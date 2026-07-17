Everyone’s story is different. But, when it comes to individuals with chronic/complex issues, there is a pattern that features again and again. I am talking here about the ‘crash’.

In this regard, there is always a before and an after. Before, things were “okay…ish”. They had their list of nuisances, symptoms they managed and workarounds that helped, but they were functional. Maybe they needed to cut out grains, or perhaps removed coffee to avoid feeling shaky, arranged tactical workouts after lunch to manage afternoon sleepiness or crossing over into sleep if they take a long list of calming supplements.

In short, they were compensating. Then something tipped them over the edge. A virus. A period of intense stress. A medication change. A pregnancy. A mouldy flat. And from that point on, things were not the same.

The energy never came back. The sleep never recovered. Digestive issues lingered from that point on. Brain fog never went away. Sometimes we see that there were some improvements (but a clear ceiling to them), other times no improvements at all.

Human nature dictates that, when faced with problems that have such a big effect on our daily function, we are going to go in search of a solution. And, naturally, I will hear about the various solutions that individuals have tried; responses to these also tend to follow a reliable pattern.

This tends to play out in an inevitable process: Internet searches based on the symptoms and challenges the face. Brief alarm at the potential life-threatening diagnoses that Google helpfully suggests. A lot of wasted time working through the pharma-aligned slop on Healthline and WebMD. But then some content that makes sense and actually speaks to what they are experiencing.

Mitochondrial support. Adrenal support. Gut healing. A ketogenic diet. Protocols for over-methylation. And under-methylation. A supplement stack that someone on a podcast swore by. They start with real optimism; this time it makes sense, this time the mechanism lines up. And for a few days or even a few weeks, something shifts. Maybe they feel a little brighter. Maybe a symptom backs off.

And the benefits fade. The supplements ‘stop working’. Or something new emerges that was not there before. Or sleep gets worse. Energy and concentration decline below their already-low baseline. And the optimism gives way to the original despair, only a little deeper now because now they have another data point that says: even the thing that should have worked did not work.

It is a testament to the human spirit that the next move is almost always to try again. So they move on to the next protocol. And the next. Each one makes sense on paper. Each one starts with hope. Each one fails to produce the phase shift they are waiting for.

I have seen this pattern in thousands of people over twenty years of practice. And the reason it happens is not mysterious. It is not that the person is ‘broken’ or has some rare genetic disorder than no testing has picked up on. In most cases, neither it is not that the protocols were wrong (they are normally very logical and make a lot of sense). It is that no-one reporting the benefits of the protocol is asking the most important question: does you have a fair chance to benefit from this?

For almost all individuals that I see, the answer is a big fat no. And, almost universally, this is due to the self-perpetuating cycles that keeping them in a low-resource state (one that ‘temporarily’ blocks healing to save such resources). If the body is trapped inside self-perpetuating cycles, then protocols that aim to upregulate other parts of the system will never extinguish it. Neither will programs that only address one part of the cycle. The fuel for the fire is never removed and the cycles continue.

The Body Wants to Heal

The human body is self-healing. This is not a spiritual claim. It is a biochemical observation. Every system in the body has built-in repair mechanisms, feedback loops designed to restore balance, pathways that default toward recovery when the obstacles are removed.

The problem is never that the body has ‘forgotten’ how to heal. The problem is that there are obstacles in the way. And the most vicious kind of obstacle is the self-perpetuating cycle: a chain of events in which A causes B, B causes C, and C causes A. Once such a cycle is locked in, the body cannot escape it on its own. Again, this is not because the body is ‘broken’. It is simply that working on downstream consequences of this cycle have no fair chance to break it.

This is why people can spend years moving from one focused protocol to another and never get traction. The protocol addresses only one link in the chain. Or focuses only on a downstream effect of it (think the specalists that see everything as ‘subclinical hypothyroidism’, mercury toxicity or a need for high-dose supplementation of their favourite nutrient). Meanwhile, the other links keep feeding the cycle. The cycle regenerates. The person (understandably) concludes that the protocol failed. They move on. They try the next thing. Same result.

