps can see us feel worse and so becomes disincentivized on a reflex level.

The Mechanics of Hidden Stress

The ‘alarm centres’ of the nervous system are there to continuously scan for sensory signals from the environment (be that external or internal) and, if they detect a sign of potential threat (a need for high energy availability), to reflexively launch a shift in physiology that sees us ready to spot and respond to any threat

A healthy response to potential danger is determined by both readiness/anticipation and response. Readiness is enhanced through changes in activation profile (increasing activation in some circuitry and reducing activity in others) and attention (which is now directly outwards, to better track changes in the external environment), and this is achieved through the specific actions of the two alarm centres , the brain stem and the amygdala

These physiological stress responses can occur in response to actual threat or perceived threat, and this can become maladaptive if these alarm centres have developed Pavlovian associations between non-dangerous stimuli and a potential danger (which can relate to both physical or social danger – being attacked or cast out from the tribe, respectively – which both came with the risk of death throughout our evolution)

The brain stem is all about readiness and resource allocation, while the amygdala is all about response and action selection . This means that the brain stem is central in energy investment (and, accordingly, works in cahoots with the vagus nerve) and which circuitry is provided (or denied) resources, while the amygdala changes how we feel (having evolved to prompt action through generating changes in states… we call these emotions)

We can regulate (suppress) activity of the amygdala , through both top-down and bottom-up mechanisms. Top-down regulation describes either where the ventromedial pre-frontal cortex (vmPFC) powers up to inhibit firing at the amygdala or we engage in competing activity to dilute the signals reaching this key area, while bottom-up regulation employs physical tension to alter the amount of sensory signals that arrive at the amygdala (a complex response, but primarily driven by activation of an area called the periaqueductal gray)

The measures that suppress amygdala activity do not have the same effect at the brain stem (and vagus nerve) . This is where, be it through round-the-clock busyness, distraction (doomscrolling, etc), reframing or through physical tension, we may successfully limit the arousal of the amygdala. We are not getting dysregulated – ie. we are not overcome by panic, neither are we lashing out at others around us – but these same steps also regulate (block) our access to other emotional states. We tend not to feel joy or express excitement, instead just remain ‘level’, ‘flat’ or ‘steady’, regardless of what challenges come our way (something modern society often sees favourably, ie. “ nothing seems to faze him” )

As unfazed as we may appear when engaged in challenging activity, there are reliable costs to this set-up, in that the brain stem continuously induces readiness and alertness (exactly as it has evolved to do when it continues to detect something it considers a potential danger). Deploying resources to this effort means denying them to non-emergency processes (digestion, detoxification, creative/social cognitive functions and healing tasks in general)

“But There Must Be Something More Going On Here…?”

As hinted at above, it was not the case that Darren was not stressed because he didn’t feel stressed. More that the way his nervous system activated this stress response resulted in an experience that differed from the picture he held of ‘stress’, while the round-the-clock nature of this response meant that he never entered a state of rest (and, thus, never had an opportunity to get any point of reference).

He measured his Heart Rate Variability (HRV), with readings coming in between 18-21 rMSSD. As those who take these measurements will quickly note, this was a particularly pronounced state of sympathetic activation (sometimes referred to as ‘fight-and-flight’ stress response).

This response evolved to prioritize survival and what we see on the frontline reflects this. While most individuals will naturally see slight differences in their exact patterns/symptoms, we can always expect:

A powerful attempt in the brain stem to maintain a state of readiness , even if this results in a devastating effect on sleep (and crushing fatigue that follows). Evolution has rewarded responses that see us feel like shit but stay alive, versus those that promote feeling great but vulnerable to being eaten by predators

Disinvestment in non-emergency tasks. This is highly adaptive provided it is deployed in the evolutionary framework – ie. deployed for 20 minutes or so, during which the energy that would have been invested in these tasks is now freed up to support survival-related activity – but, when it remained locked on position round the clock, we can expect a range of ‘unexplained’ symptoms. This is especially relevant to digestion, a classic example of non-emergency activity

One of the most important points here is that it is entirely normal (and entirely understandable) for individuals in this position to feel like something is ‘broken’. Yet this is actually the nervous system doing exactly what it has evolved to do in any scenario where it detects a potential threat.

