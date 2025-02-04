Gaining Weight At 1400 calories a day: Stephanie’s Story

“Stephanie”, a woman in her mid-thirties, came to see me for three reasons; she had been experiencing persistent digestive issues (especially bloating), hormonal issues and an inability to lose weight despite resolute dieting. She had restricted her calorie intake to 1200 kcals per day, yet her weight remained stubbornly stable, doing so even in the face of some punishing workouts (a minimum of 5x per week). She felt no option to loosen these restrictions even a little, as she would gain weight at 1400kcals per day. She had experienced bloating from all meals (especially those that contained carbohydrates) and had tried various ‘gut cleanses’ and ‘detoxes’ for the gut, yet the digestive problems persisted. She experienced major PMS and painful periods. She was understandably frustrated and confused. She had tried an extremely long list of protocols and interventions for all her concerns; some had made her feel horrendous, most had done nothing. She outlined how she didn’t understand ‘why her body was broken’.

My first job was to explain to Stephanie that her metabolism was doing exactly as it had evolved to do. Human evolution has cultivated an exquisite ability to adapt to various environments, which includes adaption to environments with low energy availability (a setting we recreate when consuming a low calorie diet). I explained that, when energy availability becomes scarce, our system limits our metabolic rate and revokes investment in non-emergency activity. The result? Low energy in induces low energy out (a drop in energy usage, which blocks weight loss). The disinvestment in digestive activity means less stomach acid formed, less bile released and less movement overall; perfect conditions for bacteria to colonize the small intestine; this means fermentation (and therefore gas), especially after carbohydrates. The disinvestment in hormonal activity guarantees disturbances, with low progesterone activity (as we saw here) the most common; low progesterone leaves estrogen unopposed to drive PMS and painful periods.

Stephanie connected with what I was saying but, like almost everyone after this discussion. she had two main concerns:

“ But calorie counting worked for me in the past ”. She had used low calorie diets (and exercise) for many years whenever she wanted to lose weight and saw responses to these. However, she also acknowledged that she had needed to lower the calories to increasingly low levels over the years to see results and, in this time, had experienced increased tendency to gain weight when eating ‘normally’. I explained how the body has evolved to mobilize energy resources during an energy emergency but, if this is sustained, adrenaline receptors become downregulated. This means they will no longer respond to ‘everyday’ emergencies (eg. low calories), and now require ‘major’ emergencies (eg. extremely low calories) to respond. Equally, the nervous system downregulates metabolism to save energy; it chooses to limit performance and wellbeing in exchange for better odds in staying alive (with the consequences being a lower metabolic rate and more opportunity to top up energy reserves beneath the skin when the opportunity arises).

“But I’m never hungry”. She insisted she was entirely satisfied on only 1200kcals per day and that this felt enough for her. I explained how adrenaline has a potent effect on decreasing appetite (although there are multiple ways that the system adjusts to long term deprivation, see caveats).

My advice was simple but something I knew was far from easy: to limit workouts and to eat more (initially aiming for 2,000kcals per day). Naturally, Stephanie was concerned about gaining weight; I confirmed that this was exactly what I expected too, but outlined how this was necessary to permit a shift in her system from an ‘economy’ mode (one that invested as little of its energy as possible and stored as much as it could) to one that had energy security (making the ‘insurance policy’ of fat storage unnecessary and ending any need to downregulate her metabolism). That human physiology dictates that this is the only way out of the ‘low calorie trap’ She cautiously agreed to try.

As Stephanie began to eat more, she experienced an initial weight gain of 3.7kg over six weeks. In real terms, this meant that she went from size 14 to size 16 and was naturally worried about this. But I outlined how vital this nourishment was. The increase in calories provides powerful signals to the nervous system about the energy availability of the environment. However, the increase in fat stores also contributes (releasing a hormone called leptin to tell the nervous system that there are now reserves available and that it need not be so conservative with its energy).