Why Single Protocols Fail

Before we walk through each cycle individually, I want to show you what happens when they are all linked together. Because in practice, they almost never appear in isolation.

A good example here is the’ Everest Effect’ (that I have written about here). This cycle is all about a lack of oxygen availability at cellular level, and the stress responses that occur in response to low energy (which just so happen to drive the very conditions that makes oxygen less available). While this cycle spins round and round, we see impacts across wide areas of the system.

The energy deficit triggers the stress response. The stress response opens the gut lining. The gut lets in endotoxins. Endotoxins drive inflammation. Inflammation fuels oxidative stress. Oxidative stress combines with inflammation to generate peroxynitrite. Peroxynitrite injures cells and raises glutamate. Raised glutamate destroys sleep. Poor sleep deepens the Everest Effect. The stress response activates mast cells. Mast cells compromise the gut barrier further. A more permeable gut lets in more endotoxins. Adrenaline suppresses appetite. Low intake deepens the energy deficit. The energy deficit triggers more adrenaline. Oxidative stress damages proteins in the endoplasmic reticulum. The unfolded protein response triggers further oxidative stress. That oxidative stress feeds back into peroxynitrite production. And the whole chain tightens, recruiting dysfunction in neighbouring cycles.

If you are running a protocol focused on the gut, the stress response will keep opening the gut lining. It doesn’t matter how tight the barrier between the cells becomes from the interventions (reduced intracellular permeability), because the stress response will deliberately open up channels inside the cells of the gut lining themselves (maintaining increased paracellular permeability). You continue to experience systemic inflammation.

We see this across the body. If you are running the perfect mitochondrial protocol, the inflammatory chemicals will keep competing with oxygen. If you are running the perfect adrenal protocol, the peroxynitrite-driven glutamate will keep destroying sleep. If you are running the perfect sleep protocol, the adrenaline pumping out at 3am to rescue blood sugar will wake you up regardless. If you are running the perfect antioxidant protocol, the ER stress will keep driving oxidative stress faster than antioxidants can quench it.

Each focused protocol makes sense on paper. Each one starts with real hope. And each one, on its own, will fail. Not because it was wrong, but because it was incomplete.

The body does not operate in silos. It operates in cycles. And it is worth repeating that such cycles will regenerate around any intervention that only addresses one link in the chain.

What follows are the five most common self-perpetuating cycles that make up that chain. They appear in regularly in those who have ‘crashed’ and never recovered (or only partially recovered). They have a tendency to spill over into one another, which is why we are not ever looking for which one of these is in play, instead considering which of these (plural) need addressing.

As, until all of them are addressed simultaneously, you will not have a fair chance.

The Everest Effect (found in ~80% of those with chronic/complex issues)

This the most common to encounter but also one of the most profound. Energy metabolism governs everything and therefore this can set everything else in motion.

What is the ‘Everest Effect’ and what impact does it have on our ability to respond to other interventions? Well, imagine you are midway through an assault on Mount Everest. You wake at 5,500 metres. Your lungs are working overtime. Your heart pounds as you pack away the sleeping bag. Each movement feels weighted. Bone-deep fatigue grips you. Does this feel like a good time to start a new medication? Does this feel like a suitable moment to assess the effects of a new protocol?

This is the Everest Effect. And the key thing here is that a huge number of people are going about their lives with the exact same physiological deficits, wondering why nothing works. The only difference is that they are not physically on a mountain. Yet their cells are subject to the same patterns, despite the difference in their altitude.

At the centre of the Everest Effect is mitochondrial hypoxia: the cells are not getting enough oxygen to produce energy at the rate required. This can happen for multiple reasons. It could be anaemia (where there are insufficient red blood cells to deliver oxygen to the cells). Or from hypercoagulation (where raised platelet activity creates fibrin ‘sludge’ in the bloodstream, physically obstructing oxygen delivery). It could be from excess hydrogen sulphide, produced by gut bacteria when you eat sulphurous foods (hydrogen sulphide competes with oxygen). But, most commonly, it is driven by a stress response; this results in the opening of the gut lining (in order to get more sugars in), little fragments of dead bacteria (endotoxins) using these openings to flood the circulation, and a spike in inflammatory nitric oxide that follows (this nitric oxide competes with oxygen).