Of course, in Darren’s case (as with many others), he too felt like something was ‘broken’ but, while he remained interested as to the rationale I’d shared, he hadn’t experienced any of the responses that I’d spoken of. Naturally, he remained suspicious that the answer could be so ‘simple’ as to reduce his stress response. In his words: “there has to be something more going on here”.

And the reality is that there was. There always is. The metabolic function suffers when it is not permitted the resources it needs to maintain optimal function. This means compromises across the board; cognition and mood, digestive activity, immune function remain the headliners here (but are by no means the only areas that suffer). Equally, beyond the costs of diverting resources towards emergency functions, there is also the direct cost of the stress response itself; the most insidious here is the opening of the gut lining. This is helpful to grab more sugars and salts but comes at the costs of letting fragments of dead bacteria (LPS/lipopolysaccharides, also known as endotoxins) into the bloodstream. The inflammatory response that follows can mess with hormonal sensitivity and with oxygen availability (contributing to the ‘Everest Effect’, discussed here).

These issues will inevitably stack up over time until something gives way. In most cases, this will be when the cortisol activity can no longer keep pace with demands; it is truly impressive how resilient humans can be to massive stressors, provided they have enough cortisol activity. Far from being a ‘bad’ hormone, cortisol helps us cope with stress, limits the inflammatory costs of stress and helps turn off the stress response when no longer needed. We don’t feel great, but we are ‘OK… more or less’.

But if production is affected – as in viral infections – or there is a drop in sensitivity at receptors (eg. acute stress of any kind, more specifically the endotoxemia that follows), we can expect a ‘crash’.

This is why so many people can track long-term challenges to either coming down with a virus (which is long gone, while the symptoms remain in full force) or to a stressor (which could be an usually challenging time at work, interpersonal/relationship stress, car accident or physical impact, mould exposure, introduction of a new exercise routine, etc). In the case of the latter, it is often the case of the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’.

I often speak of these factors as what pushed someone over the edge of the cliff. It’s important we map out what these factors are but, when it comes to successful recovery, we get most mileage from tending to these metabolic problems but also identifying what moved them so close to the cliff edge in the first place. It’s not one or the other.

Of course, it is naturally easy to become pre-occupied with the factor that ‘pushed us over the edge’; we are inclined to hone in on any factor that brought about the challenges as the cause, rather than the trigger. Thus, if you felt worse since your concussion, then you may inclined to run search for foreign clinics offering cutting-edge (and expensive) technology in the realms of post-concussion care. If you can see that symptoms kicked in since you moved into that flat with the mouldy bathroom, then its only natural that you may visit a growing list of different Shoemaker practitioners. Equally, there are many imbalances that have very central effects, meaning that we can easily link our list of symptoms to the those found in various articles that pitch subclinical hypothyroidism, heavy metals, SIBO, candida, liver toxicity (and many others) as THE reason for these challenges.

Unfortunately, all the protocols are destined to fail as long as our system has no opportunity to rest. And, if the alarm centres determine that there is a clear-and-present threat to safety, they will do what they are evolved to do: ensure that you remain ready and never switch off.

The Catch-22: How Your Nervous System can Hijack The Rewiring Process

I hope that, at this juncture, it is clear that the priority in these situations is genuine rest. Which means that we need to prove to the alarm centres that there is no longer any need to block us from shifting down into this relaxed (and undefended) state. Calming herbs, amino acids, and minerals can be a great help here, but they reliably stabilize things rather than change any wiring that contributes to the over-activated state.

When it comes to true resolution, there are multiple options to do so and the principle is simple: we need to experience the sensory signals that the alarm centres have associated with a threat in a non-threatening setting. However, as simple as this idea is, we all need to overcome a Catch 22 situation that is universal to humans.

This situation occurs because of the negativity bias that has served our ancestors so well.

To be more specific, in order to experience the sensory inputs in question, we need to bring them to awareness. The problem is that we cannot do so without the very same stimuli impacting the alarm centres first (zones that, for good reason, have evolved to pick up – and act - on these signals before they enter conscious awareness). When the alarm centres detect any signal they have associated with threat, they ‘hijack’ the nervous system. This activates the sympathetic nervous system (stress response) to ensure readiness while, crucially, thrusting our attention outward; this is a very useful to support scanning our external environment but it cuts us off from our internal environment.