We didn’t just increase her caloric intake. We also used the results of her tests to provide targeted metabolic support (in her case, B1 and adrenal support) as well as supporting digestion with Digestive Enzymes and Betaine HCL. Through limiting stress-induced inflammation and mitochondrial challenges as well as removing the obstacle in carbohydrate metabolism (which reliably occurs when B1 is short), her energy production became more efficient. More specifically, she could convert ‘food energy’ (carbohydrates, fats, proteins) into ‘human energy’ (ATP). This allowed her to exploit the increased intake, and stock up energy supplies in all the cells in her body. This meant better cellular function, but it also meant increased energy supply in the control centres (eg. the hypothalamus) that determine the metabolic rate and how the nervous system handles energy investment.

We saw a predictable response. Bloating was still there but much more controlled. We saw similar improvements with her hormonal patterns (better but not resolved). Most importantly, Stephanie’s system mobilized (something I have discussed in detail here). We could see this in her Heart Rate Variability figures (which plunged from an average of 93 rMSSD to a weekly average of 26 rMSSD) as well as her responses.

What was happening here was that her nervous system no longer needed to deploy the energy-saving parasympathetic stress response, aka ‘freeze’. She now deployed the preferred stress response (sympathetic, aka ‘fight and flight’). This mobilization always comes with challenges – and, sure enough, she found it tough to get to sleep and felt angry – but she was encouraged by the fact that her weight stabilized. This is a natural response to a shift in nervous system activity, a hugely under-discussed yet central aspect of managing the metabolism; her autonomic nervous system was still under stress but less so than before. In line with evolutionary design, it no longer perceived the need to ‘play dead’ in the face of such stress (which occurs when it concludes that there are insufficient resources to fight or run, and thus choosing to demobilize to conserve valuable resources at all costs). It now began attempting to meet the gap between the resources available and the resources needed, which means emptying energy from reserves.

This is not the end of the story for anyone, and neither does it result in a weight loss nirvana. In this sympathetic state, her system was still having resources pulled out of storage (forcefully ‘taken’ in a stress response, which ultimately determines a need to top them back up as to not get caught out on the next occasion). But this makes a dramatic difference in weight loss cases, as we now have a push-pull of factors encouraging both mobilization and storage of energy (versus the parasympathetic stress, which encourages only the latter). Not the optimal balance, but substantial balance all the same. In Stephanie’s case, this saw her weight drop by around 2kg before reaching plateau in the face of these conflicting attempts to pull energy out and push energy back into storage.

Stephanie was able to orientate to this more activated state using both nutritional support (Valerian Root and California Poppy) and somatic support for her nervous system (breathwork). She continued with both nutritional support and breathwork over the course of several months, wherein we also exploited the options available to us now that she was out of ‘freeze’. One universal pattern is that, once someone has emerged from this parasympathetic state and taken the steps to adjust to these initial challenges, they can now respond to interventions for which they had no fair chance previously (while the system was deliberately blocking any investment into activity outside of that needed to preserve life).

In Stephanie’s case, this involved running various standard blood markers, a GI stool test, a hormonal panel and then a follow-up Organic Acids Test. Targeted probiotics and butyric acid saw her feel stronger and sleep deeper. The hormonal panel showed a common pattern that is often described as ‘estrogen dominance’ (one driven by impaired sensitivity at the estrogen receptor alpha, and one is caused by sustained stress responses and metabolic dysfunction – discussed here) and the OAT helped point out suitable targets, calling for NAD+ and support for Glutathione status.

We also considered calls to reverse any lingering insulin resistance. This is nearly universal after there has been any burden on the system (see here). Most individuals will need attention at specific metabolic pathways (although these may vary from one individual to the next) and a fair opportunity to reset cellular response to glucose. In Stephanie’s case, we took steps to support her endoplasmic reticulum (hugely important for insulin sensitivity and mitochondrial health, yet so often ignored), using Inositol and TUDCA to do so. She also undertook a ketogenic diet, needing some metabolic support (Gynostemma) to produce ketones at the target level (0.5-3.0nmol/L, FYI). Her response to Inositol was particularly strong – sleep became ‘wonderful’ almost overnight – but she saw clear benefits in energy, digestion, mood, clarity of mind and overall wellbeing throughout this stage. Her HRV figures gradually moved higher in line with this.