Whatever the cause, the result is the same: the cell cannot produce enough ATP (energy). The body senses the energy deficit. And because the number one priority is survival today, not feeling optimal tomorrow, it launches a stress response to mobilise whatever energy it can find.

That stress response is step one of the next cycle.

The Gut-Endotoxin-Stress Cycle (affecting ~99%)

The stress response exists primarily to dump energy into circulation whenever the body senses it does not have enough. One of the ways it does this is by opening up the gut lining to grab at extra sugars and salts that would otherwise pass through.

This works. Energy gets absorbed.

But there is a cost. The wider channels inside the gut lining mean that endotoxins can now get in. These endotoxins cause little issue in the gut and they cannot cause an infection. They are just debris. But they display bacterial DNA, and your immune system, recognising those barcodes, does exactly what it evolved to do: it activates a very specific inflammatory response.

That inflammatory response pumps out chemicals that compete with oxygen. Which means you cannot produce enough energy. Which means the body senses an energy deficit. Which means it launches a stress response. Which opens the gut lining. Which lets in more endotoxins. Which triggers more inflammation. Which competes with oxygen.

Round and round.

Low energy inevitably affects high-energy systems (like the brain) and any process that A) is not an emergency but B) consumes lots of energy (immune activity, detox, digestion, healing in general). So this is where fatigue and brain fog are so common, with the ‘disinvestment’ pattern resulting in different symptoms appearing in different individuals (which occur as downstream issues). The gut did not suddenly become ‘broken’. But, if investment to the gut is restricted, then we are going to see the stage set for opportunistic imbalances in bacteria, in increased fermentation, in reduced breakdown (which could result in discomfort, increased allergic tendencies, or both).

You can take the best gut-healing protocol in the world. If the stress response is still opening the gut lining every day, the protocol has no fair chance to make a meaningful difference. If the redistribution of energy (disinvestment in non-emergency, diversion towards readiness) is maintained by a round-the-clock stress response, the conditions in the gut will remain friendly for the bad guys.

You can take the best mitochondrial support. If inflammatory chemicals are still competing with oxygen at the cell, the mitochondria will not produce energy efficiently. The stress response is still required in compensation. Equally, you can take the best combination of anti-inflammatory agents, including those shown to be effective in well-conducted randomized controls trials. But, if endotoxins are still entering the bloodstream every time adrenaline spikes, the immune system will do what it has evolved to do (and continue to pump out inflammatory nitric oxide).

This is why, when I work with someone stuck in this cycle, we always address three things simultaneously: reduce the stress response, limit the inflammatory activity in response to the bacterial fragments, and enhance energy production. Any one of those on its own will produce some improvement. It will not produce the phase shift.

The Peroxynitrite Cycle (affecting ~30%)

There is a second inflammatory cycle that operates at the cellular level, and it is one of the most under-recognised drivers of chronic illness I see.

When inflammation and oxidative stress coexist — which they almost always do in someone who has ‘crashed’ — the immune system produces a waste product called peroxynitrite. What it is called is not important. What is important is that peroxynitrite causes its own self-perpetuating inflammatory cycles.

Every time peroxynitrite is formed, it injures the neighbouring cell. The immune system is then activated to deal with that injury — which is literally its job. But it was the immune activation that caused the release of the peroxynitrite in the first place. So as the immune system responds to the injury, it releases more peroxynitrite. That injures the next cell. Which activates the immune system. Which releases more peroxynitrite.

Round and round.

In the nervous system, this cycle has a particularly nasty downstream effect: it raises glutamate. Glutamate is the body’s main excitatory neurotransmitter, the one that says “switch on, pass this on, fire”. When glutamate is elevated, the brain is effectively in a room with a thousand conversations happening at once. Nobody sleeps well in that room.