Introspection becomes impossible, no matter how disciplined we may be with our meditation practice. Taking downtime to let our systems come down a notch or to engage in mindfulness tends to see us feel worse/agitated, as this process reliably kicks in. The result? We feel edgy (the cost of the hijack process described above) without ever getting any grasp on what internal signals drive this.

Breaking the Cycle: Therapeutic Options

This is where processes like IFS (Internal Family Systems) use the visual system in a way that get around this hijack response, carving out a space where we get to experience the signalling from a third-person perspective (creating a distance between us and the content, in a way that means the alarm centres do not become over-active). EMDR (Eye Movement Densensitization and Reprocessing) achieves this same distance using neurological cues generated from specific eye movement. Somatic Experiencing employs a range of bodily-based exercises to ‘change the flavour’ of the sensory blend in question enough so that the reflexive hijack is not triggered.

I regularly refer individuals out for these modalities, although the most common recommendation I have made over the years is for CCB / Conscious Connected Breathwork (to the point that eventually stopped resistance and trained professionally to facilitate such sessions). CCB uses the breathing apparatus to modulate carbon dioxide (and, as a result, the alkalinity of the bloodstream) in a way that dials down the inhibition of signalling that would otherwise occur (this has been dubbed ‘transient hypofrontality’). This makes it ideal in many scenarios where we have both major activation of this area, something that can both drive a whole host of activation-based issues and hijack our opportunity to complete any rewiring.

Regardless of the process used, working around this ‘hijack’ means that we now get to bring these stored signals to awareness. Doing so may generate electrical-type sensations, or may drive emotional states that are pleasant or states that are unpleasant. However, whether the experience is pleasant or unpleasant, the key is that we experience them while no tiger mauls us; experience is the only currency that these alarm centres deal with, and this allows ‘proof’ that we need. These signals may have coincided with a threat, but they do not represent a threat.

Darren’s Journey: From Invisible Stress to Genuine Rest

Fortunately, Darren’s curiosity to see what could be done about his stubborn sleep challenges outweighed his suspicion. He engaged. Here’s an overview of his journey:

As touched on above, he started by introducing the initial metabolic support, he noticed a moderate improvement in digestive patterns; they didn’t disappear but they were more manageable. The adrenal support saw him feel less wired and less reactive. But neither saw any major change in sleep

A few weeks after introducing the metabolic support, we undertook his first breathwork appointment. In his first few breathwork sessions, Darren became intensely aware of tension in both his neck and diaphragm. He also noted some improvement in his sleep although this did not ‘move the dial’ in any major way. However, the most valuable takeaway was that he felt acutely stressed during parts of these sessions (which felt both highly uncomfortable but also came as a big relief in that it finally allowed him to verify what was happening beneath the surface). Importantly, could now detect this occurring at a background level in his everyday life

This gave Darren a point of reference and a starting point in going deeper, and he undertook some sessions of IFS. He described these as ‘powerful’, and gave him insight as various nervous system patterns that he had reflexively adopted (and why) as well as how these contributed to his current plight. Alongside this, he noticed a release in the tension in his neck

We then ran a further course of breathwork sessions, finding that these took on a new pattern. He found that what he experienced was now intensified. This included both unpleasant and pleasant sensations; crucially, he dropped into a state of ‘total relaxation’ towards the end. During this, the zones of tension (that he had identified in the first few sessions)

Darren was elated at the response itself but especially with the impact this has on his sleep. He now slept all the way through the night for three nights running and felt the ‘good tiredness’ that we had previously spoken about

He then experienced a phase of challenges, where he would now wake up during the night feeling awful, found himself more emotional in life (which was a new experience) and experienced a reduced capacity (he noted how he was now unable to go back to work after his dinner). Darren found this disconcerting, although I explained how it is common that there will be a drop in adrenaline when we take the nervous system out of a state of long-term activation. While it reliably blocks healing activity, adrenaline gives us a great capacity to keep going. It also thrusts our attention outwards. In other words: adrenaline masks how tired we really are and blocks our access to our internal environment. Take it away, and we will inevitably feel more tired and more emotional