And she saw further weight loss on the ketogenic diet. Not loads, but some. Around the time her HRV figures were bouncing around the 45-55 zone (on the cusp of a parasympathetic state), it happened. She became even more sleepy and ‘really, really hungry’. We had spoken about this and what it is normally telling us: that she was shifting into a parasympathetic rest-and-digest state. Although this again called for some attention for her nervous system to adjust to this state – article on this transition and the common ‘bumps in the road’ here – and temporary weight gain (common in this shift), her system finally arrived in this state. This state is great for health in general and crucial for weight loss. Her system was no longer receiving daily signals that it hold back investment; the signals her system received indicated that her environment was rich in resources. Hormones entirely normalised and, after further anti-microbial steps (that involved eradication of biofilms), her digestion remained excellent (regardless of what she ate). She also found that she was so pleased to be feeling good that she was not as bothered about the excess weight that had consumed her for so long (although she was still steadfast in her desire to see it gone).

But, as we always see in these circumstances, we saw the desired response. After three months in this state, three months whereby her system was no longer ‘caught short’ on resources, she reported how she changed nothing about her diet or exercise but began to see fat ‘melt’ away. She lost around 6kg (with no effort in doing so) and is now a size 8, eats lots of food every day and feels great.

Principles Behind Why We Don’t Lose Weight Despite Calorie Deficit: Three Phases of Energy Emergency

The human body has evolved strategies to cope with sustained periods of starvation, and its response to this is based on a) activating a stress response to mobilize energy from storage sites and b) lowering the metabolic rate a means of saving energy. The activation of the sympathetic stress response (‘fight-and-flight’) comes with costs, mainly in regards to excessive arousal (that may influence our ability to focus, alter our mood and make restful sleep difficult) and inflammation. It also reduces investment in any tasks that are not necessary for immediate survival (such as digestion, detoxification, key parts of the immune system and cellular renewal/repair).

The inflammation that from sustained stress is also limits oxygen usage at the mitochondria. This can result in further stress (as stress is ultimately any circumstance when energy demands outweigh energy availability, and these metabolic challenges drastically reduce energy availability). Sustained for long enough – the exact length of time varies by person, but can be a matter of weeks or even years (normally several months) – and our systems adapt to the circumstances they find themselves in. This results in a retreat into an ‘economy’ mode, one mediated by the parasympathetic stress response (‘freeze’), which results in less mobilization of energy resources and a further reduction in investment in non-emergency tasks; investment shifts from compromised to fully revoked.

Importantly, this adaptation means that the body will maintain a lower metabolic rate and encourage energy storage whenever possible (ie. weight gain) until it receives ‘proof’ that the risk of starvation is over.

The adaptations to an energy emergency can be best understood as three phases:

The Emergency Phase. In this phase, the body mobilizes energy reserves in order to meet the emergency need, while reducing metabolic rate (investment in non-survival tasks, including any healing tasks). This phase normally sees weight loss occur for several weeks, before downregulation of adrenaline receptors results in a proportionate drop in release of energy from reserves, leading to the familiar ‘stalemate’ where individuals find themselves consuming low calories, experiencing all the symptoms of reduced energy investment yet lose no further weight. The Compensation Phase. The body enters this phase as soon as it has access to a ‘normal’ energy intake (when the acute emergency is ended). In this phase, it will do what it perceives as necessary to better adapt for the next time it faces starvation (and a pillaging of its energy stores) by doing everything it can to increase the amount of energy it has in reserves. This means maintaining the reduced metabolic rate (and, thus, investment in healing tasks) in order to prioritize adding more energy into storage (ie. weight gain). It will do so until environmental signals indicate that the risk of starvation is now over. The Reset Phase. After several weeks of having its energy requirements met, the system accepts that there is no further risk of starvation and, thus, there is no further benefit to either a) limiting investment into non-survival tasks or b) maintaining increased energy in reserve. As a consequence, we see a reliable pattern whereby metabolic patterns improve (most notably in regards to investment in digestion, immunity and healing processes, alongside higher body temperatures and improvements in mood and focus) and the excess energy held in storage is ‘given up’ as there is no further need for it. This is where individuals see ‘spontaneous’ weight loss, without making any changes to their diet or exercise.