So the person cannot sleep. Poor sleep means less recovery. Less recovery means more stress on the system. More stress means more inflammation and more oxidative stress. Which means more peroxynitrite. Which means more glutamate. Which means worse sleep.

And now we have a cycle that a sleep hygiene protocol will never touch. It’s a great idea to avoid any devices in the hours before bed, just as it is to have a calming tea and a routine that signals to your system that bedtime is approaching. But none of these steps will impact on glutamate levels. This means that you never have a fair chance of sleep.

There is a way to break this one. Methylfolate can directly neutralise peroxynitrite. Hydroxocobalamin — a specific form of B12 — can neutralise the nitric oxide that would otherwise be converted into peroxynitrite. Together, these two nutrients can dampen the cycle enough to give the nervous system a chance to settle. But they work best when the other cycles are being addressed at the same time — because the oxidative stress and inflammation that fuel peroxynitrite production are coming from the gut-endotoxin cycle and the stress response that the Everest Effect set in motion.

The Mast Cell-Stress-Mast Cell Cycle (affecting ~40%)

When the immune system is chronically activated — by endotoxins crossing the gut lining, by peroxynitrite-driven cellular injury, by a low-grade chronic infection in the sinuses or the tonsils or the teeth — it can get stuck in a particular kind of stalemate.

It is activated enough to cause symptoms. It is not activated enough to win. This is the no-man’s-land of chronic immune dysregulation. And mast cells are often at the centre of it.

Mast cells are sentinels. They sit at the boundaries between the body and the outside world — the gut lining, the skin, the airways — and they are designed to respond to threat. When they degranulate, they release histamine and a cascade of other inflammatory mediators. This is useful when there is a genuine threat. It is catastrophic when the mast cells become hypersensitised and start responding to signals that are not actually dangerous.

Here is the cycle: stress activates mast cells. Mast cells release histamine and inflammatory mediators. Those mediators irritate the nervous system and drive further stress signalling. That stress signalling activates more mast cells. Which release more histamine. Which drives more stress.

Round and round.

And because mast cells are concentrated in the gut lining — the same gut lining that is being deliberately opened by the stress response to grab at energy — the gut-endotoxin cycle and the mast cell cycle reinforce each other. Endotoxins activate mast cells. Mast cell degranulation further compromises the gut barrier. A more permeable gut lets in more endotoxins.

This is why someone can react to foods they tolerated for years. This is why antihistamines alone rarely resolve the problem. The mast cells are not malfunctioning. They are responding rationally to signals that say the body is under threat. The only way to calm them permanently is to reduce the threat signals, both cellular (microbes, allergens) and physical threat (it is very relevant that mast cells do such a good job of preparing the skin barrier ahead of an expected breach; if our system reflexively treats safe inputs as representative of an incoming threat, the mast cells activity is supposed to spike).



So this is where we need to ‘work backwards’ from the mast cell issues we are seeing and consider which drivers are playing a role in the case of each individual, as well as screening for anything that compromises our ability to regulate mast cell activity.

Mould exposure is a powerful trigger for many, but so too bacterial imbalances in the gut. However, CRH (the hormone released by the brain whenever it wishes to trigger a stress response) is reliably the factor that provides the strongest leverage. Thus, tending to energy supply to avoid the need for a round-the-clock stress response is crucial, but so too steps to retrain any out-of-date stress response. Carbon dioxide (most powerfully influenced by breathing patterns) and Magnesium (depleted in stress states) play important roles in stabilizing mast cells, with Quercetin and Luteolin useful for some to enhance this stabilization.

The Adrenaline-Appetite-Adrenaline Cycle (affecting ~60%)

There is one more cycle, and it is the one that most directly explains why people who have crashed struggle to give their body the fuel it needs to recover.

When cortisol activity is low — which it almost always is after prolonged stress (because stress à opening of gut lining à flood of endotoxins à downregulation of cortisol receptors) — the body loses its ability to gently support blood sugar levels through the night. Blood sugar drops. The body now has two options: ignore the drop and slip into a hypoglycaemic coma, or pump out adrenaline to mobilise emergency glucose.

