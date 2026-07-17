Health & Humanity

Health & Humanity

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Sue's avatar
Sue
16h

Oh my goodness. Can definitely relate to this.

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Alfie Thompson's avatar
Alfie Thompson
16h

Great article Marek. I’ve enjoyed reading your posts since you moved to substack.

I can definitely relate to a lot of what you’ve outlined here, particularly earlier in the article such as noting individuals where supplements that were helping suddenly stop helping or make things worse, most notably with inflammatory type of symptoms.

I was considering reaching back out to you if you were open to it.

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