In short, when individuals meet their energy requirements after years of falling short, we can expect 2-4 weeks of weight gain and then around 12-16 weeks where weight remains stable before weight loss occurs (which was what Stephanie saw). However, these timescales can easily be extended if the system receives ongoing signals of starvation (eg. if the individuals ‘dips’ in and out of a calorific deficit during this time, or ‘hedges’ things but continuing to eat almost-but-not-quite enough). The other key takeaway is that substantial improvements are only realistic if the system permits investment in the pathways that are necessary for healing (in other words, substantial improvements are only realistic after your energy metabolic has undergone this ‘reset’).

Most people can easily accept these principles and see how the effect the outcomes we see. But most will also feel a sense of unease over the fact that their own journey has never been fully explained by them (or solved by adhering to them). It feels like there is something more going on and that there is something stopping their metabolism from reaching reset. And they’re normally right.

Metabolic Damage After Dieting? Or Adaption? Energy, Stress and Metabolic Dysfunction

The most natural thing in these circumstances is for us to question what ‘the problem’ is. But, as per usual, there are always several factors at play, some of which are due to adaption and others due to dysfunction. In other words, some patterns relate to when the body won’t allow optimal metabolic activity and others to when the body can’t sustain it.

Let’s take a deeper look at Adaption.

Adaption is going on at all times, all over the body. This is especially the case for something as important as adapting to the energy availability. Get this wrong and we die. Adaptive activity can be sub-divided into reflexive adaption (cellular, self-balancing, reflexive and in response to changes in energy status) and regulatory adaption (central, self-corrective, regulates the body in anticipation of changes in energy usage).

Adaptive changes occur in order to balance the energy budget. This balancing act begins the instant the stress response is activated. All such challenges involve an emergency phase (mediated by adrenaline, which releases energy for usage) and an adaption phase (mediated by cortisol, which helps the body handle this challenge). Cortisol rises at a slower pace (over the course of minutes rather than seconds, as in the case of adrenaline) and lingers in the aftermath. Cortisol is a hugely important hormone during stress (article here). Cortisol not only helps control the inflammatory costs of a stress response (discussed below) but permits the topping up of energy reserves that were drained during the event. It does so directly, through increased activity of fat storage enzyme lipoprotein lipase (at least in the presence of insulin), and via changes in the estrogen receptor activity at fat cells. It also induces selective insulin resistance in muscles that were not used in the event; this action on insulin receptors is highly adaptive in evolutionary circumstances, allowing the muscles that have been depleted through physical usage to restock without competition from those muscles that went unused, but can result in increased fat storage if we were not physically active during such stress (insulin has limited effect on pushing energy into muscles but plenty of effect at the fat cells).

This stress response also contributes to a downregulation in thyroid activity, with adrenaline reducing T3 uptake into cells and cortisol downregulating deiodinase, a key enzyme that converts T4 into T3 (the active thyroid hormone). Sensors for food intake (mTOR, CAR and leptin) also result in the increased formation of Reverse T3, the ‘anti-thyroid hormone’ that blocks T3 activity, with this measured (in rodent models) to increase 5-fold over 48 hours of total fasting. This is an elegant response, and is a mechanism through which the stress response diverts energy away from thriving tomorrow to surviving now. Structures that are needed during emergencies are rich in adrenaline receptors while those that are beneficial but unneeded in an emergency are found to be rich in thyroid hormone receptors.

These metabolic changes reduce energy expenditure, although behavioural changes are also crucial to rebalance the budget. We have ASICs (Acid Sensing Ion Channels) located throughout the body to detect any increases in lactic acid, something that is formed whenever cells are pushed too hard. Activation of ASICs causes a protective fatigue. Dopamine release is heavily-linked to energy availability (see here, here and here), leaving us highly unmotivated to move when resources are compromised. Low energy status triggers the release of orexins, which drive us to seek food. Together, these behavioural mechanisms have a powerful effect on allowing us to replenish energy reserves after they have been mobilized to meet an emergency (and end each round stocking up a little bit more reserves in storage, aka fat cells, as a means of being better prepared for ‘next time’ and thus being better adapted to the environment).