It chooses adrenaline.

The cost of that choice is twofold. First, sleep is ruined — the person wakes repeatedly through the night (even if they may not remember it). Second, and more insidiously, adrenaline is a potent appetite suppressant. They wake up with no hunger. They skip breakfast. They eat lightly through the morning. Their energy deficit deepens. The body needs more adrenaline to bridge the gap. That further suppresses appetite. Which deepens the deficit.

Round and round.

This is why telling someone who has crashed to “just eat more” is not helpful. They do not have the appetite. Their physiology is actively suppressing it. And the longer the cycle runs, the more entrenched it becomes. The system is simultaneously starving for energy and refusing to request it — because the very mechanism that would generate hunger is being overridden by the stress hormones that the energy deficit is triggering.

The way to break this cycle is not willpower. It is a combination of steps to lower adrenaline and then finding realistic ways to feed them (that do not require a high appetite). This is where liquid proteins (eg. protein shake) and liquid calories (eg. fruit juice) early in the morning are useful options. Fruit juice has a bad name in the standard Western diet. This is often a fair summary, because it is easy energy on top of an already excessive intake. But in this scenario, easy energy is exactly what is needed. It requires no digestion. It signals to the system that the emergency is over. And the interesting thing is that people often feel hungrier an hour after drinking it than they did before. This is not a problem. It is the desired response. The adrenaline dropped, the appetite suppression lifted, and the body is finally signalling what it actually needs.

The Oxidative Stress-ER Stress-Oxidative Stress Cycle (affecting ~25%, but most of those with post-viral issues)

There is one more cycle that deserves its own focus, and it operates at a level deeper than most protocols ever reach.

Inside every cell is a structure called the endoplasmic reticulum. Its job is to fold proteins into their correct three-dimensional shapes. Proteins are the machinery of the cell — enzymes, receptors, transporters, structural components — and a misfolded protein is as useless as a key that has been bent out of shape. The ER is the quality-control department that ensures every protein leaves the factory in working order.

Oxidative stress damages proteins. When reactive oxygen species accumulate — which they do in every one of the cycles described above — they oxidise the delicate structures of proteins mid-synthesis. The ER now faces a backlog of misfolded products. This triggers the unfolded protein response, a cellular alarm system that halts protein production, recruits repair machinery, and, if the damage is too severe, initiates programmed cell death.

This is a sensible emergency response. The problem is that unfolded proteins themselves generate further oxidative stress. The ER contains enzymes whose job is to form disulfide bonds — the chemical cross-links that give proteins their shape — and this bond-forming process produces hydrogen peroxide as a byproduct. When the UPR is activated chronically, this oxidative output becomes significant. More oxidative stress means more protein misfolding. More misfolding means more UPR activation. More UPR activation means more oxidative stress.

Round and round.

And here is where it connects to everything else. The gut barrier is made of proteins. Tight junction proteins, the Velcro-like seals between intestinal cells, are folded in the ER. When ER stress is chronic, those seals are not manufactured correctly. The gut becomes more permeable — but not because of anything happening in the gut. The problem is in the factory that builds the gut’s structural components. This means you can take all the gut-healing nutrients in the world, and if the ER cannot correctly fold the proteins those nutrients are meant to support, the barrier will not hold.

The same applies to neurotransmitter receptors, to mitochondrial complexes, to the enzymes that neutralise peroxynitrite. ER stress impairs the production of the very machinery the other cycles depend on. It is the cycle underneath the cycles — and it explains why someone can address gut, mitochondria, adrenals, and mast cells in parallel and still feel like something is missing. The protein-folding infrastructure itself has been compromised by the oxidative stress that all the other cycles are generating. Cells simply cannot work properly without adequate protein activity.

Breaking this cycle requires two things. First, reducing the oxidative load at its sources — which means addressing every upstream cycle. Second, providing the specific nutrients the unfolded protein response consumes.