I recommended a duo of calming herbs – Valerian Root and California Poppy – and, while these had zero impact earlier in the process, Darren now felt a clear benefit. It wasn’t that these challenges disappeared, but there was now ‘space between stimuli and response’ that made things manageable

Darren exploited this added space in engaging in further IFS sessions which saw him access further content (that both surprised him but also provided a sense of relief and clarity, providing further explanation for everything he had experienced to that point). His sleep settled, his digestive symptoms finally disappeared and his HRV readings shot up (90-105 rMSSD, in line with a shift into the parasympathetic ‘post-marathon mode’). Pivotally, he could now enjoy resting and he engineered a change in how he worked role so that he could finally reduce his hours

Over the following months, the rest paid dividends and his system no longer required the parasympathetic stress response (the ‘energy-saving’ stress response). This saw him go through the ‘mobilization’ process, where he felt much more resources, more energy and more resilience (albeit with occasional phases of disturbed sleep). However, he was able to ride out these storms with little problems and, alongside steps to eradicate chronic bacterial imbalance in the digestive tract and further metabolic support (after a follow-up Organic Acids Test), then dropped into the sought-after parasympathetic rest-and-digest state.

Key Takeaways: What This Means for You

Stress is any circumstance where the need for energy resources are greater than availability, and the stress response is the physiological shift that occurs to balance the budget

Our alarm centres have been rewarded for speed of response (more so than accuracy). This means that there is no analysis and learning is based on Pavlovian associations between incoming signals and a need for high energy availability (and, thus, a stress response). It is particularly common in a productivity-obsessed society that these association become outdated and result in the detection of threats in non-threatening situations (and, thus, round-the-clock stress responses)

It is the activity of the amygdala that determines how we feel. When the amygdala is activated, we may feel reactive, panicked and dysregulated. However, we can suppress the activity of the amygdala (through ‘top-down’ and ‘bottom-up’ mechanisms) and, in these circumstances, can be subject to potent stress responses yet not feel stressed

In such circumstances, we still pay the full price of the stress response. This involves increased opening of the gut lining (and the inflammatory responses that result), reduced investment in digestion/detoxification, altered mood. We will often feel worse for slowing down (because this lowers adrenaline)

Adrenaline is a hormone that has evolved to provide an increase capacity to keep going and also to focus our attention outwards (better for scanning for changes and movement of potential predators, but also blocks access to internal sensations, be that fear or hunger or anything else that could distract from achieving our immediate goals). When it reduces, we should always expect to feel more tired and increased emotions (which tend to be disturbing until we have ‘orientated’ to the change in inner environment)

Calming herbs can be helpful but we can only rely on them to ease challenges and provide a platform where any steps to rewire reflex responses is more achievable. They do not induce rewiring (and often have zero impact in the earliest stages)

Rewiring requires that we prove to the alarm centres that the sensory signals in question are not actually representative of a threat, and this involves experiencing these signals in a non-threatening environment (experience being the only currency that the alarm centres respond to)

The human nervous system is subject to a Catch 22 situation when attempting to experience such signals as, before they are brought to awareness, they trigger a stress response (and a hijack of physiology). There are several options available to avoid this hijack, which include Somatic Experiencing, IFS (Internal Family Systems), EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and Conscious Connected Breathwork, among others

Next Steps:

If you have sleep or digestive issues that refuse to budge and you don’t feel stressed, then you have options.

1. Start tracking your Heart Rate Variability. This can be done easily using the usual devices - Oura ring, Whoop strap, etc - but can also be measured easily using a whole range of smartphone apps too. HRV indexes whether your nervous system is mobilized versus demobilized, and can provide an objective point of reference to better consider the discussion above.

(NOTE: some individuals will experience similar frontline patterns - various ‘mystery symptoms’, and not feel stressed - because of a parasympathetic stress response. This is easy to spot: you feel awful, you have unexplained symptoms, yet your HRV is really high. I’ve discussed this pattern in this article).

