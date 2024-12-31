In this episode, I take questions from Detective Ev on how I use the Organic Acids Test and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) to predict health outcomes and understand the body's responses. We discuss why context is crucial for HRV measurements and understand that what might seem like 'bad' reactions are often just transitions in your body's stress response systems.

We touch on how to ‘predict the future’ through the combination of these tests (and a suitable case history), why its vital to contextualize HRV measurements and what can be done to take care of these ‘bad' reactions.

Further reading:

In this episode, we discuss the transition from a state of parasympathetic stress into sympathetic, aka ‘mobilization’; I have written on this in more depth here.

We also touch on how coming down from a long-term fight-and-flight-type stress response can be a bumpy ride; a previous article here covers this in more detail.