Inflammation and oxidative stress go together, so considering what may be driving of this calls for our focus (and, often, providing a team of antioxidants). A special mention here for viral infection; while this of course is a trigger for inflammation and oxidative stress, viruses actually hijack the ER directly in order to borrow its protein-producing capacity (this is how viruses actually reproduce in humans). Viral infection therefore means that there is an oxidative insult on the ER at the exact same time that it is asked to work much harder.

There are a number of options to support the ER during stress, which include milkthistle and TUDCA, although by far the most reliable intervention here is Inositol. The ER can increase its capacity to produce proteins and, when doing so, uses an enzyme called Inositol-Requiring Enzyme 1a (no prizes for getting what this enzyme requires).

Tending to the causes of ER stress as well as supporting the capacity of the ER to regain balance. This perfectly captures the nature of what we are talking about here, in that the body has the capacity to heal (and restore homeostasis) but needs a fair chance to do so. But, until then, you cannot out-supplement a cycle where misfolded proteins (that drive cellular dysfunction and further oxidative stress) are being pumped into the cellular space round the clock.

Others

Of course, this is not meant to be a full breakdown of every self-perpetuating cycle that can occur in the body. There are plenty, and they include:

Low ATP compromises glutathione (which requires ATP for optimal formation). Glutathione is the body’s master antioxidant, without which there is increased oxidative stress and lower ATP formation.

Anything that reduces oxygen usage (lack of oxygen supply, or problems at the Electron Transport Chain (the ‘conveyor belt for the furnace’ of the mitochondria)) will reduce the signals that bring copper into the cell (and into the body from the gut). However, copper is needed to allow the cell to use oxygen efficiently.

Phospholipase A2 ( PLA2 ) is a mediator that forms inflammatory meditators to help respond to a threat or injury. However, this can drive oxidative stress , one of the most potent inducers of PLA2.

Methylfolate donates its methyl group in order to neutralize histamine (forming methylhistamine, which leaves the body peacefully). If a spell of high histamine is faced, methyl groups may be depleted, which sees the body less able to control histamine. Continued high histamine then drives a scenario where histamine control is compromised, leading to further histamine.

Infection causing inflammatory chaos/oxidative stress, interfering with efficient energy production . Insufficient energy = reduced permission for immune response (eg. fever) and reduced investment in energy-demanding tasks (eg. reduced protein synthesis and lower thyroid activity, both vital for peak immune responses) = less ability to clear the infection, further inflammatory chaos and disturbed energy production, and less ability to clear the infection.

Insulin resistance means that insulin, an energy signal, does not have the intended effects at cellular level. The signals that are received indicate lower energy than is actually there, while the lower insulin signalling can compromise glucose uptake (and lower the actual amount of energy produced). Meanwhile, other cells maintain normal insulin sensitivity and, when this happens with immune cells (as it so often does), sees them stimulated into maladaptive inflammatory activity (which further compromises oxygen availability, and forces a slowdown in the uptake of glucose, producing more insulin resistance way of protecting the cell from taking up more energy compounds relative to its oxygen availability). As such, insulin resistance drives further insulin resistance.

There are more. But I hope this helps explain the focus on a personalised approach, specifically marrying up someone’s case history with a detailed map of their day-to-day patterns and their test results (using an Organic Acids Test as a minimum). I hope it also helps explain why you will never hear me speak of the ‘best’ option to support someone with specific diagnosis, be that adrenal-type patterns, or helping someone with autoimmunity, treatment-resistant SIBO, etc etc.

Beware of Post-Marathon Mode

There is a final piece to this puzzle, and it is the one that causes the most confusion.

All five of these cycles involve stress. The stress response is the common thread running through every one of them. This is inevitable, as a) stress is simply any circumstance where energy requirements are greater than energy availability, and b) energy availability is affected in all these scenarios.

When someone has been in a prolonged state of sympathetic activation (for months, years, sometimes decades), their entire physiology is organised around maintaining that state. It becomes the baseline. The system does not know anything else and does not have any opportunity to experience any contrast in state (no surprise then that that so many individuals will push back on the issue of stress, sharing how they do not feel stressed… I’ve written about this here).