These changes are entirely routine and prevent us from becoming easily depleted during times of low energy availability. They explain why, exactly as was the case with Stephanie, a) we lose weight so easily when we first embark upon calorie counting protocols before b) the body offsets this (typically after a matter of weeks) so that weight loss plateaus, and c) we are then inclined to see the weight fly back on should we return to ‘normal’ intake.

But what if these reflexive adaptations did not restore energy security? The vagus nerve and the hypothalamus work together as a team to constantly track energy status. They use multiple inputs to do so, in particular blood glucose levels, insulin/thyroid status and especially ATP availability. If this ‘energy management team’ continues to see low energy status, it steps in to intervene. This is where we see the induction of the parasympathetic stress response. This overrides the sympathetic branch (resulting in less adrenaline activity, affecting both alertness and energy release from storage). We now start to feel slower, colder, foggier as our metabolism leans on the response that originally evolved to ‘play dead’. We regularly see a heavy disinvestment in the digestive tract and in hormonal production (driving the type of symptoms Stephanie experienced).

This parasympathetic activation is very much the ‘second choice’ stress response, used when the ‘energy gap’ between what we have and what we need is perceived to be too big to bridge. It is evolved to be a temporary state, one that we then emerge from as acute danger passes (aka when acute energy requirements drop back to normal).

But this doesn’t happen if the drivers behind the high energy needs remain in place (think 12-hour work days, quarterly targets, low caloric intake, punishing workouts, interpersonal conflict at home, responsibilities for the care of others, stored stress/trauma in the nervous system). Of the factors contributing to low energy availability are not resolved (think mitochondrial blockages, insulin resistance, untreated thyroid issues, chronic inflammation).

Metabolic Dysfunction

I hope it is already clear that our systems can be placed into a state of stress – aka low energy security – for a variety of reasons. And that this can occur without any metabolic dysfunction. However, metabolic dysfunction can be a potent source of such stress as well as a consequence of it. We have evolved to handle windows of stress in a very elegant manner. But we have not evolved to handle chronic stress.

One particularly potent manner through which the stress response drives metabolic function is the opening of the gut lining. This is independent of the increased permeability seen as a result of inflammation in the gut (paracellular permeability, which damages the ‘velcro’ that holds the cells cellular barrier together); this is transcellular permeability and instead deliberately opens channels through the cells themselves to allow for increased uptake of sugars and salts but also permits increased absorption of endotoxins, little fragments of dead bacteria, that go onto trigger raised nitric oxide inside the cell. This nitric oxide competes with oxygen, placing a major limitation on energy production. This endotoxin-driven inflammatory event is kept under control by cortisol, but the irony here is that ongoing exposure to endotoxins downregulate the sensitivity of the cortisol receptor. This inevitably sees the inflammatory activity (and the mitochondrial burden) heighten over time.

This typically means, that after 8-9 weeks of chronic stress, we start to see measurable drops in mitochondrial energy output. Which leaves our baseline energy availability lower, and leaves us in need of a bigger stress response just to tend to ‘normal’ tasks (putting the bins out, making dinner, etc).

This not only perpetuates this cycle of stress à endotoxemia à cellular hypoxia à low energy production à stress, but sees accumulating costs in other areas of the system. This mainly centres on the development of insulin resistance and accumulated disrepair.

Our system pumps out adrenaline in order to liberate sugars and fatty acids from storage and, while this is crucial (and helpful) in scenarios that require a temporary supply of extra resources, it can drive metabolic issues if this elevation in blood glucose is not matched by usage at the mitochondria. We now have a situation of more glucose being dumped into the bloodstream without any change in glucose usage (we are not running or fighting, instead stuck in traffic or reading passive-aggressive emails). The consequence? Glucose rises, so insulin rises to handle this. But non-exercised cells have limited capacity to take up the glucose – doing so would see them overloaded with energy – and so the cells protect themselves by downregulating the response of the insulin receptor.

This is insulin resistance; the issue here is that insulin-resistant cells do not get enough of an insulin signal while others remain sensitive and get too much of a signal. Which specific cells develop insulin resistance first can vary from one person to the next. Hence the variety of patterns we find in insulin resistance, but a classic example would be where the brain (hypothalamus) is not receiving sufficient insulin signals and therefore downregulates metabolic activity accordingly, while the immune cells gladly respond (and become chronically activated, draining energy supplies and driving inflammatory symptoms).

Alongside this, we see the withdrawal of vagal tone. The vagus nerve acts both as brake on sympathetic arousal and inflammatory activity but also to grant permission for non-emergency function. Detoxification, investment in digestive activity and healing of any kind. When these functions are suspended for long enough, we will see a growing list of disrepair symptoms. Although it is nearly universal that this will involve dysbiosis (overgrowth of undesirable microbes in the gut, that exploit the opportunity provided by the change in conditions) and reduced physical elimination of waste chemicals, the precise way this plays out from one individual to the next can vary greatly. Perhaps the microbes that seize this opportunity are those that produce a heavy histamine load (eg. Klebsiella, Citrobacter), perhaps they interfere with dopamine metabolism (eg. Clostridia) or perhaps they interfere with nutrient status (eg. Enterobacteriaceae species). And while we may all be more vulnerable to contaminants from our diet or environment when their removal from the body is compromised, the specific chemicals we encounter may exert different effects (and, thus, contribute to different symptoms).

Regardless of the individual patterns that play out here, the end result follows the same basic principles; that the stress response damages metabolic function and the dysfunction that follows contributes to increased stress. At this stage, we are faced with the options of a) relenting to the weight gain that the body craves to permit an improvement in energy security or b) finding a way of inflicting an even bigger state of emergency to force some liberation of energy (even lower calories and even more exercise), the cost of which is to powerfully prove to the energy management centres that further adaption (lowering metabolic rate) is important.

It is also relevant to consider the role of metabolic dysfunction in kicking off this cycle in the first instance. Examples here may be insidious (long-term consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, aka ‘seed oils’, that reliably damage mitochondrial output when consumed above evolutionary levels) or acute (mould exposure, which habitually increases inflammation and limits oxygen delivery to cells, or a perhaps viral infection, which plays havoc with the cortisol activity needed to regulate healthy stress response). There will be plenty of occasions where these metabolic issues impair energy production or energy signalling, and result in the system registering insufficient resources to meet demands and launch the stress responses to offset this deficit. This activates the economy mode, thus promoting weight gain. Which then calls the individual to diet, which initially controls weight but at the cost of initiating the adaption described above (ensuring further weight gain without more and more caloric restrictions).

This is where, regardless of when or how this cycle was invoked, the over-arching principle is the same for all; every time our system is ‘caught short’ in its energy availability versus demands, it will reflexively launch the adaptive steps to balance the budget. If this happens too regularly and these reflexive steps are not enough to square things up, our nervous system will get involved and deploy more severe measures to achieve correction (exactly as it has evolved to do).

This principle is universal and simple, and it applies regardless of why such energy gap exists. This is where the frontline picture can be complicated; what matters most is what inputs are received by the hypothalamus and vagus nerve; this may be due to factors like low caloric intake (low energy availability), impaired mitochondrial function (inability to turn this food energy into human energy) or compromised insulin sensitivity (inability to recognize what energy is actually there). Likewise, there can be a variety of reasons we perceive the need for high energy availability. Inevitably, in the real world, we are always looking at a combination of these factors (and assessing which combination is in play in any one individual).