But this is important: If the interventions start to work, we will see conditions improve and energy availability increase. The stress response drops. Adrenaline comes down. This is what we want to see (and what we need to see)… but…

… with it, comes a shift into a parasympathetic state. And the person feels exhausted. Sedated. Off the pace. Not vibrant and alive, which is what they expected, but heavy and slow and unmotivated.

This is not a sign that the protocols failed. This is post-marathon mode (which I’ve written about here). There is a huge physiological similarity between completing a marathon yesterday and what someone experiences when their nervous system drops out of a prolonged stress state. The only difference is that the marathon lasted a few hours. Their stress response has been running for years.

Nobody worries about feeling exhausted and ravenous the day after a marathon. They understand what just happened. But when the same pattern shows up after months of targeted intervention, people panic. Given the absence of discussions on this key stage, it is only natural that you may conclude that the protocol stopped working. That you are going backwards.

This sees many, many people abandon the very things that were producing the shift. Which, of course, sees them back where they started — plus a new layer of despair, because now they have another protocol to add to the list of things that did not work.

This is the moment where we need to focus on a combination of a) time to rest and b) orientation to the new inner conditions.

A key thing about the inner conditions is that you cannot see a major increase in resources and a pronounced drop in adrenaline without there being a profound change in the circuitry that is given permission to fire. This means you might feel great but, more often, you will feel ‘a bit weird’. You might also feel more tired but struggle to cross over (evolution dictates that it is best to skip rest if there is something unidentified in the environment than drop into sleep, by definition an unguarded state).

The nervous system needs proof through experience that the new blend of signals does not mean danger. Whether such signals generate pleasant or unpleasant sensations, that none of it requires getting ready. Somatic approaches (eg. breathwork and the rest) are the tool of choice here.

Bottom line: if you interpret the fatigue as failure and abandon the protocol, you will never get the window of rest (and repair) that is so badly needed. If you never give your nervous system the opportunity to experience the signals stored in the body (technically, the implicit memory network in the nervous system, which is intimately linked to bodily sensation), the proof never arrives.

The ‘Fair Chance’ Framework

This is why, when I work with someone who has crashed, I do not look for the one thing that will fix them. I look for the minimum set of interventions that will give their system a fair chance to respond — doing so across every relevant cycle, simultaneously.

Reduce the stress response. Limit the inflammatory activity. Enhance energy production. Support the gut barrier. Neutralise peroxynitrite. Break the adrenaline-appetite loop. Stabilise the mast cells. Reduce ER stress by cutting off the oxidative fuel supply and providing the nutrients the unfolded protein response consumes.

Do all of these at once — not with a hundred supplements, but with a carefully chosen handful that each address multiple cycles — and something changes. The cycles stop reinforcing each other. The system gets a window. And in that window, we get to see what the body actually does when the obstacles are removed.

Some patterns will improve immediately. Others will show resistance. That is normal. That is information. The patterns that improve tell us which cycles were the most active. The patterns that resist tell us where we need to focus next. This is what I mean by giving the system a fair chance: creating the conditions in which the body can do what it is designed to do, and then reading the response to understand what still needs attention.

Recovery from a crash is not about finding the magic protocol. It is about extinguishing enough of the cycles simultaneously that the body stops regenerating them. Once that threshold is crossed, the direction of travel reverses. The system tips from self-perpetuating pathology into self-perpetuating recovery. And from that point on, the same feedback loops that were keeping the person stuck begin working in their favour.

That is when people start to notice their clothes getting looser without trying. Their sleep deepening without supplements. Their energy returning without stimulants. Their digestion settling without restriction. It is what happens when we stop treating cycles as though they are lists of symptoms and start treating them as what they actually are: inter-connected loops that will keep spinning until every link is broken at the same time.

This what I mean by giving the system a fair chance. And most people are taken aback by what happens when this is provided.

Key Takeaways