Action Points and Takeaways

The principles of achieving lasting and healthy weight loss are remarkable simple. The corrective steps will naturally vary, but tend to include the straightforward steps (like eating enough to demonstrate to the nervous system that the ‘economy’ mode is no longer called for) as well as the more intricate steps of identifying and tending to metabolic issues. Thankfully, we have great tools on hand (such as the Organic Acids Test, Fatty Acids Profile, DUTCH panel/Adrenal Stress Profile, stool testing and many other options) to provide us with the insight required and, combined with a rigorous case history and mapping out of the day-to-day patterns, this provides us with clear and precise guidance on what obstacles call for attention. No tests or supplements are available to handle the dread and disquiet that we may face during the phase during which we allow adaption to reach completion - where we have to temporarily accept the weight gain we have resisted for so long – although understanding the process is half of the challenge and this does, at the very least, provide us a palpable opportunity to identify and address any deeply-held belief symptoms about what our bodies ‘should’ behave and how they ‘should’ look like.

And, while the specific details of metabolic support may be more complex and individual, the takeaways remain simple and apply to all:

Fat stores are not passive but instead active in defending the body’s energy reserves. There would have been immeasurable opportunites throughout evolution for a setup to emerge wherein the energy reserves were not defended through the adaption processes described above. This setup was never rewarded by evolution and is not found in the population today. Our system has extremely elegant systems to maintain an appropriate energy reserve in relation to the environment it finds itself in.

Weight gain is inevitable during the process of moving through the stages of energy emergency. Our systems no longer wish to hold onto increased fat stores if they perceive ongoing energy security, but will not reach this milestone unless they first are provided enough energy and allowed to increase the amount of energy reserves held.

There is a difference between ‘energy taken’ and ‘energy given’ at fat stores. During an energy emergency, energy is taken from reserves. The body (and the fat cells) reflexively adapt to this to aid an efficient refilling of these stores. This is different to when the body perceives copious fat stores at a time when there is satisfactory energy security (making such generous reserves unnecessary) and happily gives up these resources.

The nervous system plays a dominant role in energy metabolism . The nervous system governs the stress responses that are deployed to handle energy deficits; the sympathetic stress response (‘fight-and-flight’) as standard, the parasympathetic stress response (‘freeze’) if the challenge is simply too big. There is no alternatives that can compensate when the nervous system has deliberately conducted a shutdown of the metabolism and there are plenty of sources of stress (life stress + stress stored in the system) that can drive these challenges. I’ve worked with hundreds of individuals with long-term issues with controlling their weight and most needed support for both the metabolism and the nervous system to see the outcomes they wanted.

If in doubt, start with the principles. If the environmental signals indicate to the body that death is likely without entering ‘economy mode’ (and prioritizing weight gain), it will do everything in its power to do so. You cannot and will not see positive changes until the nervous system is willing to permit energy usage. Yes, there may be some metabolic dysfunction that causes complications (and therefore needs addressing) but we don’t even have a chance to fairly characterize what challenges actually require tending to until we’ve ended the ongoing energy emergency.

Caveats & Nuances

Although the sympathetic and parasympathetic stress responses highly correlated with the Emergency and Compensation phases described above, to coincide with the mobilization or the retention of energy, it is feasible for some of the reflexive adaptations to be in play (instigating a topping up of resources) while the nervous system is still in a state of sympathetic dominance (fight-and-flight-type stress response, which encourages mobilization). This is normally a temporary state, and one that plays out when the cellular reserves have been taxed (and have instigated reflexive adaptation) but the nervous system has detected a need to ‘push on’, although this can be observed on an ongoing basis if our nervous systems are subject to enough of an emergency signal to continue to mount an ‘override’. This unsurprisingly results in a burnout state.

I’ve focused heavily on the role of adrenaline in regulating appetite, because understanding this role has generally been enough to understand the link between stress and appetite. It’s an over-simplification and doesn’t quite cater for the intricacies of noradrenaline versus adrenaline (norepinephrine and ephinephrine, if you are in the US) and doesn’t cater for the involvement of the appetite-enhancing ‘orexigens’ (ghrelin, neuropeptide Y) and the appetite-lowing ‘anorexigens’ (CCK, POMC, GLP-1) and the involvement of leptin, stretch receptors at the stomach and changes in the brain’s reward system.

I write this from a perspective sculpted by 20 years on the frontline, working one-on-one with real people.